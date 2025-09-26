Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’948 0.6%  SPI 16’556 0.4%  Dow 45’947 -0.4%  DAX 23’734 0.9%  Euro 0.9332 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’497 1.0%  Gold 3’763 0.4%  Bitcoin 87’249 0.1%  Dollar 0.7984 -0.2%  Öl 69.8 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
SAP-Aktie dennoch leichter: SAP stärkt US-Geschäft mit Milliardenauftrag der Army
Aktien-Tipp Henkel vz-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
UBS-Aktie etwas tiefer: Bundesrat eröffnet Vernehmlassung zu UBS-Kapitalvorschriften
Fundstrat-Experte Tom Lee erwartet gewaltigen Kursschritt bei Bitcoin und Ethereum
Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet Bernstein Research die Daimler Truck-Aktie
Suche...
26.09.2025 14:54:03

Futures Pointing To Initial Rebound On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - After trending lower over the past few sessions, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.4 percent.

Traders may look to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the recent pullback, which partly reflected concerns about valuations and the near-term outlook for the artificial intelligence trade.

The futures saw further upside following the release of a closely watched Commerce Department report showing consumer prices increased in line with economist estimates in the month of August.

The report said the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index climbed by 0.3 percent in August after rising by 0.2 percent in July. The price growth matched expectations.

The annual rate of growth by the PCE price index ticked up to 2.7 percent in August from 2.6 percent in July, which was also in line with estimates.

Excluding food and energy prices, the core PCE price index rose by 0.2 percent in August, matching a revised increase in July as well as expectations.

The annual rate of growth by the core PCE price index came in at 2.9 percent in August, unchanged from July an in line with estimates.

The Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation were included in the Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending.

Meanwhile, traders have seemingly shrugged off the news of a fresh batch of tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.

Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that he will be imposing a 100 tariff on pharmaceuticals unless the company is building a manufacturing plant in the U.S.

The president also announced a 25 percent tariff on heavy trucks and a 50 percent tariff on kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and associated products, with the new tariffs set to take effect October 1st.

Shortly after the start of trading, the University of Michigan is due to release its revised reading on consumer sentiment in the month of September.

The consumer sentiment index for September is expected to be unrevised from the preliminary reading of 55.4, which was down from 58.2 in August.

Following the pullback seen over the two previous sessions, stocks saw further downside during trading on Thursday. The major averages continued to give back ground after ending Monday's trading at new record closing highs.

The major averages ended the day well off their lows of the session but still firmly negative. The Nasdaq slid 113.16 points or 0.5 percent to 22,384.70, the S&P 500 declined 33.25 points or 0.5 percent to 6,604.72 and the Dow fell 173.96 points or 0.4 percent to 45,947.32.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 0.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are creeping up $0.04 to $65.02 a barrel after edging down $0.01 to $64.98 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after inching up $3 to $3,771.10 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $13.90 to $3,785 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 149.64 yen versus the 149.80 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1676 compared to yesterday's $1.1666.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsentag 2025: Silber vor Verdopplung? Rohstoffexperte über die Chancen

Im Experteninterview erklärt Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, welche Faktoren die Preise von Gold, Silber, Kupfer, Uran und Agrarrohstoffen treiben – und welche Chancen & Risiken Anleger jetzt kennen sollten.

👉 Was steckt hinter der aktuellen Gold- und Silber-Rallye?
👉 Welche Rohstoffe gelten 2025 als besonders spannend für Investments?
👉 Wie investieren Anlegerinnen und Anleger am besten in Edelmetalle & Rohstoffe?

Erhalte fundierte Einschätzungen, Marktprognosen und Antworten auf spannende Zuschauerfragen rund um Edelmetalle, Minenaktien, ETFs und Rohstofftrends.

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Silber vor Verdopplung? Rohstoffexperte über die Chancen | Börsentag Zürich 2025

Inside Trading & Investment

12:48 SMI setzt Abwärtstrend dynamisch fort
09:14 Marktüberblick: Versorger bei Anlegern en vogue
06:15 Silber vor Verdopplung? Rohstoffexperte über die Chancen | Börsentag Zürich 2025
06:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Seitwärts an der 3‘750er-Marke
25.09.25 Logo WHS Micron Technology: KI-Boom treibt Aktie! Quartalszahlen & Prognose 2026
25.09.25 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Sonova Holding AG, Swiss Life Holding AG, Swatch Group AG, Partners Group Holding AG
25.09.25 Klarna: Erfolgreiches Börsendebüt und Wachstumspläne
23.09.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amrize, Geberit, Sika
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’423.55 19.24 BUJS6U
Short 12’680.06 13.23 BHDSPU
Short 13’137.38 8.72 UEBSLU
SMI-Kurs: 11’947.57 26.09.2025 15:00:06
Long 11’412.74 18.93 BK5S8U
Long 11’178.98 13.87 BMYSUU
Long 10’684.64 8.95 SSPM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trump kündigt 100-Prozent-Zoll auf Arzneimittelimporte an - Aktien von Novartis und Roche gelassen - Galderma, Addex und Co. mit Kursrutsch
Fundstrat-Experte Tom Lee erwartet gewaltigen Kursschritt bei Bitcoin und Ethereum
SAP-Aktie dennoch leichter: SAP stärkt US-Geschäft mit Milliardenauftrag der Army
Investoren schütteln neue Zölle auf Pharmaprodukte ab: SMI legt zu -- Gewinne beim DAX -- US-Börsen höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Experten erklären: Diese Renditekiller kosten ETF-Anleger bares Geld - und so werden sie vermieden
Alibaba integriert NVIDIA-Tools - Aktien von Xiaomi, Alibaba, SK hynix und Co. von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet
UBS-Aktie etwas tiefer: Bundesrat eröffnet Vernehmlassung zu UBS-Kapitalvorschriften
Plug Power-Aktie nach volatiler Woche erneut tiefer: Hält die Rally nun an?
Heidelberg Materials-Aktie erhält von Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) Bewertung: Buy
Montana Aerospace-Aktie tiefer: Energiesegment an Grossaktionär verkauft

Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Bildquelle: Lightspring / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}