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27.10.2026 13:57:15

Futures Pointing To Continued Strength On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Following the rebound seen in the previous session, stocks may see further upside in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.4 percent.

Renewed optimism about the artificial intelligence trade may contribute to continued strength on Wall Street after AI giant Anthropic publicly filed for an initial public offering.

Potentially adding to the positive mood around AI, Nvidia (NVDA) and Meta (META) have announced they will partner to expand their work on Muse and the Muse family of models.

Under the partnership, Nvidia said it would invest $3 billion in Meta as part of the Facebook parent's plans to raise up to $95 billion through equity financing.

Concerns about debt-fueled AI infrastructure spending weighed heavily on the markets late last week, although traders have recently shown a propensity to quickly shrug off the worries.

A positive reaction to some of the latest earnings news may also generate early buying interest, with shares of JetBlue (JBLU) soaring by 13.9 percent in pre-market trading.

The spike by JetBlue comes after the company reported a wider than expected third quarter loss but said it expects further margin expansion in the fourth quarter.

Shares of Corning (GLW) are also seeing significant pre-market strength after the glassmaker reported third quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

On the other hand, shares of Whirlpool (WHR) are plunging by 7.2 percent in pre-market trading after the appliance maker reporter disappointing third quarter results and lowered its full-year revenue guidance.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders are likely to closely analyze the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Not long after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is due to release its report on hew home sales in the month of September. New home sales are expected to plunge by 4.2 percent to an annual rate of 655,000 in September after spiking by 6.4 percent to an annual rate of 684,000 in August.

The Conference Board is also scheduled to release its report on consumer confidence in the month of October. The consumer confidence index is expected to dip to 80.4 in October after slumping to 81.9 in September.

Following the pullback seen over the last two sessions of the previous week, stocks moved back to the upside during trading on Monday. The major averages all moved higher on the day, although the Dow posted a relatively modest gain.

The major averages finished the day off their highs of the session but still in positive territory. The Nasdaq advanced 214.04 points or 0.8 percent to 26,169.38, the S&P 500 climbed 53.09 points or 0.7 percent to 7,676.77 and the Dow rose 146.32 points or 0.3 percent to 52,361.58.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in yet another mixed performance on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1.3 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slumping $1 to $100.76 a barrel after tumbling $1.51 to $101.76 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after climbing $30.50 to $4,038.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $0.20 to $4,038.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 157.78 yen compared to the 157.50 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1151 compared to yesterday's $1.1172.

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Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Orion, ABB und Euronext stehen im Mittelpunkt dieses BX Morningcalls. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) und François Bloch (Investment-Stratege) ordnen Kennzahlen, Kursbewegungen, Dividendenentwicklungen und unternehmensspezifischen Risiken der Aktien: Orion, ABB und Euronext ein.

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Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’160.41 19.78 S4BTCU
Short 15’468.22 13.98 S1BOOU
Short 16’049.97 8.92 S4QBAU
SMI-Kurs: 14’556.69 27.10.2026 13:46:45
Long 13’985.71 19.65 SSTYBU
Long 13’640.43 13.72 SFBNWU
Long 13’097.42 8.97 SU3B7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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