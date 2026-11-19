(RTTNews) - Investor sentiments are highly influenced on Thursday by the APEC sideline meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump, China XI Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin and its probable impact on the geopolitical situations in the days to come. It is expected that the prolonged war situation in the Middle East and the Ukraine and their impact on energy price spikes were the topics of discussion.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open significantly up on Thursday.

In the Asian trading session, oil prices were little changed. Brent crude futures edged up 0.2 percent to $92.17 a barrel.

Gold prices were flat to slightly higher. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $3,733.05, Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $3,730 an ounce.

The U.S. dollar scaled a fresh 19-month high.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were up 317.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 87.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 557.25 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Wednesday mixed. The Nasdaq climbed 101.50 points or 0.4 percent to 24,429.88, the S&P 500 dipped 16.90 points or 0.2 percent to a three-month closing low of 7,323.63.

On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 198K, while it was up 200K in the prior week.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for November will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 23.2, while it was up 20.9 in the prior month.

The E-Commerce Retail Sales for the third quarter is expected at 10.00 am ET. In the prior quarter the sales were up 3.8 percent.

The Conference Board's Leading Indicators for October will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.0 percent.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was 77 bcf.

Two-year Floating Rate Note or FRN, 2-year, 5-year, 7-year Note announcements are scheduled at 11.00 am ET.

The Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index for November will be released at 11.00 am ET. In October, the Level was 11.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Level was $6.759 trillion.

Austan Goolsbee will participate in moderated Q&A before an Economic Club of Indiana Speaker Series luncheon at 12.30 pm ET.

Michael Barr will speak on artificial intelligence before the FinRegLab 2026 AI Symposium at 2.15 pm ET.

Thomas Barkin will particpate in fireside chat on the economy before the Virginia Senate Finance Appropriations Committee Annual Meeting at 4.00 pm ET.

Anna Paulson will speak on "Communications and Monetary Policy" before the Money Marketeers of New York University.

Asian stocks retreated on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.28 percent to 3,577.62 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell nearly 2 percent to hit a four-month low at 22,841.62.

Japanese markets ended notably higher. The Nikkei average surged 0.71 percent to 59,444.21 while the broader Topix index ended marginally lower at 3,822.47.

Australian markets tumbled. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.04 percent to 8,730.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 1.07 percent lower at 8,836.60.