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14.07.2026 14:20:38

Futures Point To Broadly Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's testimony before Congress and a slew of Fed talks might get special attention on Tuesday. Geopolitical situation is closely monitored by investors.

Oil prices rose sharply to hit a one-month high on Tuesday. Brent crude futures jumped nearly 4 percent to $86.30 a barrel. WTI crude futures were up 2.6 percent at $80.16.

Gold traded higher. Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $4,018.05 an ounce. The U.S. gold futures at $4,025.10.

The U.S. dollar eased ahead of the release of U.S. CPI and PPI inflation data as well as that could shape the outlook for interest rates.

Gold traded higher at $4,027 an ounce after falling around 3 percent to hit a two-week low on Tuesday amid hawkish Fed bets.

Money markets are pricing in nearly a 50 percent probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike in July after Governor Christopher Waller expressed caution about inflation and said a hot core inflation reading this week could prompt the FOMC to consider tightening policy at its late-July meeting.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 302.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were losing 8.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slightly up 142.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Monday. The Nasdaq slumped 408.43 points or 1.6 percent to 25,873.18 and the S&P 500 slid 60.05 points or 0.8 percent to 7,515.34. The narrower Dow posted a more modest loss, dipping 138.37 points or 0.3 percent to 52,498.64.

On the economic front, the Consumer Price Index or CPI for June will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.1 percent, while it was up 0.5 percent in the prior month.

Fed Chair Kavin Warsh will testify before the House Financial Services Committee hearing, 'The Federal Reserve' Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report' at 10.00 am ET.

Christopher Waller will speak on the economic outlook in conversation before the New York Association for Business Economics at 11.30 am.

Fed Governor Michael Barr will present before the Fed Board Annual Financial Inclusion Conference at 11.40 am ET and will participate in fireside chat on 'Artificial Intelligence and Financial Inclusion at 11.55 am ET.'

Economist Lisa Cook will moderate 'Consumers, Artificial Intelligence, and Financial Inclusion: Balancing Opportunities and Challenges' discussion before the Federal Reserve Board Annual Financial Inclusion Conference at 12.30 pm ET on Tuesday.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee will participate in moderated question-and-answer session before hybrid Kenosha Area Business Alliance Business Lunch event at 1.00 pm ET.

Michelle Bowman will speak on 'Responsible Innovation and Financial Inclusion' before the Federal Reserve Board Annual Financial Inclusion Conference at 2.55 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index surged 1.36 percent to 3,967.13. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.52 percent at 24,340.73.

Japanese markets reversed course to end higher. The Nikkei closed 0.74 percent higher at 67,743.50. The broader Topix index settled 0.79 percent higher at 4,038.98.

Australian markets recovered from an early slide to end on a flat note. Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index dropped 0.52 percent to 13,651.22.

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Trading Signals: Barry Callebaut: Bittersüsse Bilanz

Die Rückkehr zum Volumenwachstum macht Barry Callebaut Hoffnung, doch der Schokoladenriese bleibt unter Druck. Schwache Endmärkte, sinkende Umsätze und neue Risiken durch steigende Kakaopreise belasten die Aktie.

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Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Keine Glaskugel, keine Börsenprognosen, kein Bauchgefühl: Stefan Buck erklärt, wie Adaptivv mit einem quantitativen Sensor arbeitet, warum Nowcasting statt Forecasting im Portfolio Management helfen kann und weshalb Anleger bei Aktien und Bitcoin oft zu emotional entscheiden.

Im Gespräch mit Investment-Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) geht es um Strukturbrüche im Markt, die Grenzen von Modellen bei starken Kursschwankungen, den schwierigen Moment des Verkaufens und darum, wie ein Fintech aus der Schweiz gegenüber grossen Finanzanbietern bestehen kann.
Dazu gibt Stefan Buck Einblicke in seine zweite Welt mit Hecht, den Umgang mit Verantwortung und wie er seinen Kindern Investieren erklärt.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

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08.07.26 Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’741.66 19.54 S4IBZU
Short 15’041.08 13.85 SD2BJU
Short 15’611.86 8.94 S7BSAU
SMI-Kurs: 14’209.16 14.07.2026 14:24:37
Long 13’557.65 19.41 S0BF1U
Long 13’248.70 13.72 SLBIBU
Long 12’702.08 8.97 SKPBQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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