Futures Point To Broadly Higher Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Investor sentiments are reacting to geopolitical developments in the Middle East on Friday. At least four oil tankers were hit by explosions in the Strait of Hormuz as the tankers entered Iran's restricted areas of the waterway.

In the Asian trading session, oil prices held steady. Brent crude futures rose 0.3 percent to $96.07 a barrel. WTI crude futures edged down 0.1 percent to $88.62 a barrel.

Gold prices traded higher. Spot gold edged up 0.6 percent to $3,901.08 an ounce.

Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive on Friday.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 79.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 17.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slightly up 13.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Thursday in negative territory, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 partly offsetting Wednesday's strong gains.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended down 100.09 points or 0.4 percent to 25,366.09. The S&P 500 also fell 26.98 points or 0.4 percent to 7,592.40, while the Dow declined 189.40 points or 0.4 percent to 52,297.09.

On the economic front, the PPI-Final Demand for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.4 percent, while it was up 1.3 percent in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was 77 bcf.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 am ET. In the prior week, the North America was up 827, while the U.S. rig count was 604.

Susan Collins will give opening remarks before the 'Residential Realities: Understanding Challenges and Considering Solutions in the U.S. Housing Market' 70th Economic Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston at 9.10 am ET. Susan Collins will participate in live interview with Bloomberg Television 10.35 am ET.

Lorie Logan will give opening remarks before the Bank Funding Conference 2026: 'Bank Funding in the Age of Instant Finance' at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas at 9.40 am ET.

Michelle Bowman will participate virtually in 'Supervision and Regulation' discussion before the Connecticut Bankers Association Annual Meeting and Conference 2026 at 10.50 am ET.

Mary Daly will participate in moderated discussion before the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Center for Business and Economic Research or CBER Forecast event at 12.00 pm ET.

Philip Jefferson will speak on 'New Technology, Old Questions: Assessing Productivity Puzzles and Their Implications for Macroeconomic Activity' before the University of California San Diego Economics Roundtable at 7.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended 0.59 percent lower at 3,634.35. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.55 percent to 23,637.60.

Japanese markets eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average rose 0.53 percent to 61,142.35. The broader Topix index settled 0.11 percent higher at 3,941.57.

Australian markets closed lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.71 percent to 9,082.20. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.75 percent at 9,204.50.