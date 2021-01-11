SMI 10’857 0.5%  SPI 13’479 0.4%  Dow 31’098 0.2%  DAX 13’928 -0.9%  Euro 1.0837 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’619 -0.7%  Gold 1’840 -0.5%  Bitcoin 29’543 -12.9%  Dollar 0.8913 0.6%  Öl 55.2 -2.1% 

Wird der Bitcoin weiter steigen? Jetzt Krypto-Talk der BX Swiss anschauen! -w-
11.01.2021 14:15:00

Future Seating to Introduce Revolutionary Office and Gaming Technology at CES 2021

BELTSVILLE, Md., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Seating - the leading provider of ergonomic, high-quality, thoughtfully designed seating products - to make their company debut at CES 2021 as a premium sponsor. Amidst the pandemic, the industry evolved exponentially, and Future Seating is committed to not only evolving but revolutionizing the gaming and office chair space with Mavix Gaming and X-Chair Office. At CES 2021, Future Seating will introduce their newest products to the electronics community with Mavix, whose debut M-Series line represents the next evolution in gaming comfort and support, and the X-HMT Heat and Massage Chair by X-Chair - the world's first office chair with both heat and massage technology.

Featuring a sleek aesthetic and Future-9 Ergonomic adjustments, the next evolution in gaming comfort and performance. If you’re not playing, you’re not playing well. (PRNewsfoto/Future Seating)

As a premium sponsor, Future Seating is hosting two separate panels highlighting current trends within the gaming and office spaces, as well as discussing the ever changing world of ergonomic seating. The respective schedules and participating panelists are as follows:

  • "The Future of Gaming"
    • Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 12:15pm ET, panelists include Tony Mazlish, CEO of Future Seating; Dr. Lindsey Migliore; Sundance DiGiovanni, Chief Strategy Officer at Vindex and CEO, co-founder of Major League Gaming; Ty Stover, Talent Manager at EA Sports; WNBA Champion Aerial Powers. Matt Hillman, partner at Zoned Gaming, will participate as the moderator.
  • "Home Office Revolution & Traditional Office Evolution"
    • Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 12:15pm ET, panelists include Charles Lawrence, CEO of Workrite Ergonomics; Jordan Goldstein, Global Director of Design at Gensler; Ranga Bodla, Vice President Field Engagement & Marketing, at NetSuite Oracle; Joy K. Boese, President of E3 Consulting; Jennifer Lopez, Director of Development at Astrobotic Technology Inc. The moderator is Tony Mazlish, CEO of Future Seating.

"Future Seating is excited to unveil our Mavix Gaming lineup and our new, revolutionary X-HMT massage chairs at CES," said Tony Mazlish, CEO of Future Seating. "We are also honored to host two panels with diverse groups of leaders in the gaming chair and office chair worlds. From WNBA star Aerial Powers to globally recognized architecture and design leader Jordan Goldstein of Gensler, we are eager to gather different perspectives on the The Future of Gaming and the Home Office Revolution."

Mavix, the all-new gaming chair company, provides an ergonomic solution for gamers at any level. Launched in November 2020 by a team of seasoned office chair developers and endemic marketing agency, Zoned Gaming, Mavix has quickly drawn a considerable following in an industry accustomed to race car seat gaming chairs. Mavix' debut collection features nine critical ergonomic functions to support gamers everywhere including Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) Support, fine mesh and cooling gel seating surfaces, infinite-position deep reclining mechanisms and many more thoughtful touches.  

X-Chair Office, one of the leading providers of ergonomic office chairs with products featuring 21st century technology and design, enables users to both look good and be more productive. Offering X-HMT heat and massage technology, 10 ergonomic adjustments allowing users to fine-tune the arms, seat, back, headrest and lumbar, X-Chair provides unparalleled comfort. Technologies including SciFloat Infinite Recline, Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) Support and Tilt Lock make X-Chair the most technologically ergonomic chair on the market.

For more information on Future Seating's brands, visit xchair.com and mavix.com. To view Future Seating's digital CES press kit visit https://ces.vporoom.com/X-Chair.

Future Seating:

Parent company to the X-Chair Office and Mavix Gaming companies, Future Seating was founded in 2016 with the launch of X-Chair. Future Seating focuses on providing consumers with ergonomic, high quality, thoughtfully designed seating products. Incorporating innovative ergonomic features like X-HMT heat and massage technology, Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) support, Sci-Float infinite recline and REVOLVE Extended Recline. Future Seating seeks to constantly challenge and redefine what it means for consumers to sit comfortably. All Future Seating products aim to enable high performance and productivity.

For More Media Information:
X-Chair Office
Anna Peterson / Casey Fox
The Zimmerman Agency
xchair@zimmerman.com 

Mavix Gaming
Michael Chavez Booth
The Story Mob
mavix@thestorymob.com

(PRNewsfoto/Future Seating)

The X-HMT Heat and Massage Chair by X-Chair revolutionizes work seating by providing the world’s first office chair with both heat and massage technology targeted at the body’s core. (PRNewsfoto/Future Seating)

SOURCE Future Seating

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 310.50
2.92 %
Swisscom 478.00
0.93 %
Novartis 83.71
0.86 %
SGS 2’707.00
0.82 %
CS Group 12.17
0.58 %
ABB 26.62
-0.45 %
Swiss Re 84.12
-0.50 %
Alcon 60.60
-0.56 %
The Swatch Grp 243.70
-0.69 %
LafargeHolcim 51.68
-1.64 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:54
Ein gutes Omen
08:24
SMI weiter auf dem Vormarsch
09.01.21
Krypto-Talk: Wird der Bitcoin weiter steigen? | BX Swiss TV
08.01.21
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC mit 12% p.a. auf Dufry, Flughafen Zürich - 55% Barriere
07.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:26
Schroders: 15 Szenarien für das Jahr 2030
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
mehr
Krypto-Talk: Wird der Bitcoin weiter steigen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schweizer Aktien werden schon bald wieder in London gehandelt
Bitcoin fällt nach Rekordjagd deutlich zurück
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Grippe-Mittel Xofluza - lanciert Krebs-Bildgebung
Zur Rose und Novo Nordisk arbeiten im Bereich Adipositas zusammen - Aktien gewinnen
Buffett-Investment BYD und Uber-Konkurrent tun sich zusammen: Neues Elektroauto im Anmarsch
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zu: Relief-Partner NeuroRx geht Studienzusammenarbeit mit Quantum Leap ein
Sulzer-Aktie im Plus: Sulzer stärkt Wassergeschäft mit Zukauf in Schweden
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Autonomes Fahren: Warum ausgerechnet Walmart Tesla herausfordert
SMI im Plus -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne gemeinsame Richtung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Markt nimmt am Montag Fahrt auf. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich im Minus. An den Börsen in Fernost ließen sich zu Beginn der neuen Handelswoche gemischte Vorzeichen beobachten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit