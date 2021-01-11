Future Seating to Introduce Revolutionary Office and Gaming Technology at CES 2021

BELTSVILLE, Md., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Seating - the leading provider of ergonomic, high-quality, thoughtfully designed seating products - to make their company debut at CES 2021 as a premium sponsor. Amidst the pandemic, the industry evolved exponentially, and Future Seating is committed to not only evolving but revolutionizing the gaming and office chair space with Mavix Gaming and X-Chair Office. At CES 2021, Future Seating will introduce their newest products to the electronics community with Mavix, whose debut M-Series line represents the next evolution in gaming comfort and support, and the X-HMT Heat and Massage Chair by X-Chair - the world's first office chair with both heat and massage technology.

As a premium sponsor, Future Seating is hosting two separate panels highlighting current trends within the gaming and office spaces, as well as discussing the ever changing world of ergonomic seating. The respective schedules and participating panelists are as follows:

"The Future of Gaming"

Tuesday, Jan. 12 , at 12:15pm ET , panelists include Tony Mazlish , CEO of Future Seating; Dr. Lindsey Migliore ; Sundance DiGiovanni , Chief Strategy Officer at Vindex and CEO, co-founder of Major League Gaming; Ty Stover , Talent Manager at EA Sports; WNBA Champion Aerial Powers. Matt Hillman , partner at Zoned Gaming, will participate as the moderator.

, at , panelists include , CEO of Future Seating; Dr. ; , Chief Strategy Officer at Vindex and CEO, co-founder of Major League Gaming; , Talent Manager at EA Sports; WNBA Champion Aerial Powers. , partner at Zoned Gaming, will participate as the moderator. "Home Office Revolution & Traditional Office Evolution"

Wednesday, Jan. 13 , at 12:15pm ET , panelists include Charles Lawrence , CEO of Workrite Ergonomics; Jordan Goldstein , Global Director of Design at Gensler; Ranga Bodla , Vice President Field Engagement & Marketing, at NetSuite Oracle; Joy K. Boese , President of E3 Consulting; Jennifer Lopez , Director of Development at Astrobotic Technology Inc. The moderator is Tony Mazlish , CEO of Future Seating.

"Future Seating is excited to unveil our Mavix Gaming lineup and our new, revolutionary X-HMT massage chairs at CES," said Tony Mazlish, CEO of Future Seating. "We are also honored to host two panels with diverse groups of leaders in the gaming chair and office chair worlds. From WNBA star Aerial Powers to globally recognized architecture and design leader Jordan Goldstein of Gensler, we are eager to gather different perspectives on the The Future of Gaming and the Home Office Revolution."

Mavix, the all-new gaming chair company, provides an ergonomic solution for gamers at any level. Launched in November 2020 by a team of seasoned office chair developers and endemic marketing agency, Zoned Gaming, Mavix has quickly drawn a considerable following in an industry accustomed to race car seat gaming chairs. Mavix' debut collection features nine critical ergonomic functions to support gamers everywhere including Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) Support, fine mesh and cooling gel seating surfaces, infinite-position deep reclining mechanisms and many more thoughtful touches.

X-Chair Office, one of the leading providers of ergonomic office chairs with products featuring 21st century technology and design, enables users to both look good and be more productive. Offering X-HMT heat and massage technology, 10 ergonomic adjustments allowing users to fine-tune the arms, seat, back, headrest and lumbar, X-Chair provides unparalleled comfort. Technologies including SciFloat Infinite Recline, Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) Support and Tilt Lock make X-Chair the most technologically ergonomic chair on the market.

For more information on Future Seating's brands, visit xchair.com and mavix.com. To view Future Seating's digital CES press kit visit https://ces.vporoom.com/X-Chair.

Future Seating:

Parent company to the X-Chair Office and Mavix Gaming companies, Future Seating was founded in 2016 with the launch of X-Chair. Future Seating focuses on providing consumers with ergonomic, high quality, thoughtfully designed seating products. Incorporating innovative ergonomic features like X-HMT heat and massage technology, Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) support, Sci-Float infinite recline and REVOLVE Extended Recline. Future Seating seeks to constantly challenge and redefine what it means for consumers to sit comfortably. All Future Seating products aim to enable high performance and productivity.

For More Media Information:

X-Chair Office

Anna Peterson / Casey Fox

The Zimmerman Agency

xchair@zimmerman.com

Mavix Gaming

Michael Chavez Booth

The Story Mob

mavix@thestorymob.com

SOURCE Future Seating