31.07.2020 23:15:00
Future Growth in the Global e-Gift Card and Incentive Card Market - How Covid-19 has Impacted the Industry
DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Gift Card (e-Gift Card) and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.
This report includes country level trend analyses across the following gift card and digital gift card (e-gift card) segments:
- Total gift market: This report provides detailed view of overall spend on gifts, broken down by retail and consumer segments. For both retail and consumer segments, this report provides a breakdown of spend on gifts by product categories (13 segments) and retail sectors (7 segments).
- Gift cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides top level analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses market dynamics by type of consumer (retail and corporate - SMB, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise), gifting occasion, digital gift card, and market share by retail sectors.
- Digital gift card (e-gift card) analysis: Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers. It also includes gift card spend by occasion (retail - festivals & special celebration days, milestone celebration, self-use, other; Corporate incentive cards -consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, and sales/partner incentive card). The report also includes digital gift card adoption by company size.
- Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key KPIs related to digital gift card (e-gift card) dynamics including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using gift cards across key retail sectors.
- Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across retail sectors (7 segments) to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.
- Market share by retailer: Provides market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers.
- Distribution channel analysis: Provides market share by distribution channel - online vs offline sales and 1st party vs 3rd party sales (sales through outlet of other retailers).
Scope
This offering provides the following detailed gift card market opportunity at country level
Total Spend on Gifts
- By Product Categories (13 Segments)
- By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- Festivals & Special Celebration Days
- Milestone Celebration
- Self-Use
- Other
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
- Employee Incentive
- Sales Incentive
- Consumer Incentive
- By Company Size
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Spend by Product Categories
- Food & Beverage
- Health, Wellness & Beauty
- Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
- Books & Media Products
- Consumer Electronics
- Restaurants & Bars
- Toys, Kids, and Babies
- Jewelry
- Sporting Goods
- Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
- Travel
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector
- Ecommerce & Department Stores
- Restaurants & Bars
- Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Specialty Stores
- Health & Wellness
- Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
- Gift Card Online Sales
- Gift Card Offline Sales
- 1st Party Sales
- 3rd Party Sales
- Sales Uplift
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers (for overall market).
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzs2jx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/future-growth-in-the-global-e-gift-card-and-incentive-card-market---how-covid-19-has-impacted-the-industry-301103908.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
