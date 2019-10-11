FUTR Group welcomes 200 industry-leading speakers to its fourth annual Summit to provide insight on the future of retail, marketing and commerce.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 16th - 17th October 2019 FUTR Asia Summit returns to Suntec, Singapore for its fourth edition. Susan Tucker, Head of Operations & Innovations - Singapore Malaysia Group, The Coca-Cola Company, leads the excitement in the lead up to the event, "I'm thrilled to be a part of FUTR, it's an incredible event full of inspiration, creativity, insight and innovation. In this part of the world, the sky is not the limit, it is the stars that we reach for!"

Just a few of the highlights to expect:

200 insightful speakers including CEO - Park Hotel Group, CEO - Zalora Group, CCO - AirAsia, CEO - Lazada Singapore, CMO - Kellogg Company

ranging from Insights, Consumers and Brands to Operations, HR and Commerce An exhibition full of innovative start-ups and leading suppliers bringing new approaches, tools and technology to the market

PR Newswire is the news distribution partner of FUTR Asia 2019.

About FUTR Group

FUTR Group is a global year-round platform covering the future trends shaping retail, marketing and commerce, including Advertising, AR, Artificial Intelligence, Data, Marketing, Mobile, Retail, Robotics, Social, Video, Voice, VR and more.

FUTR Summits (in Asia, Europe and the US) evolves each year to cover the freshest thinking, the most immersive showcases, cutting-edge stories, practical insights and real-time case studies of how the industry is evolving to meet the needs of our ever-changing consumers. The annual gatherings host 2,500 delegates, including 50% of which are brands, retailers and corporates, in London, New York and Singapore, with new locations to be announced for 2020.

FUTR Insights, FUTR Immerse and FUTR Innovate offer year-round touchpoints for those wanting to innovate, remain relevant and keep ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving consumer landscape.

