Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'329 1.0%  SPI 13'198 0.9%  Dow 29'635 -1.3%  DAX 12'438 0.7%  Euro 0.9774 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'382 0.6%  Gold 1'644 -1.3%  Bitcoin 19'273 -0.7%  Dollar 1.0058 0.0%  Öl 91.4 -3.5% 
Top News
Roche-Aktie, Novartis-Aktie & Co: Die innovativsten Unternehmen der Schweiz
Avalanche kaufen - Tipps und Tricks zum AVAX-Handel
Bankrate September-Umfrage: Interesse der Millennials am Kryptomarkt schwindet
KW 41: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Milliarden-Investor warnt vor negativen Folgen weiteren Zinserhöhungen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

15.10.2022 01:20:00

FUTEX 2022 to be Held in Taipei in Hybrid Format to Explore Key Technological Advances of the Next Decade

TAIPEI, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leaders and new startups in the semiconductor, zero-emissions, and sports technology sectors will attend the 2022 Future Tech Pavilion (FUTEX 2022).

FUTEX 2022 is an event hosted by Taiwan's National Science Council. Serving as one of the world's important ICT industry bases, the island is home to TSMC, a leading semiconductor maker and key provider of iPhone chips to Apple.

A highlight of the annual event is the Global Trends Forum at which three selected lead topics are discussed. This year's topic lineup includes Ahead of the Trend: The Global Market for Semiconductors in the Next Decade, The Technology-Based Revolution for the Net Zero Future, and New Technology Creating the Brand New View of Sports Industry.

The Semiconductor Forum will invite executives from Qualcomm, Israel's Chain Reaction, and US-based startup SiFive to discuss the future trends of semiconductors, including the key to the continuation of Moore's Law, emerging chip designs, and the competitive development of the global semiconductor industry.

The Net-Zero Emissions Forum will feature members of top management from Switzerland's Energy Vault, Iceland's Carbfix and Australia's Yarra Energy Foundation. The speakers from the three countries will elaborate on their world-leading green technologies and net-zero capabilities.

The Sports Technology Forum will invite executives from South Korea's 4DREPLAY, a firm that has redefined the sports viewing experience with its advanced 4D video technology that has been used to broadcast NBA, MLB, and Tokyo Olympics events. Another speaker, from the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA), will share his views on how to link sports-related technological advances around the world through international exchanges.

FUTEX 2022 will be held in Taipei, Taiwan from 10/13 to 10/15, and be broadcast live on FUTEX 2022's and TechOrange's Facebook pages with the goal of sharing the future trends of semiconductors, net-zero emissions and sports technologies, as well as the most popular technological advances in the market with global audiences.

 

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/futex-2022-to-be-held-in-taipei-in-hybrid-format-to-explore-key-technological-advances-of-the-next-decade-301650121.html

SOURCE Fusionmedium

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

14.10.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
14.10.22 "Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech
14.10.22 Airbus zieht bei Auslieferungen das Tempo an
14.10.22 Marktüberblick: Banken gesucht
14.10.22 Kurskapriolen nach US-Inflationsdaten
14.10.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
14.10.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Starke Erholung vom Tagestief / Bayer - Kleine Gewinnserie
14.10.22 Keine Angst vor dem Börsengang
13.10.22 Julius Bär: u.a. 15.00% p.a. 13.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) mit Lock-In auf Microsoft Corp, Adobe Inc, SAP SE
12.10.22 DAX Ausblick – Alles bleibt wie es ist, im Abwärtstrend
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'781.16 17.67 2SSMRU
Short 10'994.63 12.84 2SSMTU
Short 11'372.00 8.73 WSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 10'329.34 14.10.2022 17:31:36
Long 9'925.54 19.51 VSSM5U
Long 9'711.21 13.79 VSSM6U
Long 9'293.45 8.95 0SSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie schliesst schwächer: Offenbar weiterer Interessent für CS-Geschäft aufgetaucht - Credit-Suisse-Präsident bekräftigt Kapitalstärke
Auftakt der Berichtssaison in den USA: SMI und DAX gehen mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schliesst Handelswoche tiefer -- Asiatische Märkte beenden Freitagshandel mit deutlichem Plus
Kursdebakel bei Temenos-Aktien: Temenos schockt mit Gewinnwarnung - Petrus Advisers sieht sich bestätigt
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Relief befördert Paolo Galfetti zum COO
Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Novartis erleidet weitere Schlappe im Gilenya-Patentstreit - EU-Zulassung für Krebstherapie Pluvicto rückt näher
Jeremy Siegel kritisiert Fed: "Die grösste Bedrohung ist heute die Rezession, nicht die Inflation"
JPMorgan-Aktie grün: JPMorgan verdient trotz hoher Zinseinnahmen weniger
Relief Therapeutics Announces Promotion of Paolo Galfetti to Chief Operating Officer
Nach Anschlag auf Nord Stream-Pipeline: Sind nun Europas Unterwasser-Datenkabel im Visier?
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert deutlich: CS offenbar erneut Gegenstand von US-Steueruntersuchung - Neuer Leiter IT Schweiz ernannt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit