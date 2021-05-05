SMI 11’064 -0.5%  SPI 14’207 -0.5%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’093 -0.9%  Euro 1.0981 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’983 -0.4%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’319 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9134 0.3%  Öl 68.6 1.3% 
05.05.2021 19:23:00

Fusion Industry Association Announces Independent Incorporation and Expansion

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fusion Industry Association (FIA) today officially incorporated as a newly independent non-profit association representing the private fusion industry. The FIA will continue to be led by Andrew Holland and has a new board of directors composed of Bob Mumgaard, CEO of Commonwealth Fusion Systems, Christofer Mowry, CEO of General Fusion, and Michl Binderbauer, CEO of TAE Technologies. Its  25 member companies – all primarily backed by private capital – are pursuing commercialization of fusion energy. The FIA's Affiliate Members include companies, NGOs, and institutions that support the growth of the global fusion energy economy.

These changes will strengthen the FIA at a critical time following President Biden's announcement of ambitious and important decarbonization goals to mitigate a major cause of climate change. These goals include achieving net zero carbon emissions for electricity generation by 2035 and achieving net zero carbon emissions across the entire American economy by 2050. Commercial fusion power plants, using technology developed by FIA's members, will deliver clean energy on the grid in support of these ambitious decarbonization targets.  Fusion is dispatchable, clean power that makes achieving a 100% net zero carbon energy generation for society in a practical and economically competitive manner.

"The fusion industry is poised to help the world achieve the energy transition to net zero carbon emissions. Commercialization of fusion energy will create new jobs and a new industry addressing a trillion-dollar market," said FIA CEO Andrew Holland. "The Fusion Industry Association membership speaks with a unified voice at a time when society is making unprecedented investments into the clean energy transition."

More information about the FIA's expansion, including our team and membership, is available on the FIA website.

About the FIA
The Fusion Industry Association (FIA) is the voice of the fusion industry, working to transform the energy system with commercially viable fusion power. Today, nearly $2 billion in private capital has been invested in companies working to commercialize fusion power. Founded as an initiative in 2018, the FIA has already made its mark in Washington and around the world. As it expands, the FIA will enable the creation of a new industry that will change the world. Learn more about the FIA at www.fusionindustryassociation.org. Follow us on Twitter at @Fusion_industry, on LinkedIn, and on YouTube.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusion-industry-association-announces-independent-incorporation-and-expansion-301284723.html

SOURCE Fusion Industry Association

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

14:38 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
14:05 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09:26 Marktüberblick: Merck KGaA erfreut nachbörslich
08:20 Überraschender Stimmungsumschwung
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
04.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG, Swisscom AG, Logitech International SA
30.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BMW, Tesla, Volkswagen
29.04.21 Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/iJNrZE7RUO4

Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.

Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk ernennt sich zum "Dogefather" - Kurssprung beim Dogecoin
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI geht deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst unter 14.900-Punkte-Marke -- Hang Seng letztlich im Plus
Meyer Burger-Aktie geht stärker aus dem Handel: Kapitalerhöhung für Mitarbeiterbeteiligungen gescheitert
Daimler-Aktie schliesst tiefer: Nissan wirft milliardenschweres Daimler-Aktienpaket auf den Markt
ams-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: ams will OSRAM nach Übernahme von der Börse nehmen - gute Nachfrage im ersten Quartal
SMI geht mit kräftigem Gewinn aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 15'100 Punkten -- Hang Seng letztendlich in Rot
Relief Therapeutics will Applied Pharma Research (APR) kaufen - Aktie geht deutlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Unabhängige Stromproduktion: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will aus jedem Haus ein kleines Energiekraftwerk machen
Ausblick: Moderna präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Visa-CEO mit Kryptoplänen: So will sich der Kreditkartenanbieter in der Welt um Bitcoin und Co. positionieren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit