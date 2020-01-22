Fury Motors Stillwater Shares Special January Lease Offers

STILLWATER, Minn., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers searching for affordable lease pricing can open the new year with a current-model-year vehicle from Fury Motors. The Twin Cities-area dealership is offering attractive rates on select 2020 models from now through the end of January.

For a limited time, drivers looking for pedigreed all-terrain prowess can lease a 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4x4 for as low as $99 per month.

Potential leasees looking for Jeep-grade capability in a smaller, more refined package can also find attractive lease opportunities on select 2020 Compass models. The dealership is offering the 2020 Jeep Compass Latitude 4x4 for just $199 per month.

At the crossroads of function and luxury, drivers can also lease the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L 35th Anniversary Edition for $349 per month. The 35th Anniversary Edition model celebrates the Pacifica's history of innovation with exclusive design elements. Inside, there's seating for up to eight passengers, an overhead DVD player and special black leather seats with cranberry-colored stitching.

For three-row seating and visceral thrills, families can lease the 2020 Dodge Durango GT AWD for as low as $299 per month. The menacing Dodge SUV stands out with aggressive performance and iconic muscle-car styling.

All December leasing deals are limited to 10,000 miles per year. Lease agreements require $2,999 cash down and first payment at the signing. Tax, title, license and acquisition fees apply.

Additional terms and conditions may apply. Prospective leasees are encouraged to contact a sales representative for more details by calling the Fury Motors Stillwater sales department at 888-996-3662 or by visiting the dealership in person at 12969 N. 60th Street, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082. Those interested can get more information on vehicle pricing, details and lease terms at Fury Jeep of Stillwater by visiting the dealership's website, https://stillwater.furymotors.com/.

SOURCE Fury Motors