19.07.2019

Fury Motors offers July lease specials on four-wheel-drive models

STILLWATER, Minn., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As we roll through summer, Fury Jeep of Stillwater is celebrating the season with lease specials on select four-wheel-drive Jeep and Ram models now through the rest of July.

Drivers looking for an off-road-ready Jeep model can now lease a 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk at a special rate of $99 per month for 24 months or the 2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk at $159 per month for 24 months.

Other four-wheel-drive Jeep models covered by the leasing event include the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, available for lease at $269 per month for 24 months, and the 2019 Jeep Renegade Latitude, available for $179 per month for 42 months.

Leasing specials can also be found on a selection of capable four-wheel-drive Ram 1500 pickups. 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn DT Crew Cab models are now available for lease at just $249 per month for 42 months. Truck shoppers with budget constraints can find incredible value with the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Express, which is now available for lease at $149 per month for 24 months.

All July leasing deals require $2,999 cash down at the signing. Tax, title and license fees apply. All lease agreements are also limited to 10,000 miles per year, meaning shoppers have plenty of miles to get the most out of that four-wheel-drive capability.

Additional terms and conditions may apply. Those interested can get more information on vehicle pricing, details and lease terms at Fury Jeep of Stillwater by visiting the dealership's website, https://stillwater.furymotors.com/. Interested parties can also speak with a sales representative directly by calling the Fury Jeep of Stillwater sales department at 888-722-0918 or by visiting the dealership in person at 12969 N. 60th Street, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082.

SOURCE Fury Motors

Nachrichten

