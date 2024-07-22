Further Information on Forthcoming Special Dividend

22 July 2024 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | Coinshares International Limited ("CoinShares'' or "the Company”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF).

Further to the announcement dated 12 July 2024 regarding the decision to distribute a special dividend following the sale of the Group’s FTX claim, the Company now provides some additional details on the forthcoming payment ("Special Dividend”).

As previously stated, the proceeds received following the sale of the FTX claim stand at USD 36,410,210, of which USD 31,410,210 (approximately GBP 24,276,951) will be distributed in the Special Dividend.

The Special Dividend will be paid in conjunction with Tranche 3 of the Group’s forthcoming regular dividend payment, introduced earlier this year ("Regular Dividend”).

The details for the remaining two Regular Dividend payments for 2024 in respect of the financial performance of 2023 are as follows:

Ex-dividend date Record date Payment date Tranche 3

(together with Special Dividend) 27 September 2024 30 September 2024 3 October 2024 Tranche 4



27 December 2024 30 December 2024 6 January 2025

As the Special Dividend will be paid together with Tranche 3, each of the Ex-dividend date, Record date and Payment date for the Special Dividend Payment will be as disclosed in the table above.

The total amount to be paid together with Tranche 3 on or around 3 October 2024 will be the combined amount of the Special Dividend (USD 31,410,210 converted into GBP at the prevailing USD/GBP rate) and Regular Dividend (GBP 2,312,623). A further announcement will be made clarifying the dividend per share upon finalisation of the payment.

In accordance with Article 115(4) of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, each payment will be subject to an assessment of the financial health of the Group by its Board.

ABOUT COINSHARES

CoinShares is the European leading investment company specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

