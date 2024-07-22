Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’287 0.9%  SPI 16’317 1.0%  Dow 40’448 0.4%  DAX 18’407 1.3%  Euro 0.9678 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’899 1.5%  Gold 2’388 -0.5%  Bitcoin 59’669 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8893 0.1%  Öl 82.3 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Meyer Burger Technology135706599Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Sandoz124359842Kuros32581411NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Swatch1225515
Top News
Partnerschaft: Volkswagen und Xpeng entwickeln Fahrzeugarchitektur - Aktien steigen
Interview mit Gregory Mall über den neuen AMINA CoinDesk BTC Momentum Index
Darum bewegt sich der Dollar zu Franken und Euro kaum
Meta-Aktie gewinnt dennoch: EU-Verbraucherschützer leiten Untersuchung zu Bezahlmodell von Meta ein
S&P 500-Wert Philip Morris-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Philip Morris von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus Plus500 Depot

CoinAkties International Aktie [Valor: 59713519 / ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.07.2024 16:30:00

Further Information on Forthcoming Special Dividend

finanzen.net zero Coinshares International-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Coinshares International
60.80 SEK 2.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

22 July 2024 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | Coinshares International Limited ("CoinShares'' or "the Company”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF).

Further to the announcement dated 12 July 2024 regarding the decision to distribute a special dividend following the sale of the Group’s FTX claim, the Company now provides some additional details on the forthcoming payment ("Special Dividend”).

As previously stated, the proceeds received following the sale of the FTX claim stand at USD 36,410,210, of which USD 31,410,210 (approximately GBP 24,276,951) will be distributed in the Special Dividend.

The Special Dividend will be paid in conjunction with Tranche 3 of the Group’s forthcoming regular dividend payment, introduced earlier this year ("Regular Dividend”).

The details for the remaining two Regular Dividend payments for 2024 in respect of the financial performance of 2023 are as follows:

 Ex-dividend dateRecord datePayment date
Tranche 3
(together with Special Dividend)		27 September 202430 September 20243 October 2024
Tranche 4

 		27 December 202430 December 20246 January 2025

As the Special Dividend will be paid together with Tranche 3, each of the Ex-dividend date, Record date and Payment date for the Special Dividend Payment will be as disclosed in the table above.

The total amount to be paid together with Tranche 3 on or around 3 October 2024 will be the combined amount of the Special Dividend (USD 31,410,210 converted into GBP at the prevailing USD/GBP rate) and Regular Dividend (GBP 2,312,623). A further announcement will be made clarifying the dividend per share upon finalisation of the payment.

In accordance with Article 115(4) of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, each payment will be subject to an assessment of the financial health of the Group by its Board.

ABOUT COINSHARES
CoinShares is the European leading investment company specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

PRESS CONTACT

CoinShares
Benoît Pellevoizin
bpellevoizin@coinshares.com
+33 6 72 44 07 17

M Group Strategic Communications
Peter Padovano
press@coinshares.com


Nachrichten zu Coinshares International Limited Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coinshares International Limited Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! In der heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über Aktien im Feriensegment.:

Welche Aktien bieten Chancen nach der Pandemie?
Wie beliebt ist Camping in den USA und in Europa und welche Aktien sind derzeit interessant?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:42 Sind Investments in Öl weiterhin lukrativ?
12:57 UBS KeyInvest: Heisse Mischung: Politik, Kryptos und Bilanzen
10:00 Marktüberblick: Sartorius-Aktie rutscht ab
09:03 Klima wird rauer
08:00 Horizontal Spreads: Using Weekly Crude Oil Options to Lower Trading Costs
18.07.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
18.07.24 Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV
16.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 4.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Roche, Sandoz, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’817.16 19.23 Y7SSMU
Short 13’085.45 13.52 CIUBSU
Short 13’554.88 8.85 SS0MEU
SMI-Kurs: 12’286.22 22.07.2024 16:34:38
Long 11’804.25 19.69 77UBSU
Long 11’496.39 13.23 UBSGIU
Long 11’035.06 8.92 S5TMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Reddit-Gerüchteküche brodelt - Launcht Tesla einen neuen Model Y?
Verkauf von NVIDIA-Aktien - Cathie Wood rechtfertigt ihre Investmentstrategie und die verpasste KI-Chance
Meyer Burger-Aktie im Sinkflug: Hedgefonds-Milliardär erwartet rückläufige Kurse
TUI-Aktie unter Druck: TUI kauft alte Papiere zurück
BlackRock bringt Puffer-ETFs mit bis zu 100-prozentiger Absicherung auf den Markt
Kudelski-Aktie weit im Plus: Verkauf von Skidata an Assa Abloy
BYD erichtet Werk in der Türkei und reagiert damit auf EU-Strafzölle
JPMorgan Empfehlung: Drei lohnende Sektoren abseits von NVIDIA und anderen KI-Aktien
NVIDIA und Co. im Fokus: Dieses Land lässt die USA bei generativer KI klar hinter sich
Wirklich ein Gamechanger? Das sagt ein Analyst zu Rivian nach dem VW-Investment

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten