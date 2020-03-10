10.03.2020 01:30:10

Further Consolidation Predicted For Taiwan Shares

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, tumbling almost 540 points or 5.2 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,975-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is brutally negative after the bottom fell out of the oil market, while coronavirus fears add to the weak sentiment. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Monday with damage across the board - particularly among the financials and technology companies.

For the day, the index sank 344.17 points or 3.04 percent to finish at the daily low of 10,977.64 after peaking at 11,221.76.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial lost 2.41 percent, while Mega Financial slid 2.16 percent, CTBC Financial dipped 2.68 percent, Fubon Financial tumbled 4.19 percent, First Financial sank 2.37 percent, E Sun Financial was down 3.26 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 3.02 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation fell 2.59 percent, Hon Hai Precision skidded 2.10 percent, Largan Precision declined 3.50 percent, Catcher Technology plunged 4.85 percent, MediaTek retreated 3.17 percent, Asia Cement eased 1.03 percent and Taiwan Cement gave away 2.33 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday and continued to see heavy losses throughout the session.

The Dow plummeted 2,013.76 points or 7.79 percent to end at 23,851.02, while the NASDAQ plunged 624.94 points or 7.29 percent to 7,950.68 and the S&P 500 cratered 225.81 points or 7.60 percent to 2,746.56.

According to reports, roughly 110,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 3,800 have died from the disease.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Monday, posting their biggest single-session drop in 30 years after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and said it would aim to boost output. Concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus also contributed to oil's sharp plunge.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April tanked to $27.34 a barrel before recovering some lost ground to eventually settle at $31.13 a barrel, down $10.15 or 24.6 percent from the previous close.

Nachrichten

