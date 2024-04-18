Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Splendid Medien Aktie [Valor: 929699 / ISIN: DE0007279507]
18.04.2024 11:20:52

Further award documents successful partnership with Amazon

Splendid Medien
1.22 EUR -2.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS-Media / 18.04.2024 / 11:20 CET/CEST

 Further award documents successful partnership with Amazon

 

Hamburg, 18.4.2024 - The long-standing cooperation between Enteractive GmbH, a Splendid Group company, and Amazon has once again been positively confirmed by Enteractive's award as an "Amazon Prime Video Preferred Vendor". Participation in this program was the subject of a visit by an Enteractive delegation to the 2024 Summit at Amazon Studios in Culver City. Last year, Enteractive's work was already recognized as outstanding with an award from Amazon.

 

Jochen Oppermann, General Manager of Enteractive: "A big thank you to the entire Amazon team for this strong, lasting partnership and the good cooperation that makes this program so unique!"

 

"We are honoured to be one of a select few studios worldwide that continuously meet Amazon's high technical and organizational standards. Our self-developed Platform-as-a-Service solution todos, which we use to digitize, archive and deliver film and series content to Amazon and other partners in our network, makes a major contribution to this," adds Hans D. Henseleit, Managing Director of Enteractive.

 

About Enteractive:

Enteractive is one of the leading service providers in the home entertainment industry and has been supporting film rights holders in the exploitation of their content for almost 25 years. In addition to mastering and QC of films and series for digital distribution to global streaming platforms and TV channels or the production of classic physical media, Enteractive also creates localized masters and subtitles in several languages. With the media supply chain management system todos, Enteractive provides an efficient and cost-effective way of managing all tasks along the value chain and storing and evaluating metadata and sales reports in a centralized manner.

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Splendid Medien AG

Investor Relations

Karin Opgenoorth

Lichtstr. 25

50933 Cologne

Phone: +49 (0)172 255 33 22

karin.opgenoorth@splendid-medien.com

www.splendidmedien.com

 

 

 



End of Media Release

Issuer: Splendid Medien AG
Key word(s): Entertainment

18.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: splendid medien AG
Lichtstr. 25/Eingang F
50825 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 9542 32 99
E-mail: info@splendid-medien.com
Internet: www.splendidmedien.com
ISIN: DE0007279507
WKN: 727950
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1883875

 
End of News EQS Media

1883875  18.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1883875&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

