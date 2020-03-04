Fur legend Sheldon Rockler to hang up his furs at 90, sell inventory

MINNEAPOLIS, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Six decades ago, Sheldon Rockler returned to Minneapolis after a three-year stint as First Trumpet for the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra -- a job for which he had been hired by the legendary conductor, Leonard Bernstein. But he was 30 and it was time to join his father in the family's fur business. Now, Rockler has decided to retire at 90, closing L.A. Rockler Fur Company for good.

Starting this week, Grafe Auction will tag some 5,000 garments at a fraction of their former price. "Somebody can buy online or walk in and buy one or 50. It doesn't matter if they're buying it for themselves or as inventory for their store in Grand Rapids or wherever," said Rockler.

He's seen a lot of changes in the retail business since his father, Louis, opened the doors in the 1920s on Sixth Avenue North, now Olson Memorial Highway. In the 1940s, the business moved to the current downtown location known as the Fur Mart Building.

But perhaps the biggest change has been in the garments themselves. Shoppers at the tag sale will find some traditional floor-length mink coats, but they'll find a lot more reflecting recent fashions of lighter garments, some even reversible with wool and other materials.

The first tag sale will begin on Thursday, March 12, and run for three days. Additional sales will likely follow based on the results, with online auctions following for any remaining garments, according to Paul McCartan, general manager for Grafe. All garments will be available through grafeauction.com.

"Nothing will be held back, and we will continue to offer inventory in a tag sale format or at auction until nothing is left," said McCartan.

