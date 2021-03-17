FundX Investment Group Wins Two 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FundX Investment Group is proud to announce that it won two 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards for superior investment performance.

The FundX Upgrader Fund (FUNDX) was honored with 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards for excellent investment performance over both the trailing three years and five years ending November 30, 2020 in the Mixed-Asset Target Allocation Aggressive Growth Fund category. FUNDX competed with 36 mixed-asset target allocation aggressive growth funds over the three-year period to win the award. It competed with 34 funds over the trailing five years.

"We are honored that Refinitiv Lipper has recognized the strong track record of the FundX Upgrader Fund (FUNDX)," FundX CEO Janet Brown said. "We are proud of what FUNDX has accomplished for its shareholders, particularly through the challenging market environment in 2020."

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognize individual mutual funds that have consistently strong, risk-adjusted performance compared to their peers. The awards are based on Lipper's independent, objective assessment of fund performance.

FundX manages five funds of funds that seek to capitalize on changing markets. Its active, flexible investment approach is designed to help investors participate in a wide range of stock and bond market trends.

About FundX

FundX Funds are managed by FundX Investment Group, LLC, a San Francisco-based registered investment advisor that has been helping investors navigate changing markets and reach lifelong financial goals since 1969.

For more information, call 800-323-1510 or visit fundx.com.

The fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 866-455-3863, or visiting www.fundxfunds.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, distributor.

