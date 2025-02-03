Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.02.2025 18:03:33

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.25 GBP -1.19%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

03-Feb-2025 / 17:03 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

3 February 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024:

Date of purchase:

3 February 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

141,872

Highest price paid per share:

126.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

124.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

124.7176p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 324,007,145 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (324,007,145) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

124.7176p

141,872

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

300

124.00

08:49:13

00320767608TRLO1

XLON

337

124.00

08:49:13

00320767609TRLO1

XLON

617

124.50

09:01:54

00320776540TRLO1

XLON

178

124.50

09:01:54

00320776541TRLO1

XLON

112

124.50

09:11:29

00320786182TRLO1

XLON

338

124.50

09:11:29

00320786183TRLO1

XLON

124

124.50

09:11:29

00320786184TRLO1

XLON

155

124.50

09:11:29

00320786185TRLO1

XLON

411

124.00

09:11:29

00320786186TRLO1

XLON

1047

124.00

09:11:29

00320786187TRLO1

XLON

751

124.00

09:11:29

00320786188TRLO1

XLON

752

124.00

09:52:47

00320816788TRLO1

XLON

731

124.00

10:00:21

00320821004TRLO1

XLON

252

124.00

10:08:25

00320821351TRLO1

XLON

393

124.00

10:08:25

00320821352TRLO1

XLON

85

124.00

10:08:25

00320821353TRLO1

XLON

1151

124.00

10:09:20

00320821461TRLO1

XLON

730

124.50

10:54:08

00320823347TRLO1

XLON

949

124.50

10:54:08

00320823348TRLO1

XLON

159

124.50

10:54:12

00320823350TRLO1

XLON

587

124.50

10:54:12

00320823351TRLO1

XLON

566

125.00

12:14:58

00320826849TRLO1

XLON

200

125.00

12:19:19

00320827056TRLO1

XLON

200

125.00

12:21:25

00320827133TRLO1

XLON

794

124.50

12:50:05

00320828066TRLO1

XLON

293

124.50

12:50:05

00320828067TRLO1

XLON

500

124.50

12:50:05

00320828068TRLO1

XLON

794

124.50

12:50:05

00320828069TRLO1

XLON

9436

124.50

12:50:05

00320828065TRLO1

XLON

125

125.00

12:50:05

00320828071TRLO1

XLON

1691

125.00

12:50:05

00320828072TRLO1

XLON

267

126.00

13:42:56

00320829901TRLO1

XLON

3477

126.00

13:42:56

00320829902TRLO1

XLON

1379

126.00

13:42:56

00320829903TRLO1

XLON

474

126.00

13:42:56

00320829904TRLO1

XLON

488

126.00

13:42:56

00320829905TRLO1

XLON

505

126.00

13:42:56

00320829906TRLO1

XLON

3307

126.00

13:42:56

00320829907TRLO1

XLON

1587

125.50

13:43:11

00320829931TRLO1

XLON

740

125.00

13:55:03

00320830416TRLO1

XLON

733

124.50

14:11:00

00320831458TRLO1

XLON

732

124.50

14:11:00

00320831459TRLO1

XLON

230

124.50

14:11:00

00320831443TRLO1

XLON

6617

124.50

14:11:00

00320831444TRLO1

XLON

1997

124.50

14:11:00

00320831445TRLO1

XLON

17

124.50

14:11:00

00320831446TRLO1

XLON

575

124.50

14:11:00

00320831447TRLO1

XLON

3449

124.50

14:11:00

00320831448TRLO1

XLON

2831

124.50

14:11:00

00320831449TRLO1

XLON

4352

124.50

14:11:00

00320831450TRLO1

XLON

1191

124.50

14:11:00

00320831451TRLO1

XLON

902

124.50

14:11:00

00320831452TRLO1

XLON

771

124.50

14:11:00

00320831460TRLO1

XLON

160

124.50

14:11:00

00320831453TRLO1

XLON

4821

124.50

14:11:00

00320831454TRLO1

XLON

4459

124.50

14:11:00

00320831455TRLO1

XLON

156

124.50

14:11:00

00320831456TRLO1

XLON

600

124.50

14:11:00

00320831457TRLO1

XLON

9436

124.50

14:11:01

00320831461TRLO1

XLON

3

124.50

14:11:01

00320831462TRLO1

XLON

3158

124.50

14:11:15

00320831465TRLO1

XLON

3454

124.50

14:11:38

00320831491TRLO1

XLON

771

124.50

14:23:34

00320832201TRLO1

XLON

771

124.50

14:23:34

00320832202TRLO1

XLON

2821

124.50

14:23:34

00320832199TRLO1

XLON

2899

124.50

14:23:34

00320832200TRLO1

XLON

798

125.00

14:30:23

00320832439TRLO1

XLON

810

125.00

14:30:53

00320832485TRLO1

XLON

789

125.00

14:42:59

00320833429TRLO1

XLON

750

125.00

14:58:59

00320834345TRLO1

XLON

444

125.00

15:03:41

00320834686TRLO1

XLON

349

125.00

15:03:41

00320834687TRLO1

XLON

321

125.00

15:05:49

00320834831TRLO1

XLON

469

125.00

15:05:49

00320834832TRLO1

XLON

133

125.00

15:08:30

00320835015TRLO1

XLON

660

125.00

15:08:30

00320835016TRLO1

XLON

796

125.00

15:11:12

00320835205TRLO1

XLON

789

125.00

15:15:15

00320835399TRLO1

XLON

774

125.00

15:20:07

00320835621TRLO1

XLON

18

125.00

15:20:07

00320835622TRLO1

XLON

789

124.50

15:20:20

00320835637TRLO1

XLON

789

124.50

15:20:20

00320835638TRLO1

XLON

9436

124.50

15:20:20

00320835631TRLO1

XLON

4601

124.50

15:20:20

00320835632TRLO1

XLON

4835

124.50

15:20:20

00320835633TRLO1

XLON

2464

124.50

15:20:20

00320835634TRLO1

XLON

4838

124.50

15:20:20

00320835635TRLO1

XLON

2134

124.50

15:20:20

00320835636TRLO1

XLON

1441

126.00

15:33:17

00320837029TRLO1

XLON

1513

126.00

15:33:17

00320837030TRLO1

XLON

781

126.00

15:33:52

00320837082TRLO1

XLON

1521

126.00

15:57:20

00320838476TRLO1

XLON

391

125.50

16:05:56

00320839134TRLO1

XLON

347

125.50

16:05:56

00320839135TRLO1

XLON

379

125.50

16:05:56

00320839136TRLO1

XLON

231

125.50

16:05:56

00320839137TRLO1

XLON

127

125.50

16:05:56

00320839138TRLO1

XLON

810

125.50

16:08:09

00320839244TRLO1

XLON

451

125.50

16:16:48

00320839766TRLO1

XLON

68

125.50

16:16:48

00320839767TRLO1

XLON

222

125.50

16:16:48

00320839768TRLO1

XLON

178

125.50

16:19:15

00320839971TRLO1

XLON

581

125.50

16:19:50

00320840023TRLO1

XLON

157

125.50

16:19:50

00320840024TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 374449
EQS News ID: 2080199

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2080199&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

