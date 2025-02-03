Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
3 February 2025
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024:
|
Date of purchase:
|
3 February 2025
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
|
141,872
|
Highest price paid per share:
|
126.00p
|
Lowest price paid per share:
|
124.00p
|
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
|
124.7176p
The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.
Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 324,007,145 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.
There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.
The above figure (324,007,145) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Aggregate information:
|
Venue
|
Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)
|
Aggregated volume
|
LSE
|
124.7176p
|
141,872
Individual information:
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased
|
Transaction price (GBp share)
|
Time of transaction (UK Time)
|
Transaction reference number
|
Trading venue
|
300
|
124.00
|
08:49:13
|
00320767608TRLO1
|
XLON
|
337
|
124.00
|
08:49:13
|
00320767609TRLO1
|
XLON
|
617
|
124.50
|
09:01:54
|
00320776540TRLO1
|
XLON
|
178
|
124.50
|
09:01:54
|
00320776541TRLO1
|
XLON
|
112
|
124.50
|
09:11:29
|
00320786182TRLO1
|
XLON
|
338
|
124.50
|
09:11:29
|
00320786183TRLO1
|
XLON
|
124
|
124.50
|
09:11:29
|
00320786184TRLO1
|
XLON
|
155
|
124.50
|
09:11:29
|
00320786185TRLO1
|
XLON
|
411
|
124.00
|
09:11:29
|
00320786186TRLO1
|
XLON
|
1047
|
124.00
|
09:11:29
|
00320786187TRLO1
|
XLON
|
751
|
124.00
|
09:11:29
|
00320786188TRLO1
|
XLON
|
752
|
124.00
|
09:52:47
|
00320816788TRLO1
|
XLON
|
731
|
124.00
|
10:00:21
|
00320821004TRLO1
|
XLON
|
252
|
124.00
|
10:08:25
|
00320821351TRLO1
|
XLON
|
393
|
124.00
|
10:08:25
|
00320821352TRLO1
|
XLON
|
85
|
124.00
|
10:08:25
|
00320821353TRLO1
|
XLON
|
1151
|
124.00
|
10:09:20
|
00320821461TRLO1
|
XLON
|
730
|
124.50
|
10:54:08
|
00320823347TRLO1
|
XLON
|
949
|
124.50
|
10:54:08
|
00320823348TRLO1
|
XLON
|
159
|
124.50
|
10:54:12
|
00320823350TRLO1
|
XLON
|
587
|
124.50
|
10:54:12
|
00320823351TRLO1
|
XLON
|
566
|
125.00
|
12:14:58
|
00320826849TRLO1
|
XLON
|
200
|
125.00
|
12:19:19
|
00320827056TRLO1
|
XLON
|
200
|
125.00
|
12:21:25
|
00320827133TRLO1
|
XLON
|
794
|
124.50
|
12:50:05
|
00320828066TRLO1
|
XLON
|
293
|
124.50
|
12:50:05
|
00320828067TRLO1
|
XLON
|
500
|
124.50
|
12:50:05
|
00320828068TRLO1
|
XLON
|
794
|
124.50
|
12:50:05
|
00320828069TRLO1
|
XLON
|
9436
|
124.50
|
12:50:05
|
00320828065TRLO1
|
XLON
|
125
|
125.00
|
12:50:05
|
00320828071TRLO1
|
XLON
|
1691
|
125.00
|
12:50:05
|
00320828072TRLO1
|
XLON
|
267
|
126.00
|
13:42:56
|
00320829901TRLO1
|
XLON
|
3477
|
126.00
|
13:42:56
|
00320829902TRLO1
|
XLON
|
1379
|
126.00
|
13:42:56
|
00320829903TRLO1
|
XLON
|
474
|
126.00
|
13:42:56
|
00320829904TRLO1
|
XLON
|
488
|
126.00
|
13:42:56
|
00320829905TRLO1
|
XLON
|
505
|
126.00
|
13:42:56
|
00320829906TRLO1
|
XLON
|
3307
|
126.00
|
13:42:56
|
00320829907TRLO1
|
XLON
|
1587
|
125.50
|
13:43:11
|
00320829931TRLO1
|
XLON
|
740
|
125.00
|
13:55:03
|
00320830416TRLO1
|
XLON
|
733
|
124.50
|
14:11:00
|
00320831458TRLO1
|
XLON
|
732
|
124.50
|
14:11:00
|
00320831459TRLO1
|
XLON
|
230
|
124.50
|
14:11:00
|
00320831443TRLO1
|
XLON
|
6617
|
124.50
|
14:11:00
|
00320831444TRLO1
|
XLON
|
1997
|
124.50
|
14:11:00
|
00320831445TRLO1
|
XLON
|
17
|
124.50
|
14:11:00
|
00320831446TRLO1
|
XLON
|
575
|
124.50
|
14:11:00
|
00320831447TRLO1
|
XLON
|
3449
|
124.50
|
14:11:00
|
00320831448TRLO1
|
XLON
|
2831
|
124.50
|
14:11:00
|
00320831449TRLO1
|
XLON
|
4352
|
124.50
|
14:11:00
|
00320831450TRLO1
|
XLON
|
1191
|
124.50
|
14:11:00
|
00320831451TRLO1
|
XLON
|
902
|
124.50
|
14:11:00
|
00320831452TRLO1
|
XLON
|
771
|
124.50
|
14:11:00
|
00320831460TRLO1
|
XLON
|
160
|
124.50
|
14:11:00
|
00320831453TRLO1
|
XLON
|
4821
|
124.50
|
14:11:00
|
00320831454TRLO1
|
XLON
|
4459
|
124.50
|
14:11:00
|
00320831455TRLO1
|
XLON
|
156
|
124.50
|
14:11:00
|
00320831456TRLO1
|
XLON
|
600
|
124.50
|
14:11:00
|
00320831457TRLO1
|
XLON
|
9436
|
124.50
|
14:11:01
|
00320831461TRLO1
|
XLON
|
3
|
124.50
|
14:11:01
|
00320831462TRLO1
|
XLON
|
3158
|
124.50
|
14:11:15
|
00320831465TRLO1
|
XLON
|
3454
|
124.50
|
14:11:38
|
00320831491TRLO1
|
XLON
|
771
|
124.50
|
14:23:34
|
00320832201TRLO1
|
XLON
|
771
|
124.50
|
14:23:34
|
00320832202TRLO1
|
XLON
|
2821
|
124.50
|
14:23:34
|
00320832199TRLO1
|
XLON
|
2899
|
124.50
|
14:23:34
|
00320832200TRLO1
|
XLON
|
798
|
125.00
|
14:30:23
|
00320832439TRLO1
|
XLON
|
810
|
125.00
|
14:30:53
|
00320832485TRLO1
|
XLON
|
789
|
125.00
|
14:42:59
|
00320833429TRLO1
|
XLON
|
750
|
125.00
|
14:58:59
|
00320834345TRLO1
|
XLON
|
444
|
125.00
|
15:03:41
|
00320834686TRLO1
|
XLON
|
349
|
125.00
|
15:03:41
|
00320834687TRLO1
|
XLON
|
321
|
125.00
|
15:05:49
|
00320834831TRLO1
|
XLON
|
469
|
125.00
|
15:05:49
|
00320834832TRLO1
|
XLON
|
133
|
125.00
|
15:08:30
|
00320835015TRLO1
|
XLON
|
660
|
125.00
|
15:08:30
|
00320835016TRLO1
|
XLON
|
796
|
125.00
|
15:11:12
|
00320835205TRLO1
|
XLON
|
789
|
125.00
|
15:15:15
|
00320835399TRLO1
|
XLON
|
774
|
125.00
|
15:20:07
|
00320835621TRLO1
|
XLON
|
18
|
125.00
|
15:20:07
|
00320835622TRLO1
|
XLON
|
789
|
124.50
|
15:20:20
|
00320835637TRLO1
|
XLON
|
789
|
124.50
|
15:20:20
|
00320835638TRLO1
|
XLON
|
9436
|
124.50
|
15:20:20
|
00320835631TRLO1
|
XLON
|
4601
|
124.50
|
15:20:20
|
00320835632TRLO1
|
XLON
|
4835
|
124.50
|
15:20:20
|
00320835633TRLO1
|
XLON
|
2464
|
124.50
|
15:20:20
|
00320835634TRLO1
|
XLON
|
4838
|
124.50
|
15:20:20
|
00320835635TRLO1
|
XLON
|
2134
|
124.50
|
15:20:20
|
00320835636TRLO1
|
XLON
|
1441
|
126.00
|
15:33:17
|
00320837029TRLO1
|
XLON
|
1513
|
126.00
|
15:33:17
|
00320837030TRLO1
|
XLON
|
781
|
126.00
|
15:33:52
|
00320837082TRLO1
|
XLON
|
1521
|
126.00
|
15:57:20
|
00320838476TRLO1
|
XLON
|
391
|
125.50
|
16:05:56
|
00320839134TRLO1
|
XLON
|
347
|
125.50
|
16:05:56
|
00320839135TRLO1
|
XLON
|
379
|
125.50
|
16:05:56
|
00320839136TRLO1
|
XLON
|
231
|
125.50
|
16:05:56
|
00320839137TRLO1
|
XLON
|
127
|
125.50
|
16:05:56
|
00320839138TRLO1
|
XLON
|
810
|
125.50
|
16:08:09
|
00320839244TRLO1
|
XLON
|
451
|
125.50
|
16:16:48
|
00320839766TRLO1
|
XLON
|
68
|
125.50
|
16:16:48
|
00320839767TRLO1
|
XLON
|
222
|
125.50
|
16:16:48
|
00320839768TRLO1
|
XLON
|
178
|
125.50
|
16:19:15
|
00320839971TRLO1
|
XLON
|
581
|
125.50
|
16:19:50
|
00320840023TRLO1
|
XLON
|
157
|
125.50
|
16:19:50
|
00320840024TRLO1
|
XLON
