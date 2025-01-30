Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.26 GBP -1.95%
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

30-Jan-2025 / 18:06 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

30 January 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024:

Date of purchase:

30 January 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

159,818

Highest price paid per share:

129.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

125.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

127.5491p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 324,281,016 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (324,281,016) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

127.5491p

 159,818

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

13

129.00

09:05:13

00320419609TRLO1

XLON

1822

129.50

09:39:20

00320431560TRLO1

XLON

6453

129.50

09:39:20

00320431561TRLO1

XLON

750

129.00

09:39:20

00320431562TRLO1

XLON

764

128.50

09:40:20

00320431913TRLO1

XLON

763

128.50

09:40:20

00320431914TRLO1

XLON

764

128.50

09:44:30

00320435278TRLO1

XLON

804

128.50

09:53:07

00320449503TRLO1

XLON

765

128.00

10:00:34

00320454878TRLO1

XLON

7055

128.00

10:00:34

00320454877TRLO1

XLON

1544

128.00

10:00:38

00320454883TRLO1

XLON

301

128.00

10:02:41

00320454977TRLO1

XLON

464

128.00

10:02:41

00320454978TRLO1

XLON

122

128.00

10:02:41

00320454974TRLO1

XLON

607

128.00

10:02:41

00320454975TRLO1

XLON

122

128.00

10:02:41

00320454976TRLO1

XLON

333

128.50

10:08:08

00320455098TRLO1

XLON

224

128.50

10:08:08

00320455099TRLO1

XLON

224

128.50

10:08:08

00320455100TRLO1

XLON

805

128.50

10:16:16

00320455334TRLO1

XLON

156

128.50

10:52:05

00320456355TRLO1

XLON

480

128.50

10:52:05

00320456356TRLO1

XLON

5

128.00

11:06:29

00320456824TRLO1

XLON

487

128.50

11:16:34

00320457131TRLO1

XLON

593

128.50

11:16:34

00320457132TRLO1

XLON

2295

128.50

11:19:18

00320457205TRLO1

XLON

1703

128.00

11:19:20

00320457206TRLO1

XLON

1598

128.50

11:37:08

00320457669TRLO1

XLON

3634

128.00

11:37:08

00320457667TRLO1

XLON

3864

128.00

11:37:08

00320457668TRLO1

XLON

2073

128.00

11:37:08

00320457670TRLO1

XLON

352

128.00

11:43:42

00320457826TRLO1

XLON

1739

128.00

11:43:42

00320457823TRLO1

XLON

2934

128.00

11:43:42

00320457824TRLO1

XLON

2582

128.00

11:43:42

00320457825TRLO1

XLON

402

128.00

11:43:43

00320457827TRLO1

XLON

753

128.00

11:43:43

00320457828TRLO1

XLON

492

128.00

12:01:28

00320458390TRLO1

XLON

4255

128.00

12:17:58

00320458719TRLO1

XLON

352

128.00

12:29:58

00320459003TRLO1

XLON

402

128.00

12:29:58

00320459004TRLO1

XLON

753

128.00

12:29:58

00320459005TRLO1

XLON

4581

128.00

12:29:58

00320458999TRLO1

XLON

9328

128.00

12:29:58

00320459000TRLO1

XLON

1077

128.00

12:29:58

00320459001TRLO1

XLON

1077

128.00

12:29:58

00320459006TRLO1

XLON

2283

128.00

12:29:58

00320459002TRLO1

XLON

252

127.50

12:30:00

00320459008TRLO1

XLON

573

127.50

12:30:00

00320459009TRLO1

XLON

759

127.50

12:33:46

00320459065TRLO1

XLON

281

127.50

13:05:50

00320460001TRLO1

XLON

751

127.50

13:30:49

00320460664TRLO1

XLON

809

127.50

13:38:55

00320460874TRLO1

XLON

8326

127.00

13:38:55

00320460871TRLO1

XLON

264

127.00

13:38:55

00320460872TRLO1

XLON

853

127.00

13:38:55

00320460873TRLO1

XLON

3859

127.00

13:38:58

00320460876TRLO1

XLON

773

127.00

13:39:06

00320460887TRLO1

XLON

3350

127.00

13:39:06

00320460885TRLO1

XLON

3277

127.00

13:39:06

00320460886TRLO1

XLON

1862

127.00

13:39:07

00320460888TRLO1

XLON

648

127.00

13:40:41

00320460941TRLO1

XLON

973

127.00

13:41:44

00320460966TRLO1

XLON

975

127.00

13:42:40

00320460991TRLO1

XLON

528

127.50

14:04:11

00320461723TRLO1

XLON

497

128.00

14:06:40

00320461792TRLO1

XLON

582

128.00

14:06:40

00320461793TRLO1

XLON

1478

128.00

14:07:31

00320461812TRLO1

XLON

161

128.00

14:07:31

00320461813TRLO1

XLON

541

128.00

14:24:49

00320462371TRLO1

XLON

189

128.00

14:24:49

00320462372TRLO1

XLON

825

127.50

14:26:31

00320462399TRLO1

XLON

801

127.00

14:28:46

00320462471TRLO1

XLON

801

127.00

14:28:46

00320462472TRLO1

XLON

3868

127.00

14:28:46

00320462469TRLO1

XLON

9083

127.00

14:28:46

00320462470TRLO1

XLON

1380

127.00

14:28:48

00320462473TRLO1

XLON

615

127.50

14:37:59

00320463087TRLO1

XLON

928

127.00

14:40:00

00320463269TRLO1

XLON

487

127.00

14:41:29

00320463420TRLO1

XLON

576

127.00

14:45:11

00320463616TRLO1

XLON

443

127.00

14:58:10

00320464411TRLO1

XLON

2241

127.00

14:58:51

00320464454TRLO1

XLON

1318

127.00

14:58:55

00320464469TRLO1

XLON

438

127.00

14:59:50

00320464519TRLO1

XLON

620

127.00

14:59:50

00320464517TRLO1

XLON

333

127.00

14:59:50

00320464518TRLO1

XLON

557

127.00

15:04:28

00320464835TRLO1

XLON

1277

127.50

15:08:02

00320465029TRLO1

XLON

473

127.00

15:16:30

00320465502TRLO1

XLON

90

127.00

15:16:48

00320465519TRLO1

XLON

428

127.00

15:16:48

00320465520TRLO1

XLON

351

127.00

15:17:31

00320465562TRLO1

XLON

216

127.00

15:17:31

00320465563TRLO1

XLON

212

127.00

15:17:31

00320465564TRLO1

XLON

5793

127.00

15:17:31

00320465557TRLO1

XLON

911

127.00

15:17:31

00320465558TRLO1

XLON

911

127.00

15:17:31

00320465559TRLO1

XLON

711

127.00

15:17:31

00320465560TRLO1

XLON

1502

127.00

15:17:31

00320465561TRLO1

XLON

1109

127.00

15:17:32

00320465565TRLO1

XLON

797

127.00

15:17:47

00320465592TRLO1

XLON

3399

127.00

15:17:47

00320465591TRLO1

XLON

770

126.50

15:18:10

00320465616TRLO1

XLON

805

126.00

15:21:38

00320465816TRLO1

XLON

798

125.50

15:25:08

00320466114TRLO1

XLON

781

126.00

15:35:30

00320466879TRLO1

XLON

771

126.00

15:37:17

00320467002TRLO1

XLON

759

126.00

15:41:49

00320467363TRLO1

XLON

17

126.00

15:41:49

00320467364TRLO1

XLON

514

125.50

15:42:53

00320467397TRLO1

XLON

17

125.50

15:45:31

00320467512TRLO1

XLON

245

125.50

15:45:31

00320467513TRLO1

XLON

514

125.50

15:45:31

00320467514TRLO1

XLON

762

125.00

16:12:08

00320470228TRLO1

XLON

621

125.00

16:13:05

00320470314TRLO1

XLON

434

125.00

16:13:05

00320470315TRLO1

XLON

578

125.00

16:13:05

00320470316TRLO1

XLON

428

125.00

16:14:50

00320470449TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 373890
EQS News ID: 2078405

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

