Funding Circle Holdings Aktie [Valor: 43565869 / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62]
06.01.2025 18:43:58

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.33 GBP -1.48%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

06-Jan-2025 / 17:43 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

6 January 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024:

Date of purchase:

6 January 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

295,842

Highest price paid per share:

136.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

132.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

134.1317p

 

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 327,114,550 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (327,114,550) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

134.1317p

295,842

 

Individual information:

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

100000

135.00

08:13:06

00317787124TRLO1

XLON

258

135.50

08:32:53

00317791289TRLO1

XLON

149

135.50

08:32:53

00317791290TRLO1

XLON

214

135.50

08:32:53

00317791291TRLO1

XLON

494

135.50

08:45:14

00317793488TRLO1

XLON

303

135.50

08:45:14

00317793489TRLO1

XLON

797

136.00

08:58:03

00317795477TRLO1

XLON

200

135.50

09:10:24

00317797754TRLO1

XLON

360

135.50

09:10:24

00317797755TRLO1

XLON

797

134.50

09:11:08

00317797872TRLO1

XLON

797

134.50

09:11:08

00317797873TRLO1

XLON

128

134.00

09:50:25

00317805832TRLO1

XLON

482

134.00

09:50:25

00317805833TRLO1

XLON

293

134.00

10:06:11

00317808961TRLO1

XLON

489

134.00

10:06:11

00317808962TRLO1

XLON

811

133.50

10:10:34

00317809071TRLO1

XLON

200

133.50

10:32:13

00317809871TRLO1

XLON

636

134.00

10:48:09

00317810421TRLO1

XLON

1411

134.00

10:48:09

00317810422TRLO1

XLON

120000

134.00

11:01:03

00317810807TRLO1

XLON

797

134.00

11:43:42

00317811919TRLO1

XLON

200

134.00

12:28:44

00317813208TRLO1

XLON

400

134.00

12:28:44

00317813209TRLO1

XLON

54

134.00

12:28:44

00317813210TRLO1

XLON

241

134.00

12:46:26

00317813546TRLO1

XLON

134

134.00

12:46:26

00317813547TRLO1

XLON

374

134.00

12:46:26

00317813548TRLO1

XLON

866

133.50

12:46:40

00317813560TRLO1

XLON

827

133.00

14:17:03

00317815728TRLO1

XLON

826

133.00

14:17:03

00317815729TRLO1

XLON

826

133.00

14:17:03

00317815730TRLO1

XLON

1772

133.00

14:17:03

00317815731TRLO1

XLON

341

132.50

14:17:39

00317815786TRLO1

XLON

524

132.50

14:17:39

00317815787TRLO1

XLON

839

132.00

14:19:08

00317815918TRLO1

XLON

142

132.00

14:23:59

00317816150TRLO1

XLON

98

132.50

14:32:09

00317816408TRLO1

XLON

197

133.50

14:45:15

00317817047TRLO1

XLON

394

133.50

14:45:15

00317817048TRLO1

XLON

863

133.00

15:14:39

00317818156TRLO1

XLON

863

133.00

15:14:39

00317818157TRLO1

XLON

863

133.00

15:14:39

00317818158TRLO1

XLON

300

133.00

15:25:12

00317818544TRLO1

XLON

90

133.00

15:25:12

00317818545TRLO1

XLON

50000

133.00

15:27:42

00317818690TRLO1

XLON

855

133.00

16:07:08

00317821165TRLO1

XLON

855

133.00

16:07:08

00317821166TRLO1

XLON

1793

133.00

16:07:08

00317821167TRLO1

XLON

689

132.50

16:07:25

00317821185TRLO1

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 368842
EQS News ID: 2062243

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2062243&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

