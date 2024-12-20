Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

20 December 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024:

Date of purchase: 20 December 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 131,093 Highest price paid per share: 127.50p Lowest price paid per share: 122.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 125.3600p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 328,106,461 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (328,106,461) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 125.3600p 131,093

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 1400 127.00 08:31:07 00317145665TRLO1 XLON 624 127.00 08:31:07 00317145666TRLO1 XLON 649 127.00 08:31:07 00317145667TRLO1 XLON 810 127.00 08:31:47 00317146138TRLO1 XLON 190 127.00 08:36:31 00317149634TRLO1 XLON 382 127.00 08:36:31 00317149635TRLO1 XLON 237 127.00 08:36:31 00317149636TRLO1 XLON 1617 126.50 08:36:42 00317149772TRLO1 XLON 144 127.00 08:48:33 00317159000TRLO1 XLON 604 127.00 08:48:33 00317159001TRLO1 XLON 652 127.00 08:51:24 00317161437TRLO1 XLON 217 127.00 08:51:24 00317161438TRLO1 XLON 855 127.00 09:04:27 00317171878TRLO1 XLON 740 127.00 09:04:27 00317171879TRLO1 XLON 1787 127.50 09:09:53 00317176181TRLO1 XLON 531 127.50 09:09:53 00317176182TRLO1 XLON 1734 126.50 09:12:51 00317178336TRLO1 XLON 583 126.50 09:25:44 00317190533TRLO1 XLON 186 126.50 09:25:44 00317190534TRLO1 XLON 988 126.50 09:33:02 00317201112TRLO1 XLON 642 126.50 09:33:02 00317201113TRLO1 XLON 34 126.50 09:53:33 00317219994TRLO1 XLON 781 126.50 09:53:33 00317219995TRLO1 XLON 5979 126.50 09:59:13 00317223388TRLO1 XLON 3496 126.00 10:18:24 00317224195TRLO1 XLON 874 126.00 10:18:24 00317224196TRLO1 XLON 874 126.00 10:18:24 00317224197TRLO1 XLON 874 126.00 10:18:24 00317224198TRLO1 XLON 874 126.00 10:18:24 00317224199TRLO1 XLON 2408 126.00 10:18:24 00317224192TRLO1 XLON 3927 126.00 10:18:24 00317224193TRLO1 XLON 43665 126.00 10:18:24 00317224194TRLO1 XLON 874 126.00 10:18:24 00317224200TRLO1 XLON 829 124.50 10:20:45 00317224331TRLO1 XLON 829 124.50 10:20:45 00317224332TRLO1 XLON 829 124.50 10:20:45 00317224333TRLO1 XLON 829 124.50 10:20:45 00317224334TRLO1 XLON 467 123.50 10:22:47 00317224421TRLO1 XLON 842 123.50 10:22:47 00317224422TRLO1 XLON 553 124.00 11:04:38 00317225833TRLO1 XLON 103 124.00 11:04:38 00317225834TRLO1 XLON 1671 123.50 11:08:51 00317226000TRLO1 XLON 776 123.00 11:28:48 00317227235TRLO1 XLON 981 123.00 11:28:48 00317227236TRLO1 XLON 419 123.00 11:28:48 00317227237TRLO1 XLON 459 123.00 11:28:48 00317227238TRLO1 XLON 195 122.50 11:32:37 00317227317TRLO1 XLON 879 123.00 12:02:58 00317227985TRLO1 XLON 684 123.00 12:02:58 00317227986TRLO1 XLON 194 123.00 12:02:58 00317227987TRLO1 XLON 1742 122.50 12:11:19 00317228279TRLO1 XLON 871 122.50 12:11:19 00317228280TRLO1 XLON 1307 122.50 12:26:41 00317228772TRLO1 XLON 1119 122.50 12:26:41 00317228773TRLO1 XLON 1617 123.00 13:00:29 00317229724TRLO1 XLON 1696 122.50 13:14:32 00317230100TRLO1 XLON 848 122.50 13:14:32 00317230101TRLO1 XLON 799 122.00 13:14:40 00317230103TRLO1 XLON 166 123.50 13:39:38 00317230910TRLO1 XLON 1612 123.00 13:51:13 00317231392TRLO1 XLON 1324 124.00 14:34:30 00317232885TRLO1 XLON 684 124.50 14:55:41 00317233526TRLO1 XLON 153 124.50 14:55:44 00317233527TRLO1 XLON 2603 124.00 14:56:48 00317233544TRLO1 XLON 867 124.00 14:56:48 00317233545TRLO1 XLON 867 124.00 14:56:48 00317233546TRLO1 XLON 2874 123.50 15:09:23 00317233962TRLO1 XLON 3496 125.50 15:15:10 00317234165TRLO1 XLON 2422 125.00 15:24:29 00317234487TRLO1 XLON 807 125.00 15:24:29 00317234488TRLO1 XLON 3208 124.50 15:25:34 00317234561TRLO1 XLON 2533 125.00 15:44:49 00317235789TRLO1 XLON 1360 125.50 15:53:15 00317236263TRLO1 XLON 1901 125.50 15:53:15 00317236264TRLO1 XLON 2446 126.00 16:11:53 00317237401TRLO1 XLON

