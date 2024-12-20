Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.26 GBP -0.40%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

20-Dec-2024 / 18:10 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

20 December 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024:

Date of purchase:

20 December 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

131,093

Highest price paid per share:

127.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

122.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

125.3600p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 328,106,461 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (328,106,461) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

125.3600p

131,093

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1400

127.00

08:31:07

00317145665TRLO1

XLON

624

127.00

08:31:07

00317145666TRLO1

XLON

649

127.00

08:31:07

00317145667TRLO1

XLON

810

127.00

08:31:47

00317146138TRLO1

XLON

190

127.00

08:36:31

00317149634TRLO1

XLON

382

127.00

08:36:31

00317149635TRLO1

XLON

237

127.00

08:36:31

00317149636TRLO1

XLON

1617

126.50

08:36:42

00317149772TRLO1

XLON

144

127.00

08:48:33

00317159000TRLO1

XLON

604

127.00

08:48:33

00317159001TRLO1

XLON

652

127.00

08:51:24

00317161437TRLO1

XLON

217

127.00

08:51:24

00317161438TRLO1

XLON

855

127.00

09:04:27

00317171878TRLO1

XLON

740

127.00

09:04:27

00317171879TRLO1

XLON

1787

127.50

09:09:53

00317176181TRLO1

XLON

531

127.50

09:09:53

00317176182TRLO1

XLON

1734

126.50

09:12:51

00317178336TRLO1

XLON

583

126.50

09:25:44

00317190533TRLO1

XLON

186

126.50

09:25:44

00317190534TRLO1

XLON

988

126.50

09:33:02

00317201112TRLO1

XLON

642

126.50

09:33:02

00317201113TRLO1

XLON

34

126.50

09:53:33

00317219994TRLO1

XLON

781

126.50

09:53:33

00317219995TRLO1

XLON

5979

126.50

09:59:13

00317223388TRLO1

XLON

3496

126.00

10:18:24

00317224195TRLO1

XLON

874

126.00

10:18:24

00317224196TRLO1

XLON

874

126.00

10:18:24

00317224197TRLO1

XLON

874

126.00

10:18:24

00317224198TRLO1

XLON

874

126.00

10:18:24

00317224199TRLO1

XLON

2408

126.00

10:18:24

00317224192TRLO1

XLON

3927

126.00

10:18:24

00317224193TRLO1

XLON

43665

126.00

10:18:24

00317224194TRLO1

XLON

874

126.00

10:18:24

00317224200TRLO1

XLON

829

124.50

10:20:45

00317224331TRLO1

XLON

829

124.50

10:20:45

00317224332TRLO1

XLON

829

124.50

10:20:45

00317224333TRLO1

XLON

829

124.50

10:20:45

00317224334TRLO1

XLON

467

123.50

10:22:47

00317224421TRLO1

XLON

842

123.50

10:22:47

00317224422TRLO1

XLON

553

124.00

11:04:38

00317225833TRLO1

XLON

103

124.00

11:04:38

00317225834TRLO1

XLON

1671

123.50

11:08:51

00317226000TRLO1

XLON

776

123.00

11:28:48

00317227235TRLO1

XLON

981

123.00

11:28:48

00317227236TRLO1

XLON

419

123.00

11:28:48

00317227237TRLO1

XLON

459

123.00

11:28:48

00317227238TRLO1

XLON

195

122.50

11:32:37

00317227317TRLO1

XLON

879

123.00

12:02:58

00317227985TRLO1

XLON

684

123.00

12:02:58

00317227986TRLO1

XLON

194

123.00

12:02:58

00317227987TRLO1

XLON

1742

122.50

12:11:19

00317228279TRLO1

XLON

871

122.50

12:11:19

00317228280TRLO1

XLON

1307

122.50

12:26:41

00317228772TRLO1

XLON

1119

122.50

12:26:41

00317228773TRLO1

XLON

1617

123.00

13:00:29

00317229724TRLO1

XLON

1696

122.50

13:14:32

00317230100TRLO1

XLON

848

122.50

13:14:32

00317230101TRLO1

XLON

799

122.00

13:14:40

00317230103TRLO1

XLON

166

123.50

13:39:38

00317230910TRLO1

XLON

1612

123.00

13:51:13

00317231392TRLO1

XLON

1324

124.00

14:34:30

00317232885TRLO1

XLON

684

124.50

14:55:41

00317233526TRLO1

XLON

153

124.50

14:55:44

00317233527TRLO1

XLON

2603

124.00

14:56:48

00317233544TRLO1

XLON

867

124.00

14:56:48

00317233545TRLO1

XLON

867

124.00

14:56:48

00317233546TRLO1

XLON

2874

123.50

15:09:23

00317233962TRLO1

XLON

3496

125.50

15:15:10

00317234165TRLO1

XLON

2422

125.00

15:24:29

00317234487TRLO1

XLON

807

125.00

15:24:29

00317234488TRLO1

XLON

3208

124.50

15:25:34

00317234561TRLO1

XLON

2533

125.00

15:44:49

00317235789TRLO1

XLON

1360

125.50

15:53:15

00317236263TRLO1

XLON

1901

125.50

15:53:15

00317236264TRLO1

XLON

2446

126.00

16:11:53

00317237401TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 366618
EQS News ID: 2056191

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

