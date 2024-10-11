Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Funding Circle Holdings Aktie [Valor: 43565869 / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62]
11.10.2024 18:16:16

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

11-Oct-2024 / 17:16 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

11 October 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

11 October 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

80,896

Highest price paid per share:

138.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

137.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

137.7814p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 334,314,678 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (334,314,678) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

137.7814p

80,896

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

2373

138.50

 08:20:00

00071787280TRLO0

XLON

3439

138.50

 08:20:00

00071787281TRLO0

XLON

1602

138.50

 08:43:01

00071788010TRLO0

XLON

3795

138.50

 08:43:06

00071788012TRLO0

XLON

517

138.00

 08:43:07

00071788013TRLO0

XLON

435

138.00

 08:43:11

00071788014TRLO0

XLON

2135

138.00

 08:43:11

00071788015TRLO0

XLON

2411

138.00

 08:43:11

00071788016TRLO0

XLON

5581

137.50

 09:41:26

00071789962TRLO0

XLON

410

137.00

 09:45:03

00071790050TRLO0

XLON

123

137.00

 09:49:48

00071790183TRLO0

XLON

1493

137.00

 09:49:48

00071790184TRLO0

XLON

1493

137.00

 09:49:48

00071790185TRLO0

XLON

1621

137.00

 09:49:48

00071790186TRLO0

XLON

2529

137.00

 09:49:56

00071790196TRLO0

XLON

2222

137.00

 09:49:56

00071790197TRLO0

XLON

124

137.00

 09:49:56

00071790198TRLO0

XLON

11013

137.50

 11:48:48

00071794294TRLO0

XLON

4951

137.50

 11:48:49

00071794296TRLO0

XLON

5633

137.00

 11:49:22

00071794307TRLO0

XLON

7685

137.50

 11:49:22

00071794308TRLO0

XLON

5358

138.00

 13:59:04

00071797611TRLO0

XLON

5816

138.50

 14:34:43

00071798943TRLO0

XLON

8137

138.50

 14:34:43

00071798944TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 352528
EQS News ID: 2007255

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

