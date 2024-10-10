Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
10.10.2024 18:17:20

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.38 GBP 0.73%
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

10-Oct-2024 / 17:17 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

10 October 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

10 October 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

125,000

Highest price paid per share:

138.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

136.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

137.5294p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 334,395,574 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (334,395,574) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

137.5294p

125,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

5773

137.50

 09:27:36

00071759143TRLO0

XLON

745

137.50

 09:27:36

00071759144TRLO0

XLON

2800

137.50

 09:27:38

00071759145TRLO0

XLON

222

137.50

 10:16:26

00071762271TRLO0

XLON

254

137.50

 10:16:31

00071762278TRLO0

XLON

3587

138.00

 11:30:26

00071766072TRLO0

XLON

1808

138.00

 11:30:26

00071766071TRLO0

XLON

4917

138.00

 11:30:26

00071766073TRLO0

XLON

3000

138.00

 11:30:39

00071766084TRLO0

XLON

1600

138.00

 11:30:39

00071766083TRLO0

XLON

1610

136.50

 11:57:59

00071767609TRLO0

XLON

1166

136.50

 11:57:59

00071767608TRLO0

XLON

5698

138.00

 12:27:39

00071768993TRLO0

XLON

5642

138.00

 13:18:52

00071770781TRLO0

XLON

715

138.00

 13:18:52

00071770782TRLO0

XLON

2000

138.00

 13:30:03

00071771383TRLO0

XLON

890

138.00

 13:30:06

00071771437TRLO0

XLON

2974

138.00

 13:30:19

00071771470TRLO0

XLON

6060

137.50

 13:33:14

00071771769TRLO0

XLON

861

137.50

 15:19:56

00071778867TRLO0

XLON

4890

137.50

 15:29:15

00071780026TRLO0

XLON

5110

137.50

 15:29:15

00071780025TRLO0

XLON

549

137.50

 15:29:16

00071780027TRLO0

XLON

427

137.50

 15:29:29

00071780035TRLO0

XLON

3320

137.50

 15:38:23

00071780548TRLO0

XLON

3320

137.50

 15:38:23

00071780547TRLO0

XLON

52

137.50

 15:38:23

00071780546TRLO0

XLON

5136

138.00

 15:38:24

00071780556TRLO0

XLON

108

138.00

 15:38:24

00071780555TRLO0

XLON

423

138.00

 15:38:24

00071780554TRLO0

XLON

336

138.00

 15:38:24

00071780553TRLO0

XLON

5410

137.00

 15:44:25

00071780883TRLO0

XLON

5694

136.50

 15:44:59

00071780895TRLO0

XLON

2821

137.50

 15:49:23

00071781235TRLO0

XLON

1031

137.50

 15:49:23

00071781234TRLO0

XLON

210

137.50

 15:49:23

00071781233TRLO0

XLON

960

137.50

 15:49:23

00071781232TRLO0

XLON

4823

137.50

 15:49:23

00071781231TRLO0

XLON

5449

137.00

 15:51:26

00071781377TRLO0

XLON

5168

136.50

 15:58:02

00071781986TRLO0

XLON

2012

137.00

 15:58:23

00071782047TRLO0

XLON

885

137.00

 15:58:23

00071782046TRLO0

XLON

901

137.00

 15:58:23

00071782045TRLO0

XLON

1594

137.00

 15:58:23

00071782044TRLO0

XLON

1455

138.00

 16:12:26

00071783739TRLO0

XLON

8526

138.00

 16:12:26

00071783738TRLO0

XLON

331

138.00

 16:13:50

00071784001TRLO0

XLON

1737

138.00

 16:13:50

00071784000TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 352244
EQS News ID: 2006403

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

