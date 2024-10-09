Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’123 0.9%  SPI 16’169 0.9%  Dow 42’470 0.9%  DAX 19’258 1.0%  Euro 0.9415 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’984 0.7%  Gold 2’615 -0.3%  Bitcoin 53’570 0.5%  Dollar 0.8600 0.3%  Öl 76.7 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Relief Therapeutics125112599Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Nachmittag entwickeln
Vanguard: Neuer CEO, Neue Chancen
US-Präsidentschaftswahl 2024: Welche Folgen hätte eine Niederlage Donald Trumps?
Rio Tinto kauft Arcadium Lithium: Milliardenschwerer Übernahme-Deal - Arcadium-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch
Ausblick: Tilray präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Funding Circle Holdings Aktie [Valor: 43565869 / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.10.2024 18:05:01

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.38 GBP 3.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

09-Oct-2024 / 17:05 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

9 October 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

9 October 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

25,000

Highest price paid per share:

134.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

134.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

134.0000p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 334,520,574 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (334,520,574) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

 134.0000p

25,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

25000

134.00

 09:20:24

00071729320TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 351961
EQS News ID: 2005497

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2005497&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

JETZT LIVE: Optionen - die Champions League des Investierens

Die Möglichkeiten, an der Börse Geld zu verdienen, sind zahlreich - doch viele Anleger scheitern daran, den Markttrend zuverlässig vorherzusagen. Das Online-Seminar heute Abend bietet eine Lösung für alle, die unabhängig von der Marktentwicklung erfolgreich sein möchten.

Schnell noch kostenfrei anmelden!

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: KKR, SAP & Targa Resources – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ KKR
✅ SAP
✅ Targa Resources

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: KKR, SAP & Targa Resources – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:03 Why French Debt is Falling Out of Favor
11:50 Thyssenkrupp: zwischen Hammer und Amboss
09:41 Marktüberblick: SAP gesucht
09:21 SMI zeigt sich standfest
06:12 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: KKR, SAP & Targa Resources – mit François Bloch
06:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Konter nach dem Gap-Close
08.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, UBS
08.10.24 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (57% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Microsoft Corp, Micron Technology Inc
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’567.24 19.48 7CSSMU
Short 12’824.98 13.80 U4B7SU
Short 13’314.13 8.82 UIPBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’122.93 09.10.2024 17:30:04
Long 11’542.18 18.30 U0PS5U
Long 11’318.02 13.72 UBS8YU
Long 10’802.82 8.69 SSQMTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rio Tinto kauft Arcadium Lithium: Milliardenschwerer Übernahme-Deal - Arcadium-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Solana Kurs Prognose: darum könnte SOL ein Uptober bevorstehen
Analysten warnen: Goldangebot wird bald den Höhepunkt erreicht haben
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
SMI beendet Handel fester -- US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich - Hang Seng bricht ein
Swiss Re-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Offenbar Rechtsstreit um in Russland gestrandete Flugzeuge
Siemens erweitert Smart Infrastructure durch Übernahme von Danfoss Fire Safety - Siemens-Aktie verliert
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Vor Fed-Protokoll: SMI und DAX gehen im Plus in den Feierabend -- Shanghai Composite bricht letztlich kräftig ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten