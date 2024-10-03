Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.10.2024 18:15:23

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.32 GBP -0.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

03-Oct-2024 / 17:15 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

3 October 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

3 October 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

249,707

Highest price paid per share:

134.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

130.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

132.4040p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 334,901,041 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (334,901,041) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

132.4040p

249,707

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

600

131.50

 08:45:56

00071618158TRLO0

XLON

10808

131.50

 08:45:56

00071618159TRLO0

XLON

5700

133.50

 08:49:26

00071618466TRLO0

XLON

400

133.50

 08:49:26

00071618467TRLO0

XLON

3113

133.50

 08:55:27

00071618839TRLO0

XLON

1562

133.50

 08:55:27

00071618838TRLO0

XLON

3670

133.50

 08:55:27

00071618840TRLO0

XLON

6604

133.50

 09:44:31

00071621733TRLO0

XLON

95

133.50

 09:44:31

00071621734TRLO0

XLON

1100

133.50

 09:49:52

00071621905TRLO0

XLON

7309

134.00

 11:17:37

00071624703TRLO0

XLON

57

134.00

 12:07:37

00071625966TRLO0

XLON

6263

134.00

 12:07:37

00071625967TRLO0

XLON

37

133.50

 13:18:09

00071627583TRLO0

XLON

2396

133.50

 13:18:09

00071627585TRLO0

XLON

4727

133.50

 13:18:09

00071627584TRLO0

XLON

3795

133.00

 13:23:22

00071627818TRLO0

XLON

1200

133.00

 13:23:22

00071627817TRLO0

XLON

159

132.00

 14:15:21

00071629299TRLO0

XLON

6212

132.00

 14:15:21

00071629300TRLO0

XLON

6946

131.00

 14:50:00

00071630657TRLO0

XLON

2118

131.00

 14:51:00

00071630688TRLO0

XLON

1800

131.50

 14:52:12

00071630732TRLO0

XLON

1800

131.50

 14:52:12

00071630733TRLO0

XLON

92

131.50

 14:52:15

00071630735TRLO0

XLON

9732

132.00

 14:56:58

00071631036TRLO0

XLON

3525

132.00

 14:56:58

00071631035TRLO0

XLON

1124

132.00

 14:56:58

00071631039TRLO0

XLON

514

132.00

 14:56:58

00071631038TRLO0

XLON

3518

132.00

 14:56:58

00071631037TRLO0

XLON

824

133.00

 15:10:22

00071631659TRLO0

XLON

6436

133.00

 15:14:11

00071631900TRLO0

XLON

1120

133.00

 15:22:02

00071632611TRLO0

XLON

5613

133.00

 15:22:02

00071632612TRLO0

XLON

7199

133.00

 15:26:55

00071633097TRLO0

XLON

65000

132.50

 15:29:25

00071633458TRLO0

XLON

187

133.00

 15:36:55

00071634233TRLO0

XLON

2760

133.00

 15:36:55

00071634232TRLO0

XLON

1116

133.00

 15:36:55

00071634231TRLO0

XLON

7589

130.50

 15:42:41

00071634553TRLO0

XLON

1164

131.50

 15:42:41

00071634555TRLO0

XLON

1489

131.50

 15:42:41

00071634554TRLO0

XLON

4821

131.50

 15:42:41

00071634557TRLO0

XLON

1523

131.50

 15:42:41

00071634556TRLO0

XLON

356

131.50

 15:47:12

00071634819TRLO0

XLON

7609

131.50

 15:50:19

00071635047TRLO0

XLON

7088

131.50

 15:50:19

00071635048TRLO0

XLON

2000

131.50

 16:09:21

00071636938TRLO0

XLON

2

132.00

 16:10:30

00071637015TRLO0

XLON

7

132.00

 16:10:30

00071637014TRLO0

XLON

13

132.00

 16:10:30

00071637013TRLO0

XLON

323

132.00

 16:10:30

00071637012TRLO0

XLON

797

132.00

 16:10:30

00071637011TRLO0

XLON

1265

132.00

 16:10:30

00071637010TRLO0

XLON

951

132.00

 16:10:30

00071637009TRLO0

XLON

261

132.00

 16:10:30

00071637008TRLO0

XLON

172

132.00

 16:10:30

00071637016TRLO0

XLON

1

132.00

 16:10:30

00071637018TRLO0

XLON

57

132.00

 16:10:30

00071637017TRLO0

XLON

6

132.00

 16:10:30

00071637019TRLO0

XLON

42

132.00

 16:10:30

00071637020TRLO0

XLON

2000

132.00

 16:10:30

00071637021TRLO0

XLON

821

132.50

 16:10:33

00071637024TRLO0

XLON

1503

132.50

 16:10:33

00071637023TRLO0

XLON

357

132.50

 16:10:33

00071637022TRLO0

XLON

7588

132.50

 16:10:48

00071637026TRLO0

XLON

17

132.50

 16:11:06

00071637044TRLO0

XLON

88

132.50

 16:11:06

00071637043TRLO0

XLON

851

132.50

 16:11:06

00071637042TRLO0

XLON

812

132.50

 16:11:06

00071637041TRLO0

XLON

1197

132.50

 16:11:16

00071637058TRLO0

XLON

847

132.50

 16:11:16

00071637057TRLO0

XLON

217

132.50

 16:11:16

00071637056TRLO0

XLON

25

132.50

 16:11:16

00071637055TRLO0

XLON

258

132.50

 16:11:16

00071637054TRLO0

XLON

993

132.50

 16:11:16

00071637053TRLO0

XLON

7291

132.00

 16:16:31

00071637472TRLO0

XLON

17

132.00

 16:16:31

00071637471TRLO0

XLON

58

132.00

 16:20:58

00071637843TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 350854
EQS News ID: 2001693

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2001693&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

