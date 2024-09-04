Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

4 September 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 4 September 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 200,000 Highest price paid per share: 100.00p Lowest price paid per share: 95.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 98.6742p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 338,227,874 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (338,227,874) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 98.6742p 200,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 6784 96.80 08:25:21 00071230372TRLO0 XLON 6359 96.00 08:26:13 00071230411TRLO0 XLON 3193 95.20 08:27:38 00071230567TRLO0 XLON 3031 95.20 08:28:40 00071230606TRLO0 XLON 9171 97.00 10:04:57 00071234920TRLO0 XLON 14918 97.00 10:12:02 00071235208TRLO0 XLON 410 97.00 10:12:02 00071235209TRLO0 XLON 5292 98.00 10:20:20 00071235452TRLO0 XLON 5114 99.00 10:55:43 00071236487TRLO0 XLON 608 99.00 10:58:53 00071236582TRLO0 XLON 6718 99.00 10:58:53 00071236583TRLO0 XLON 1800 99.00 10:59:13 00071236603TRLO0 XLON 641 99.00 10:59:13 00071236604TRLO0 XLON 2994 99.80 11:14:38 00071236972TRLO0 XLON 686 99.80 11:14:38 00071236973TRLO0 XLON 3024 99.80 11:14:38 00071236974TRLO0 XLON 1060 99.80 11:14:38 00071236975TRLO0 XLON 5056 99.80 11:14:55 00071236988TRLO0 XLON 1535 99.20 11:28:58 00071237336TRLO0 XLON 1612 99.20 11:34:18 00071237501TRLO0 XLON 12873 99.20 11:36:26 00071237592TRLO0 XLON 4600 99.20 11:36:26 00071237593TRLO0 XLON 3331 99.20 11:36:26 00071237594TRLO0 XLON 3691 99.00 12:01:31 00071238644TRLO0 XLON 8646 99.00 12:01:31 00071238645TRLO0 XLON 2467 98.40 12:01:50 00071238651TRLO0 XLON 846 98.40 12:03:05 00071238716TRLO0 XLON 3079 98.40 12:03:05 00071238717TRLO0 XLON 2000 99.80 13:34:10 00071242509TRLO0 XLON 1618 99.80 13:34:10 00071242510TRLO0 XLON 3123 99.80 13:34:10 00071242511TRLO0 XLON 6214 100.00 14:09:13 00071244091TRLO0 XLON 183 100.00 14:09:13 00071244092TRLO0 XLON 4290 99.20 14:21:30 00071244472TRLO0 XLON 1733 99.20 14:21:30 00071244473TRLO0 XLON 6761 98.80 14:25:42 00071244632TRLO0 XLON 1012 98.80 14:54:58 00071246202TRLO0 XLON 5887 98.80 15:01:02 00071246635TRLO0 XLON 998 98.80 15:01:02 00071246636TRLO0 XLON 4330 98.80 15:01:02 00071246637TRLO0 XLON 1650 98.80 15:01:02 00071246638TRLO0 XLON 7014 99.80 15:50:32 00071250180TRLO0 XLON 659 99.80 15:53:32 00071250325TRLO0 XLON 1047 99.80 15:53:32 00071250326TRLO0 XLON 1324 99.80 15:53:36 00071250334TRLO0 XLON 697 99.80 15:53:36 00071250335TRLO0 XLON 1954 99.40 15:55:05 00071250381TRLO0 XLON 4945 99.40 15:55:05 00071250382TRLO0 XLON 1938 99.80 16:13:57 00071251255TRLO0 XLON 934 99.80 16:13:57 00071251256TRLO0 XLON 5162 99.80 16:13:57 00071251257TRLO0 XLON 1500 99.80 16:13:57 00071251258TRLO0 XLON 412 99.80 16:13:57 00071251259TRLO0 XLON 4600 99.80 16:13:57 00071251260TRLO0 XLON 822 99.80 16:13:57 00071251261TRLO0 XLON 1079 99.40 16:21:09 00071251698TRLO0 XLON 6575 99.40 16:21:09 00071251699TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse