04.09.2024 18:37:46

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
0.99 GBP 1.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

04-Sep-2024 / 17:37 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

4 September 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

4 September 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

200,000

Highest price paid per share:

100.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

95.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

98.6742p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 338,227,874 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (338,227,874) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

98.6742p

200,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

6784

96.80

 08:25:21

00071230372TRLO0

XLON

6359

96.00

 08:26:13

00071230411TRLO0

XLON

3193

95.20

 08:27:38

00071230567TRLO0

XLON

3031

95.20

 08:28:40

00071230606TRLO0

XLON

9171

97.00

 10:04:57

00071234920TRLO0

XLON

14918

97.00

 10:12:02

00071235208TRLO0

XLON

410

97.00

 10:12:02

00071235209TRLO0

XLON

5292

98.00

 10:20:20

00071235452TRLO0

XLON

5114

99.00

 10:55:43

00071236487TRLO0

XLON

608

99.00

 10:58:53

00071236582TRLO0

XLON

6718

99.00

 10:58:53

00071236583TRLO0

XLON

1800

99.00

 10:59:13

00071236603TRLO0

XLON

641

99.00

 10:59:13

00071236604TRLO0

XLON

2994

99.80

 11:14:38

00071236972TRLO0

XLON

686

99.80

 11:14:38

00071236973TRLO0

XLON

3024

99.80

 11:14:38

00071236974TRLO0

XLON

1060

99.80

 11:14:38

00071236975TRLO0

XLON

5056

99.80

 11:14:55

00071236988TRLO0

XLON

1535

99.20

 11:28:58

00071237336TRLO0

XLON

1612

99.20

 11:34:18

00071237501TRLO0

XLON

12873

99.20

 11:36:26

00071237592TRLO0

XLON

4600

99.20

 11:36:26

00071237593TRLO0

XLON

3331

99.20

 11:36:26

00071237594TRLO0

XLON

3691

99.00

 12:01:31

00071238644TRLO0

XLON

8646

99.00

 12:01:31

00071238645TRLO0

XLON

2467

98.40

 12:01:50

00071238651TRLO0

XLON

846

98.40

 12:03:05

00071238716TRLO0

XLON

3079

98.40

 12:03:05

00071238717TRLO0

XLON

2000

99.80

 13:34:10

00071242509TRLO0

XLON

1618

99.80

 13:34:10

00071242510TRLO0

XLON

3123

99.80

 13:34:10

00071242511TRLO0

XLON

6214

100.00

 14:09:13

00071244091TRLO0

XLON

183

100.00

 14:09:13

00071244092TRLO0

XLON

4290

99.20

 14:21:30

00071244472TRLO0

XLON

1733

99.20

 14:21:30

00071244473TRLO0

XLON

6761

98.80

 14:25:42

00071244632TRLO0

XLON

1012

98.80

 14:54:58

00071246202TRLO0

XLON

5887

98.80

 15:01:02

00071246635TRLO0

XLON

998

98.80

 15:01:02

00071246636TRLO0

XLON

4330

98.80

 15:01:02

00071246637TRLO0

XLON

1650

98.80

 15:01:02

00071246638TRLO0

XLON

7014

99.80

 15:50:32

00071250180TRLO0

XLON

659

99.80

 15:53:32

00071250325TRLO0

XLON

1047

99.80

 15:53:32

00071250326TRLO0

XLON

1324

99.80

 15:53:36

00071250334TRLO0

XLON

697

99.80

 15:53:36

00071250335TRLO0

XLON

1954

99.40

 15:55:05

00071250381TRLO0

XLON

4945

99.40

 15:55:05

00071250382TRLO0

XLON

1938

99.80

 16:13:57

00071251255TRLO0

XLON

934

99.80

 16:13:57

00071251256TRLO0

XLON

5162

99.80

 16:13:57

00071251257TRLO0

XLON

1500

99.80

 16:13:57

00071251258TRLO0

XLON

412

99.80

 16:13:57

00071251259TRLO0

XLON

4600

99.80

 16:13:57

00071251260TRLO0

XLON

822

99.80

 16:13:57

00071251261TRLO0

XLON

1079

99.40

 16:21:09

00071251698TRLO0

XLON

6575

99.40

 16:21:09

00071251699TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 344835
EQS News ID: 1981813

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1981813&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

