Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

3 September 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 3 September 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 250,000 Highest price paid per share: 101.50p Lowest price paid per share: 98.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 100.3939p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 338,427,874 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (338,427,874) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 100.3939p 250,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 6252 101.50 09:44:27 00071215238TRLO0 XLON 6922 101.50 09:44:27 00071215239TRLO0 XLON 712 101.00 09:44:27 00071215240TRLO0 XLON 2584 101.00 09:44:28 00071215241TRLO0 XLON 3626 101.00 09:44:56 00071215245TRLO0 XLON 6281 101.00 09:44:56 00071215246TRLO0 XLON 2740 101.00 09:45:01 00071215247TRLO0 XLON 50000 100.50 09:54:15 00071215407TRLO0 XLON 6673 100.00 10:15:19 00071216199TRLO0 XLON 5530 100.00 10:15:19 00071216200TRLO0 XLON 3994 100.00 10:15:19 00071216201TRLO0 XLON 16518 100.00 10:15:19 00071216202TRLO0 XLON 3156 100.00 10:17:19 00071216330TRLO0 XLON 1564 100.00 10:17:19 00071216331TRLO0 XLON 1514 100.00 10:17:19 00071216332TRLO0 XLON 1910 100.00 10:17:19 00071216333TRLO0 XLON 2308 100.00 10:25:12 00071216624TRLO0 XLON 3553 100.00 10:25:12 00071216625TRLO0 XLON 4376 100.00 10:25:12 00071216626TRLO0 XLON 1839 100.00 10:25:44 00071216661TRLO0 XLON 3694 101.00 11:27:21 00071218196TRLO0 XLON 500 101.00 11:27:21 00071218197TRLO0 XLON 6715 101.00 11:31:24 00071218230TRLO0 XLON 3000 101.00 11:31:31 00071218234TRLO0 XLON 1906 101.00 11:31:31 00071218235TRLO0 XLON 437 101.00 11:31:31 00071218236TRLO0 XLON 1398 101.00 11:31:31 00071218237TRLO0 XLON 1109 101.00 11:31:31 00071218238TRLO0 XLON 3544 101.00 12:35:31 00071219027TRLO0 XLON 3217 101.00 12:35:31 00071219028TRLO0 XLON 6330 101.00 12:35:31 00071219029TRLO0 XLON 93 101.00 12:35:31 00071219030TRLO0 XLON 5 101.00 12:35:31 00071219031TRLO0 XLON 3430 101.00 13:50:31 00071220442TRLO0 XLON 3964 101.00 13:50:31 00071220443TRLO0 XLON 1042 101.00 13:50:31 00071220444TRLO0 XLON 1958 101.00 13:50:31 00071220445TRLO0 XLON 639 101.00 13:50:31 00071220446TRLO0 XLON 24 101.00 13:50:31 00071220447TRLO0 XLON 5358 101.00 14:20:31 00071221736TRLO0 XLON 1320 101.00 14:20:31 00071221737TRLO0 XLON 44 101.00 14:20:31 00071221738TRLO0 XLON 2216 101.00 14:20:31 00071221739TRLO0 XLON 1189 101.00 14:20:31 00071221740TRLO0 XLON 3186 101.00 14:20:31 00071221741TRLO0 XLON 5738 101.00 14:52:04 00071223077TRLO0 XLON 7843 100.50 14:52:04 00071223088TRLO0 XLON 6064 100.00 15:03:33 00071223919TRLO0 XLON 344 98.40 15:12:17 00071224385TRLO0 XLON 3057 98.80 15:21:00 00071224900TRLO0 XLON 3295 98.80 15:21:00 00071224901TRLO0 XLON 1677 98.40 15:50:04 00071226338TRLO0 XLON 665 99.00 16:03:02 00071226845TRLO0 XLON 3064 99.40 16:05:33 00071226971TRLO0 XLON 2161 99.60 16:06:05 00071227005TRLO0 XLON 1200 99.60 16:06:05 00071227006TRLO0 XLON 3631 99.60 16:06:51 00071227093TRLO0 XLON 1200 99.60 16:06:51 00071227094TRLO0 XLON 6450 99.60 16:13:51 00071227406TRLO0 XLON 6607 99.60 16:13:51 00071227407TRLO0 XLON 5818 99.20 16:18:21 00071227650TRLO0 XLON 2500 99.40 16:18:21 00071227651TRLO0 XLON 316 99.40 16:18:21 00071227652TRLO0 XLON

