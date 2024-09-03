Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.09.2024 18:20:15

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
0.98 GBP -2.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

03-Sep-2024 / 17:20 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

3 September 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

3 September 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

250,000

Highest price paid per share:

101.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

98.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

100.3939p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 338,427,874 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (338,427,874) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

100.3939p

250,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

6252

101.50

 09:44:27

00071215238TRLO0

XLON

6922

101.50

 09:44:27

00071215239TRLO0

XLON

712

101.00

 09:44:27

00071215240TRLO0

XLON

2584

101.00

 09:44:28

00071215241TRLO0

XLON

3626

101.00

 09:44:56

00071215245TRLO0

XLON

6281

101.00

 09:44:56

00071215246TRLO0

XLON

2740

101.00

 09:45:01

00071215247TRLO0

XLON

50000

100.50

 09:54:15

00071215407TRLO0

XLON

6673

100.00

 10:15:19

00071216199TRLO0

XLON

5530

100.00

 10:15:19

00071216200TRLO0

XLON

3994

100.00

 10:15:19

00071216201TRLO0

XLON

16518

100.00

 10:15:19

00071216202TRLO0

XLON

3156

100.00

 10:17:19

00071216330TRLO0

XLON

1564

100.00

 10:17:19

00071216331TRLO0

XLON

1514

100.00

 10:17:19

00071216332TRLO0

XLON

1910

100.00

 10:17:19

00071216333TRLO0

XLON

2308

100.00

 10:25:12

00071216624TRLO0

XLON

3553

100.00

 10:25:12

00071216625TRLO0

XLON

4376

100.00

 10:25:12

00071216626TRLO0

XLON

1839

100.00

 10:25:44

00071216661TRLO0

XLON

3694

101.00

 11:27:21

00071218196TRLO0

XLON

500

101.00

 11:27:21

00071218197TRLO0

XLON

6715

101.00

 11:31:24

00071218230TRLO0

XLON

3000

101.00

 11:31:31

00071218234TRLO0

XLON

1906

101.00

 11:31:31

00071218235TRLO0

XLON

437

101.00

 11:31:31

00071218236TRLO0

XLON

1398

101.00

 11:31:31

00071218237TRLO0

XLON

1109

101.00

 11:31:31

00071218238TRLO0

XLON

3544

101.00

 12:35:31

00071219027TRLO0

XLON

3217

101.00

 12:35:31

00071219028TRLO0

XLON

6330

101.00

 12:35:31

00071219029TRLO0

XLON

93

101.00

 12:35:31

00071219030TRLO0

XLON

5

101.00

 12:35:31

00071219031TRLO0

XLON

3430

101.00

 13:50:31

00071220442TRLO0

XLON

3964

101.00

 13:50:31

00071220443TRLO0

XLON

1042

101.00

 13:50:31

00071220444TRLO0

XLON

1958

101.00

 13:50:31

00071220445TRLO0

XLON

639

101.00

 13:50:31

00071220446TRLO0

XLON

24

101.00

 13:50:31

00071220447TRLO0

XLON

5358

101.00

 14:20:31

00071221736TRLO0

XLON

1320

101.00

 14:20:31

00071221737TRLO0

XLON

44

101.00

 14:20:31

00071221738TRLO0

XLON

2216

101.00

 14:20:31

00071221739TRLO0

XLON

1189

101.00

 14:20:31

00071221740TRLO0

XLON

3186

101.00

 14:20:31

00071221741TRLO0

XLON

5738

101.00

 14:52:04

00071223077TRLO0

XLON

7843

100.50

 14:52:04

00071223088TRLO0

XLON

6064

100.00

 15:03:33

00071223919TRLO0

XLON

344

98.40

 15:12:17

00071224385TRLO0

XLON

3057

98.80

 15:21:00

00071224900TRLO0

XLON

3295

98.80

 15:21:00

00071224901TRLO0

XLON

1677

98.40

 15:50:04

00071226338TRLO0

XLON

665

99.00

 16:03:02

00071226845TRLO0

XLON

3064

99.40

 16:05:33

00071226971TRLO0

XLON

2161

99.60

 16:06:05

00071227005TRLO0

XLON

1200

99.60

 16:06:05

00071227006TRLO0

XLON

3631

99.60

 16:06:51

00071227093TRLO0

XLON

1200

99.60

 16:06:51

00071227094TRLO0

XLON

6450

99.60

 16:13:51

00071227406TRLO0

XLON

6607

99.60

 16:13:51

00071227407TRLO0

XLON

5818

99.20

 16:18:21

00071227650TRLO0

XLON

2500

99.40

 16:18:21

00071227651TRLO0

XLON

316

99.40

 16:18:21

00071227652TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 344550
EQS News ID: 1980893

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

