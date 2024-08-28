Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

28 August 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 28 August 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 186,126 Highest price paid per share: 105.00p Lowest price paid per share: 103.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 104.7601p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 339,231,508 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (339,231,508) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 104.7601p 186,126

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 15531 105.00 08:17:27 00071151961TRLO0 XLON 8375 105.00 08:17:27 00071151962TRLO0 XLON 1625 105.00 08:17:27 00071151963TRLO0 XLON 6758 104.50 09:53:49 00071154701TRLO0 XLON 16126 104.50 09:53:49 00071154702TRLO0 XLON 6546 104.50 09:53:49 00071154703TRLO0 XLON 1400 104.50 09:53:49 00071154704TRLO0 XLON 632 104.50 09:53:49 00071154705TRLO0 XLON 1089 104.50 09:53:49 00071154706TRLO0 XLON 1166 104.50 09:53:49 00071154707TRLO0 XLON 3047 105.00 09:57:49 00071154867TRLO0 XLON 4194 105.00 09:57:49 00071154868TRLO0 XLON 3319 105.00 09:57:50 00071154871TRLO0 XLON 3846 105.00 09:57:50 00071154874TRLO0 XLON 2322 105.00 09:58:18 00071154911TRLO0 XLON 1000 105.00 09:58:18 00071154912TRLO0 XLON 3843 105.00 09:58:18 00071154913TRLO0 XLON 3182 105.00 09:59:18 00071154934TRLO0 XLON 3196 105.00 09:59:18 00071154935TRLO0 XLON 1830 105.00 10:04:18 00071155048TRLO0 XLON 4654 105.00 10:04:18 00071155049TRLO0 XLON 366 105.00 14:06:54 00071160412TRLO0 XLON 4871 105.00 14:06:54 00071160413TRLO0 XLON 2192 105.00 14:06:54 00071160414TRLO0 XLON 4520 105.00 14:06:54 00071160415TRLO0 XLON 941 105.00 14:06:54 00071160416TRLO0 XLON 1119 105.00 14:07:14 00071160420TRLO0 XLON 933 105.00 14:07:14 00071160421TRLO0 XLON 6548 105.00 14:07:14 00071160422TRLO0 XLON 7116 105.00 14:07:14 00071160423TRLO0 XLON 1568 105.00 14:07:14 00071160424TRLO0 XLON 3188 105.00 14:07:14 00071160425TRLO0 XLON 1221 105.00 14:07:28 00071160444TRLO0 XLON 8096 105.00 14:07:28 00071160445TRLO0 XLON 6557 104.50 14:10:15 00071160497TRLO0 XLON 1019 104.00 14:53:49 00071161903TRLO0 XLON 1416 105.00 15:41:08 00071163924TRLO0 XLON 1121 105.00 15:41:10 00071163927TRLO0 XLON 6159 105.00 15:41:19 00071163932TRLO0 XLON 1119 105.00 15:41:29 00071163940TRLO0 XLON 7369 105.00 15:46:05 00071164069TRLO0 XLON 8061 104.50 15:46:07 00071164070TRLO0 XLON 4148 104.00 15:46:29 00071164103TRLO0 XLON 1119 104.00 15:46:39 00071164127TRLO0 XLON 2569 104.00 15:46:39 00071164128TRLO0 XLON 373 103.50 15:55:58 00071164551TRLO0 XLON 1162 103.50 15:56:01 00071164553TRLO0 XLON 1389 103.50 15:56:09 00071164554TRLO0 XLON 2126 103.50 15:57:49 00071164606TRLO0 XLON 1572 104.00 16:17:55 00071165732TRLO0 XLON 1368 104.00 16:18:09 00071165743TRLO0 XLON 1119 104.00 16:19:45 00071165858TRLO0 XLON

