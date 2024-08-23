Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

23 August 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 23 August 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 200,000 Highest price paid per share: 106.00p Lowest price paid per share: 104.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 105.0252p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 339,628,526 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (339,628,526) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 105.0252p 200,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 3993 105.00 09:15:18 00071119347TRLO0 XLON 6861 105.00 09:15:18 00071119348TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 09:15:18 00071119349TRLO0 XLON 1157 105.00 09:15:18 00071119350TRLO0 XLON 3007 105.00 09:37:48 00071119842TRLO0 XLON 4035 105.00 09:37:48 00071119843TRLO0 XLON 379 105.00 10:06:08 00071120330TRLO0 XLON 3093 105.00 10:06:08 00071120331TRLO0 XLON 3713 105.00 10:06:08 00071120332TRLO0 XLON 7751 105.00 10:20:54 00071120471TRLO0 XLON 277 105.00 10:43:54 00071120756TRLO0 XLON 6168 105.00 10:43:54 00071120757TRLO0 XLON 2985 104.50 10:54:20 00071121027TRLO0 XLON 4910 104.50 10:54:20 00071121028TRLO0 XLON 47 104.00 11:10:35 00071121668TRLO0 XLON 62 104.00 12:14:25 00071123323TRLO0 XLON 15 104.00 12:15:07 00071123334TRLO0 XLON 1130 105.00 14:28:20 00071126553TRLO0 XLON 1582 105.00 14:28:20 00071126554TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 14:28:20 00071126555TRLO0 XLON 461 105.00 14:28:20 00071126560TRLO0 XLON 695 105.00 14:28:20 00071126562TRLO0 XLON 41366 105.00 14:28:20 00071126563TRLO0 XLON 3175 105.00 14:28:20 00071126565TRLO0 XLON 3712 105.00 14:28:20 00071126566TRLO0 XLON 5677 105.00 14:28:20 00071126567TRLO0 XLON 3304 105.00 14:28:20 00071126568TRLO0 XLON 3719 105.00 14:28:20 00071126569TRLO0 XLON 2733 105.00 14:31:20 00071126647TRLO0 XLON 7131 105.00 14:31:20 00071126648TRLO0 XLON 4216 105.00 14:41:20 00071127059TRLO0 XLON 669 105.00 14:41:20 00071127060TRLO0 XLON 3198 105.00 14:41:20 00071127061TRLO0 XLON 863 105.00 14:41:20 00071127062TRLO0 XLON 1599 105.00 15:03:43 00071128456TRLO0 XLON 3441 105.00 15:03:43 00071128457TRLO0 XLON 2169 105.00 15:03:43 00071128458TRLO0 XLON 2245 105.00 15:04:47 00071128522TRLO0 XLON 2991 105.00 15:04:47 00071128523TRLO0 XLON 1771 105.00 15:04:47 00071128526TRLO0 XLON 7684 105.00 15:19:26 00071129511TRLO0 XLON 2912 105.00 15:31:43 00071130066TRLO0 XLON 4708 105.00 15:31:43 00071130067TRLO0 XLON 435 105.00 15:40:43 00071130690TRLO0 XLON 3095 105.00 15:40:43 00071130691TRLO0 XLON 6652 105.00 15:56:37 00071131231TRLO0 XLON 3071 105.00 15:56:37 00071131247TRLO0 XLON 1600 105.00 15:56:37 00071131248TRLO0 XLON 2022 105.00 15:56:37 00071131249TRLO0 XLON 2209 105.00 16:03:30 00071131669TRLO0 XLON 3531 105.00 16:03:30 00071131670TRLO0 XLON 679 105.00 16:03:30 00071131671TRLO0 XLON 4053 106.00 16:17:07 00071132599TRLO0 XLON 2066 106.00 16:17:53 00071132629TRLO0 XLON 1240 106.00 16:17:53 00071132630TRLO0 XLON 1500 106.00 16:17:53 00071132631TRLO0 XLON 243 106.00 16:17:53 00071132632TRLO0 XLON

