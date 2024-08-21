Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Funding Circle Holdings Aktie [Valor: 43565869 / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62]
21.08.2024 18:34:25

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.06 GBP 0.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

21-Aug-2024 / 17:34 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

21 August 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

21 August 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

85,506

Highest price paid per share:

107.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

105.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

106.7820p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 340,068,834 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (340,068,834) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

106.7820p

85,506

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

443

105.50

 08:55:55

00071088828TRLO0

XLON

443

105.50

 08:55:55

00071088827TRLO0

XLON

9600

106.50

 13:01:25

00071093387TRLO0

XLON

678

106.50

 13:01:25

00071093388TRLO0

XLON

50000

107.00

 16:07:43

00071102224TRLO0

XLON

963

106.50

 16:09:26

00071102364TRLO0

XLON

5456

106.50

 16:09:34

00071102386TRLO0

XLON

13229

106.50

 16:09:34

00071102387TRLO0

XLON

54

106.50

 16:09:34

00071102388TRLO0

XLON

3501

106.50

 16:09:56

00071102403TRLO0

XLON

1139

106.50

 16:10:39

00071102440TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 342047
EQS News ID: 1972671

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

