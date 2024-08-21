Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

21 August 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 21 August 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 85,506 Highest price paid per share: 107.00p Lowest price paid per share: 105.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 106.7820p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 340,068,834 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (340,068,834) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 106.7820p 85,506

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 443 105.50 08:55:55 00071088828TRLO0 XLON 443 105.50 08:55:55 00071088827TRLO0 XLON 9600 106.50 13:01:25 00071093387TRLO0 XLON 678 106.50 13:01:25 00071093388TRLO0 XLON 50000 107.00 16:07:43 00071102224TRLO0 XLON 963 106.50 16:09:26 00071102364TRLO0 XLON 5456 106.50 16:09:34 00071102386TRLO0 XLON 13229 106.50 16:09:34 00071102387TRLO0 XLON 54 106.50 16:09:34 00071102388TRLO0 XLON 3501 106.50 16:09:56 00071102403TRLO0 XLON 1139 106.50 16:10:39 00071102440TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

