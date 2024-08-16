Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.08.2024 18:03:49

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.02 GBP -5.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

16-Aug-2024 / 17:03 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

16 August 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

16 August 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

261,303

Highest price paid per share:

109.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

102.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

105.2824p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 340,491,965 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (340,491,965) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

105.2824p

261,303

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

689

109.00

 09:08:18

00071051634TRLO1

XLON

7185

109.00

 09:08:18

00071051633TRLO1

XLON

440

109.00

 09:08:18

00071051632TRLO1

XLON

1100

109.50

 09:37:48

00071052144TRLO1

XLON

420

109.50

 09:37:48

00071052145TRLO1

XLON

376

109.50

 09:37:48

00071052146TRLO1

XLON

2133

109.00

 09:47:53

00071052333TRLO1

XLON

1561

109.00

 09:47:53

00071052334TRLO1

XLON

4212

109.00

 09:47:53

00071052335TRLO1

XLON

7384

109.00

 10:28:45

00071052987TRLO1

XLON

3668

109.00

 10:28:45

00071052988TRLO1

XLON

40000

109.00

 10:56:45

00071053525TRLO1

XLON

12

109.50

 10:59:59

00071053569TRLO1

XLON

7930

109.00

 11:29:04

00071054000TRLO1

XLON

1300

108.00

 11:53:58

00071054425TRLO1

XLON

3215

108.00

 11:53:58

00071054426TRLO1

XLON

2936

108.00

 11:53:58

00071054427TRLO1

XLON

3234

108.00

 12:45:58

00071055415TRLO1

XLON

3630

108.00

 12:45:58

00071055416TRLO1

XLON

142

108.00

 12:45:58

00071055417TRLO1

XLON

1360

108.00

 12:45:58

00071055418TRLO1

XLON

754

108.00

 12:45:58

00071055419TRLO1

XLON

7749

107.00

 13:13:10

00071056161TRLO1

XLON

10674

107.00

 13:13:10

00071056162TRLO1

XLON

1982

104.00

 13:30:00

00071056491TRLO1

XLON

6119

104.00

 13:35:05

00071056715TRLO1

XLON

8324

103.00

 14:44:52

00071058202TRLO1

XLON

3173

103.00

 14:46:34

00071058219TRLO1

XLON

6614

103.00

 14:46:34

00071058220TRLO1

XLON

562

103.00

 14:46:34

00071058221TRLO1

XLON

6778

103.00

 14:46:34

00071058222TRLO1

XLON

4364

102.50

 15:03:52

00071058680TRLO1

XLON

1366

103.50

 15:15:21

00071058911TRLO1

XLON

1018

103.50

 15:15:21

00071058912TRLO1

XLON

8782

103.00

 15:54:12

00071059953TRLO1

XLON

6906

103.00

 15:54:12

00071059954TRLO1

XLON

4251

102.50

 15:54:12

00071059955TRLO1

XLON

5749

102.50

 15:54:12

00071059956TRLO1

XLON

1400

102.50

 15:54:12

00071059957TRLO1

XLON

9507

102.50

 15:54:12

00071059958TRLO1

XLON

1654

102.50

 15:54:12

00071059959TRLO1

XLON

1654

102.50

 15:54:12

00071059960TRLO1

XLON

16427

103.00

 15:54:12

00071059961TRLO1

XLON

2770

103.00

 15:54:12

00071059962TRLO1

XLON

625

102.50

 15:54:38

00071059969TRLO1

XLON

1142

102.50

 15:54:48

00071059972TRLO1

XLON

7418

102.50

 15:56:55

00071060011TRLO1

XLON

2658

102.50

 15:56:55

00071060012TRLO1

XLON

8240

102.50

 15:56:55

00071060013TRLO1

XLON

951

102.50

 15:56:55

00071060014TRLO1

XLON

1236

102.50

 15:56:56

00071060016TRLO1

XLON

5173

102.50

 15:57:18

00071060038TRLO1

XLON

1552

102.50

 15:57:48

00071060050TRLO1

XLON

1404

102.50

 16:05:14

00071060325TRLO1

XLON

513

102.50

 16:06:05

00071060340TRLO1

XLON

310

102.50

 16:06:05

00071060341TRLO1

XLON

1142

102.50

 16:06:15

00071060342TRLO1

XLON

993

103.00

 16:07:45

00071060385TRLO1

XLON

1114

103.00

 16:10:57

00071060460TRLO1

XLON

5829

103.00

 16:10:57

00071060461TRLO1

XLON

830

102.50

 16:18:02

00071060719TRLO1

XLON

101

103.00

 16:20:01

00071060759TRLO1

XLON

4246

103.00

 16:20:02

00071060760TRLO1

XLON

726

102.50

 16:35:07

00071061289TRLO1

XLON

2640

102.50

 16:35:07

00071061290TRLO1

XLON

956

102.50

 16:35:07

00071061291TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 341208
EQS News ID: 1969941

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1969941&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

