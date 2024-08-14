Funding Circle Plc (FCH)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares



14-Aug-2024 / 17:25 GMT/BST





LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19



14 August 2024



Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 14 August 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 200,000 Highest price paid per share: 105.00p Lowest price paid per share: 102.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 104.6787p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 340,774,618 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (340,774,618) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 104.6787p 200,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 3183 102.50 09:07:58 00071021710TRLO1 XLON 206 102.50 09:07:58 00071021711TRLO1 XLON 3670 102.50 09:07:58 00071021712TRLO1 XLON 4405 102.50 09:07:58 00071021713TRLO1 XLON 471 103.50 09:40:32 00071022508TRLO1 XLON 621 104.50 09:40:33 00071022518TRLO1 XLON 985 104.50 09:40:33 00071022519TRLO1 XLON 4251 104.50 09:40:33 00071022520TRLO1 XLON 15023 104.50 09:40:33 00071022521TRLO1 XLON 2400 104.50 09:43:37 00071022639TRLO1 XLON 4936 104.50 09:43:37 00071022640TRLO1 XLON 2500 104.50 09:44:33 00071022667TRLO1 XLON 2700 104.50 09:47:48 00071022792TRLO1 XLON 5685 104.50 09:47:48 00071022793TRLO1 XLON 13160 104.50 10:19:22 00071023566TRLO1 XLON 7085 104.50 10:19:22 00071023567TRLO1 XLON 6485 105.00 11:33:22 00071024764TRLO1 XLON 670 105.00 11:33:22 00071024765TRLO1 XLON 306 105.00 11:43:38 00071024886TRLO1 XLON 102101 105.00 16:17:37 00071034420TRLO1 XLON 5700 105.00 16:17:37 00071034421TRLO1 XLON 2950 105.00 16:17:37 00071034422TRLO1 XLON 5240 105.00 16:17:37 00071034423TRLO1 XLON 109 104.50 16:17:37 00071034424TRLO1 XLON 5158 104.00 16:17:37 00071034425TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt