07.08.2024 18:05:01

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
0.99 GBP 1.22%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

07-Aug-2024 / 17:05 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

7 August 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

7 August 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

192,125

Highest price paid per share:

102.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

99.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

101.2183p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 341,597,506 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (341,597,506) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

101.2183p

192,125

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1630

102.00

 09:17:59

00070943620TRLO0

XLON

5740

102.00

 09:17:59

00070943621TRLO0

XLON

40046

102.00

 09:22:06

00070943810TRLO0

XLON

4449

102.00

 09:22:06

00070943811TRLO0

XLON

1824

102.00

 09:22:06

00070943812TRLO0

XLON

1617

102.00

 09:22:06

00070943813TRLO0

XLON

2325

102.00

 09:28:06

00070944024TRLO0

XLON

2200

102.00

 09:28:17

00070944027TRLO0

XLON

1746

102.00

 09:28:17

00070944028TRLO0

XLON

385

102.00

 09:28:30

00070944078TRLO0

XLON

800

102.00

 09:35:12

00070944293TRLO0

XLON

107

102.00

 09:37:10

00070944336TRLO0

XLON

7805

102.00

 09:37:10

00070944337TRLO0

XLON

7577

102.00

 12:58:32

00070951090TRLO0

XLON

7184

102.00

 12:58:32

00070951091TRLO0

XLON

6945

102.00

 12:58:32

00070951092TRLO0

XLON

6711

101.50

 09:44:01

00070944504TRLO0

XLON

5663

101.00

 09:44:13

00070944509TRLO0

XLON

2420

101.00

 09:44:19

00070944514TRLO0

XLON

7080

101.00

 09:44:19

00070944515TRLO0

XLON

7114

101.00

 13:08:45

00070951539TRLO0

XLON

10000

101.00

 13:09:03

00070951542TRLO0

XLON

4178

101.00

 13:39:56

00070952369TRLO0

XLON

1968

101.00

 13:39:56

00070952370TRLO0

XLON

858

101.00

 13:40:15

00070952377TRLO0

XLON

7066

101.00

 14:46:49

00070956041TRLO0

XLON

7802

100.50

 13:40:15

00070952378TRLO0

XLON

339

100.50

 15:08:50

00070957029TRLO0

XLON

7265

100.50

 15:15:15

00070957250TRLO0

XLON

6682

99.80

 15:59:13

00070959708TRLO0

XLON

7918

99.60

 15:30:10

00070958067TRLO0

XLON

8371

99.40

 15:30:18

00070958092TRLO0

XLON

44

99.40

 15:30:18

00070958093TRLO0

XLON

32

99.40

 15:59:15

00070959709TRLO0

XLON

7030

99.40

 15:59:15

00070959710TRLO0

XLON

23

99.40

 16:18:39

00070961478TRLO0

XLON

421

99.40

 16:21:47

00070961767TRLO0

XLON

760

99.00

 16:04:40

00070960132TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 339219
EQS News ID: 1963387

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

