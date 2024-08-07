Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

7 August 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 7 August 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 192,125 Highest price paid per share: 102.00p Lowest price paid per share: 99.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 101.2183p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 341,597,506 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (341,597,506) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 101.2183p 192,125

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 1630 102.00 09:17:59 00070943620TRLO0 XLON 5740 102.00 09:17:59 00070943621TRLO0 XLON 40046 102.00 09:22:06 00070943810TRLO0 XLON 4449 102.00 09:22:06 00070943811TRLO0 XLON 1824 102.00 09:22:06 00070943812TRLO0 XLON 1617 102.00 09:22:06 00070943813TRLO0 XLON 2325 102.00 09:28:06 00070944024TRLO0 XLON 2200 102.00 09:28:17 00070944027TRLO0 XLON 1746 102.00 09:28:17 00070944028TRLO0 XLON 385 102.00 09:28:30 00070944078TRLO0 XLON 800 102.00 09:35:12 00070944293TRLO0 XLON 107 102.00 09:37:10 00070944336TRLO0 XLON 7805 102.00 09:37:10 00070944337TRLO0 XLON 7577 102.00 12:58:32 00070951090TRLO0 XLON 7184 102.00 12:58:32 00070951091TRLO0 XLON 6945 102.00 12:58:32 00070951092TRLO0 XLON 6711 101.50 09:44:01 00070944504TRLO0 XLON 5663 101.00 09:44:13 00070944509TRLO0 XLON 2420 101.00 09:44:19 00070944514TRLO0 XLON 7080 101.00 09:44:19 00070944515TRLO0 XLON 7114 101.00 13:08:45 00070951539TRLO0 XLON 10000 101.00 13:09:03 00070951542TRLO0 XLON 4178 101.00 13:39:56 00070952369TRLO0 XLON 1968 101.00 13:39:56 00070952370TRLO0 XLON 858 101.00 13:40:15 00070952377TRLO0 XLON 7066 101.00 14:46:49 00070956041TRLO0 XLON 7802 100.50 13:40:15 00070952378TRLO0 XLON 339 100.50 15:08:50 00070957029TRLO0 XLON 7265 100.50 15:15:15 00070957250TRLO0 XLON 6682 99.80 15:59:13 00070959708TRLO0 XLON 7918 99.60 15:30:10 00070958067TRLO0 XLON 8371 99.40 15:30:18 00070958092TRLO0 XLON 44 99.40 15:30:18 00070958093TRLO0 XLON 32 99.40 15:59:15 00070959709TRLO0 XLON 7030 99.40 15:59:15 00070959710TRLO0 XLON 23 99.40 16:18:39 00070961478TRLO0 XLON 421 99.40 16:21:47 00070961767TRLO0 XLON 760 99.00 16:04:40 00070960132TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse