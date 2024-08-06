Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.08.2024 18:39:08

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
0.98 GBP 1.66%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

06-Aug-2024 / 17:39 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

6 August 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

6 August 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

262,130

Highest price paid per share:

101.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

95.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

98.4976p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 341,789,631 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (341,789,631) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

98.4976p

262,130

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1440

100.00

 08:26:24

00070920212TRLO0

XLON

5000

101.00

 09:09:59

00070922839TRLO0

XLON

1470

101.00

 09:15:20

00070923309TRLO0

XLON

7632

101.00

 09:15:20

00070923310TRLO0

XLON

6543

101.00

 09:15:20

00070923311TRLO0

XLON

7456

101.00

 09:15:20

00070923312TRLO0

XLON

1738

100.50

 09:15:22

00070923313TRLO0

XLON

1051

100.50

 09:15:22

00070923314TRLO0

XLON

6159

100.50

 09:24:29

00070923706TRLO0

XLON

7824

100.50

 09:24:29

00070923707TRLO0

XLON

7238

101.50

 09:45:39

00070924490TRLO0

XLON

2170

101.50

 09:45:39

00070924491TRLO0

XLON

4364

101.50

 09:45:39

00070924492TRLO0

XLON

806

101.00

 10:00:10

00070925195TRLO0

XLON

6496

101.00

 10:00:10

00070925196TRLO0

XLON

521

101.00

 10:00:10

00070925197TRLO0

XLON

7269

100.50

 10:00:12

00070925203TRLO0

XLON

5441

100.00

 10:00:38

00070925237TRLO0

XLON

1107

100.00

 10:06:13

00070925487TRLO0

XLON

3083

99.60

 10:15:30

00070925884TRLO0

XLON

968

99.60

 10:17:18

00070926000TRLO0

XLON

600

99.60

 10:17:18

00070926001TRLO0

XLON

2812

99.60

 10:17:18

00070926002TRLO0

XLON

6891

99.20

 10:31:18

00070926469TRLO0

XLON

7064

98.20

 11:41:34

00070928273TRLO0

XLON

81

98.20

 12:04:36

00070928809TRLO0

XLON

7274

98.20

 12:17:06

00070929161TRLO0

XLON

81

98.20

 12:37:06

00070929564TRLO0

XLON

6506

98.20

 12:37:06

00070929565TRLO0

XLON

6955

98.00

 12:37:10

00070929566TRLO0

XLON

5099

97.00

 14:06:52

00070932166TRLO0

XLON

2884

97.00

 14:06:52

00070932167TRLO0

XLON

4697

96.80

 14:06:52

00070932168TRLO0

XLON

2739

96.80

 14:06:52

00070932169TRLO0

XLON

4469

96.80

 14:06:52

00070932170TRLO0

XLON

895

96.80

 14:06:52

00070932171TRLO0

XLON

1670

96.80

 14:06:53

00070932172TRLO0

XLON

5656

97.00

 14:35:20

00070933168TRLO0

XLON

96

97.00

 14:35:20

00070933169TRLO0

XLON

1

97.00

 14:35:20

00070933170TRLO0

XLON

2

97.00

 14:35:20

00070933171TRLO0

XLON

1267

97.20

 14:36:26

00070933208TRLO0

XLON

1366

97.00

 14:40:04

00070933325TRLO0

XLON

3709

97.00

 14:40:04

00070933326TRLO0

XLON

1936

97.00

 14:40:04

00070933327TRLO0

XLON

8126

96.40

 14:45:00

00070933537TRLO0

XLON

9248

96.00

 14:45:00

00070933538TRLO0

XLON

1080

95.60

 14:45:00

00070933539TRLO0

XLON

7000

95.20

 14:47:06

00070933699TRLO0

XLON

7353

97.00

 15:04:36

00070934397TRLO0

XLON

2139

97.60

 15:19:58

00070935122TRLO0

XLON

2635

97.60

 15:19:58

00070935123TRLO0

XLON

7056

97.60

 15:28:21

00070935563TRLO0

XLON

17944

97.60

 15:28:21

00070935564TRLO0

XLON

758

97.60

 15:28:29

00070935565TRLO0

XLON

107

97.60

 15:32:14

00070935964TRLO0

XLON

1599

97.60

 15:32:14

00070935965TRLO0

XLON

663

97.60

 15:32:14

00070935966TRLO0

XLON

3836

97.60

 15:32:14

00070935967TRLO0

XLON

198

97.40

 15:32:14

00070935968TRLO0

XLON

1366

98.40

 15:53:59

00070937534TRLO0

XLON

484

98.40

 15:53:59

00070937535TRLO0

XLON

1

98.40

 15:53:59

00070937536TRLO0

XLON

730

98.40

 15:54:19

00070937543TRLO0

XLON

1

98.40

 15:54:19

00070937544TRLO0

XLON

530

98.40

 15:54:19

00070937545TRLO0

XLON

8813

98.00

 16:14:00

00070938838TRLO0

XLON

1407

98.00

 16:14:00

00070938839TRLO0

XLON

966

97.40

 16:14:04

00070938843TRLO0

XLON

1589

97.40

 16:18:12

00070939400TRLO0

XLON

53

97.20

 16:18:18

00070939402TRLO0

XLON

1373

97.40

 16:21:20

00070939908TRLO0

XLON

6202

97.40

 16:21:20

00070939909TRLO0

XLON

253

97.20

 16:21:21

00070939910TRLO0

XLON

5573

97.20

 16:21:21

00070939911TRLO0

XLON

1283

97.20

 16:21:21

00070939912TRLO0

XLON

709

97.60

 16:23:54

00070940221TRLO0

XLON

529

97.60

 16:23:54

00070940222TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 338932
EQS News ID: 1962365

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

