Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

2 August 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 2 August 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 459,847 Highest price paid per share: 109.00p Lowest price paid per share: 103.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 105.7356p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 342,537,443 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (342,537,443) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 105.7356p 459,847

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 1005 108.00 08:43:59 00070875851TRLO0 XLON 2696 108.00 08:43:59 00070875850TRLO0 XLON 400 107.50 08:48:14 00070876036TRLO0 XLON 6521 107.50 08:48:14 00070876037TRLO0 XLON 6921 107.00 08:48:14 00070876038TRLO0 XLON 1480 107.00 09:16:35 00070876976TRLO0 XLON 2000 107.00 09:16:35 00070876977TRLO0 XLON 574 107.50 09:26:21 00070877308TRLO0 XLON 4100 108.50 10:33:19 00070880088TRLO0 XLON 1710 108.50 10:33:19 00070880089TRLO0 XLON 7402 108.50 10:33:19 00070880092TRLO0 XLON 6643 108.50 10:33:19 00070880093TRLO0 XLON 24233 108.50 10:33:19 00070880096TRLO0 XLON 8570 108.50 10:33:19 00070880098TRLO0 XLON 3599 108.50 10:33:19 00070880099TRLO0 XLON 3835 108.50 10:33:19 00070880101TRLO0 XLON 1516 108.50 10:33:19 00070880102TRLO0 XLON 556 108.50 10:33:19 00070880103TRLO0 XLON 5919 108.50 10:33:19 00070880104TRLO0 XLON 6602 107.00 10:33:21 00070880128TRLO0 XLON 1320 106.50 10:33:21 00070880129TRLO0 XLON 3000 106.50 10:33:21 00070880130TRLO0 XLON 7271 107.00 10:51:57 00070880868TRLO0 XLON 7244 106.00 11:08:36 00070881397TRLO0 XLON 7586 105.50 11:25:38 00070881731TRLO0 XLON 16233 105.50 11:25:38 00070881732TRLO0 XLON 9183 105.50 11:38:40 00070882227TRLO0 XLON 4120 105.50 11:56:30 00070882585TRLO0 XLON 4584 105.50 11:56:30 00070882586TRLO0 XLON 2988 105.50 11:56:58 00070882592TRLO0 XLON 7112 105.50 11:56:58 00070882593TRLO0 XLON 500 106.00 12:33:33 00070883852TRLO0 XLON 831 109.00 13:10:02 00070885037TRLO0 XLON 584 108.00 13:26:41 00070885366TRLO0 XLON 6 108.00 13:27:52 00070885403TRLO0 XLON 966 108.00 13:31:35 00070885861TRLO0 XLON 5975 108.00 13:31:35 00070885862TRLO0 XLON 8265 108.00 13:31:35 00070885863TRLO0 XLON 5498 107.00 13:33:47 00070886283TRLO0 XLON 1364 107.00 13:33:47 00070886284TRLO0 XLON 735 107.00 13:38:47 00070886639TRLO0 XLON 6295 107.00 13:40:32 00070886722TRLO0 XLON 7173 106.50 13:40:32 00070886723TRLO0 XLON 3733 106.00 13:52:09 00070887255TRLO0 XLON 3287 106.00 13:58:08 00070887598TRLO0 XLON 6480 106.00 13:58:08 00070887599TRLO0 XLON 8134 105.00 14:02:45 00070888053TRLO0 XLON 500 105.00 14:02:45 00070888054TRLO0 XLON 6455 105.50 14:31:52 00070889922TRLO0 XLON 2515 105.00 14:31:52 00070889923TRLO0 XLON 3940 105.00 14:31:52 00070889924TRLO0 XLON 8585 104.50 14:31:52 00070889925TRLO0 XLON 8695 104.00 15:02:07 00070892148TRLO0 XLON 7613 103.50 15:24:17 00070893855TRLO0 XLON 5224 103.00 15:51:23 00070895497TRLO0 XLON 1059 103.00 15:51:23 00070895498TRLO0 XLON 6912 104.00 16:04:04 00070896721TRLO0 XLON 6756 104.00 16:06:17 00070896925TRLO0 XLON 7306 104.00 16:06:17 00070896926TRLO0 XLON 8955 103.00 16:06:21 00070896936TRLO0 XLON 204 104.00 16:07:50 00070897044TRLO0 XLON 9400 104.00 16:11:12 00070897360TRLO0 XLON 8147 104.00 16:11:12 00070897361TRLO0 XLON 8164 104.00 16:11:12 00070897362TRLO0 XLON 4144 104.50 16:14:15 00070897727TRLO0 XLON 312 104.50 16:14:15 00070897728TRLO0 XLON 23399 104.50 16:15:02 00070897778TRLO0 XLON 5177 104.50 16:15:02 00070897779TRLO0 XLON 3810 104.50 16:15:02 00070897780TRLO0 XLON 8653 104.50 16:15:02 00070897781TRLO0 XLON 1072 105.00 16:18:12 00070898015TRLO0 XLON 1189 105.00 16:18:12 00070898016TRLO0 XLON 14058 105.00 16:18:12 00070898019TRLO0 XLON 457 105.00 16:18:12 00070898020TRLO0 XLON 7019 105.00 16:18:12 00070898021TRLO0 XLON 2265 105.00 16:19:12 00070898129TRLO0 XLON 4553 105.00 16:19:12 00070898130TRLO0 XLON 436 105.00 16:21:12 00070898359TRLO0 XLON 13659 105.00 16:21:12 00070898360TRLO0 XLON 18249 105.00 16:23:12 00070898571TRLO0 XLON 14194 105.00 16:23:12 00070898572TRLO0 XLON 1460 105.00 16:23:12 00070898573TRLO0 XLON 579 105.00 16:23:12 00070898574TRLO0 XLON 1141 105.00 16:23:12 00070898575TRLO0 XLON 6557 105.00 16:23:12 00070898576TRLO0 XLON 285 105.00 16:23:14 00070898578TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse