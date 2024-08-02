Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Funding Circle Holdings Aktie
02.08.2024 18:15:32

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.04 GBP -5.91%
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

02-Aug-2024 / 17:15 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

2 August 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

2 August 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

459,847

Highest price paid per share:

109.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

103.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

105.7356p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 342,537,443 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (342,537,443) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

105.7356p

459,847

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1005

108.00

 08:43:59

00070875851TRLO0

XLON

2696

108.00

 08:43:59

00070875850TRLO0

XLON

400

107.50

 08:48:14

00070876036TRLO0

XLON

6521

107.50

 08:48:14

00070876037TRLO0

XLON

6921

107.00

 08:48:14

00070876038TRLO0

XLON

1480

107.00

 09:16:35

00070876976TRLO0

XLON

2000

107.00

 09:16:35

00070876977TRLO0

XLON

574

107.50

 09:26:21

00070877308TRLO0

XLON

4100

108.50

 10:33:19

00070880088TRLO0

XLON

1710

108.50

 10:33:19

00070880089TRLO0

XLON

7402

108.50

 10:33:19

00070880092TRLO0

XLON

6643

108.50

 10:33:19

00070880093TRLO0

XLON

24233

108.50

 10:33:19

00070880096TRLO0

XLON

8570

108.50

 10:33:19

00070880098TRLO0

XLON

3599

108.50

 10:33:19

00070880099TRLO0

XLON

3835

108.50

 10:33:19

00070880101TRLO0

XLON

1516

108.50

 10:33:19

00070880102TRLO0

XLON

556

108.50

 10:33:19

00070880103TRLO0

XLON

5919

108.50

 10:33:19

00070880104TRLO0

XLON

6602

107.00

 10:33:21

00070880128TRLO0

XLON

1320

106.50

 10:33:21

00070880129TRLO0

XLON

3000

106.50

 10:33:21

00070880130TRLO0

XLON

7271

107.00

 10:51:57

00070880868TRLO0

XLON

7244

106.00

 11:08:36

00070881397TRLO0

XLON

7586

105.50

 11:25:38

00070881731TRLO0

XLON

16233

105.50

 11:25:38

00070881732TRLO0

XLON

9183

105.50

 11:38:40

00070882227TRLO0

XLON

4120

105.50

 11:56:30

00070882585TRLO0

XLON

4584

105.50

 11:56:30

00070882586TRLO0

XLON

2988

105.50

 11:56:58

00070882592TRLO0

XLON

7112

105.50

 11:56:58

00070882593TRLO0

XLON

500

106.00

 12:33:33

00070883852TRLO0

XLON

831

109.00

 13:10:02

00070885037TRLO0

XLON

584

108.00

 13:26:41

00070885366TRLO0

XLON

6

108.00

 13:27:52

00070885403TRLO0

XLON

966

108.00

 13:31:35

00070885861TRLO0

XLON

5975

108.00

 13:31:35

00070885862TRLO0

XLON

8265

108.00

 13:31:35

00070885863TRLO0

XLON

5498

107.00

 13:33:47

00070886283TRLO0

XLON

1364

107.00

 13:33:47

00070886284TRLO0

XLON

735

107.00

 13:38:47

00070886639TRLO0

XLON

6295

107.00

 13:40:32

00070886722TRLO0

XLON

7173

106.50

 13:40:32

00070886723TRLO0

XLON

3733

106.00

 13:52:09

00070887255TRLO0

XLON

3287

106.00

 13:58:08

00070887598TRLO0

XLON

6480

106.00

 13:58:08

00070887599TRLO0

XLON

8134

105.00

 14:02:45

00070888053TRLO0

XLON

500

105.00

 14:02:45

00070888054TRLO0

XLON

6455

105.50

 14:31:52

00070889922TRLO0

XLON

2515

105.00

 14:31:52

00070889923TRLO0

XLON

3940

105.00

 14:31:52

00070889924TRLO0

XLON

8585

104.50

 14:31:52

00070889925TRLO0

XLON

8695

104.00

 15:02:07

00070892148TRLO0

XLON

7613

103.50

 15:24:17

00070893855TRLO0

XLON

5224

103.00

 15:51:23

00070895497TRLO0

XLON

1059

103.00

 15:51:23

00070895498TRLO0

XLON

6912

104.00

 16:04:04

00070896721TRLO0

XLON

6756

104.00

 16:06:17

00070896925TRLO0

XLON

7306

104.00

 16:06:17

00070896926TRLO0

XLON

8955

103.00

 16:06:21

00070896936TRLO0

XLON

204

104.00

 16:07:50

00070897044TRLO0

XLON

9400

104.00

 16:11:12

00070897360TRLO0

XLON

8147

104.00

 16:11:12

00070897361TRLO0

XLON

8164

104.00

 16:11:12

00070897362TRLO0

XLON

4144

104.50

 16:14:15

00070897727TRLO0

XLON

312

104.50

 16:14:15

00070897728TRLO0

XLON

23399

104.50

 16:15:02

00070897778TRLO0

XLON

5177

104.50

 16:15:02

00070897779TRLO0

XLON

3810

104.50

 16:15:02

00070897780TRLO0

XLON

8653

104.50

 16:15:02

00070897781TRLO0

XLON

1072

105.00

 16:18:12

00070898015TRLO0

XLON

1189

105.00

 16:18:12

00070898016TRLO0

XLON

14058

105.00

 16:18:12

00070898019TRLO0

XLON

457

105.00

 16:18:12

00070898020TRLO0

XLON

7019

105.00

 16:18:12

00070898021TRLO0

XLON

2265

105.00

 16:19:12

00070898129TRLO0

XLON

4553

105.00

 16:19:12

00070898130TRLO0

XLON

436

105.00

 16:21:12

00070898359TRLO0

XLON

13659

105.00

 16:21:12

00070898360TRLO0

XLON

18249

105.00

 16:23:12

00070898571TRLO0

XLON

14194

105.00

 16:23:12

00070898572TRLO0

XLON

1460

105.00

 16:23:12

00070898573TRLO0

XLON

579

105.00

 16:23:12

00070898574TRLO0

XLON

1141

105.00

 16:23:12

00070898575TRLO0

XLON

6557

105.00

 16:23:12

00070898576TRLO0

XLON

285

105.00

 16:23:14

00070898578TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 338346
EQS News ID: 1960353

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

