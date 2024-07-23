Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

23 July 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 23 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 376,168 Highest price paid per share: 111.50p Lowest price paid per share: 107.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 109.6204p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of (344,835,673) ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (344,835,673) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 109.6204p 376,168

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 7102 110.00 08:52:49 00070724994TRLO0 XLON 4740 109.50 08:52:49 00070724995TRLO0 XLON 1557 110.00 08:52:49 00070724997TRLO0 XLON 414 110.00 08:52:49 00070724996TRLO0 XLON 5255 110.00 08:52:49 00070724998TRLO0 XLON 70 109.00 09:39:49 00070726495TRLO0 XLON 2880 109.00 11:02:31 00070728088TRLO0 XLON 70 109.00 12:09:54 00070729883TRLO0 XLON 387 109.00 12:14:03 00070729951TRLO0 XLON 559 110.00 13:05:18 00070731312TRLO0 XLON 1197 110.00 13:05:20 00070731313TRLO0 XLON 100000 110.25 13:15:51 00070731485TRLO0 XLON 17100 109.50 13:20:43 00070731542TRLO0 XLON 131 110.50 13:32:43 00070731796TRLO0 XLON 6865 110.50 13:32:43 00070731795TRLO0 XLON 286 111.00 13:46:00 00070732116TRLO0 XLON 7158 111.50 13:46:21 00070732122TRLO0 XLON 5215 111.50 13:46:21 00070732121TRLO0 XLON 7437 111.50 14:01:11 00070732533TRLO0 XLON 6532 111.50 14:01:11 00070732532TRLO0 XLON 6460 111.50 14:01:11 00070732531TRLO0 XLON 45 111.50 14:01:11 00070732538TRLO0 XLON 25 111.50 14:01:11 00070732535TRLO0 XLON 912 111.50 14:01:11 00070732534TRLO0 XLON 563 111.50 14:01:11 00070732545TRLO0 XLON 3443 111.50 14:01:11 00070732544TRLO0 XLON 511 111.50 14:01:11 00070732543TRLO0 XLON 3000 111.50 14:01:11 00070732542TRLO0 XLON 5657 111.50 14:01:11 00070732548TRLO0 XLON 3449 111.50 14:01:11 00070732547TRLO0 XLON 326 111.50 14:01:11 00070732546TRLO0 XLON 2889 111.50 14:01:11 00070732550TRLO0 XLON 3473 111.50 14:01:11 00070732549TRLO0 XLON 4783 110.50 14:09:55 00070732781TRLO0 XLON 2160 110.50 14:09:55 00070732780TRLO0 XLON 7453 109.50 14:23:48 00070733119TRLO0 XLON 8154 108.50 14:59:49 00070734160TRLO0 XLON 9063 108.00 15:30:14 00070735524TRLO0 XLON 7363 108.00 15:41:25 00070735962TRLO0 XLON 7061 107.00 15:42:01 00070735966TRLO0 XLON 344 107.50 15:42:02 00070735967TRLO0 XLON 70 107.50 15:42:02 00070735968TRLO0 XLON 100000 108.50 15:52:01 00070736304TRLO0 XLON 8821 109.00 15:55:32 00070736481TRLO0 XLON 7653 109.00 15:55:37 00070736483TRLO0 XLON 1007 109.00 15:55:37 00070736482TRLO0 XLON 2527 109.00 16:07:37 00070736983TRLO0 XLON 1340 109.00 16:07:37 00070736982TRLO0 XLON 31 108.50 16:21:34 00070737540TRLO0 XLON 2430 108.50 16:21:38 00070737547TRLO0 XLON 200 108.50 16:21:44 00070737550TRLO0 XLON

