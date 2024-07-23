Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Funding Circle Holdings Aktie [Valor: 43565869 / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62]
23.07.2024 18:31:45

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.09 GBP -1.80%
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

23-Jul-2024 / 17:31 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

23 July 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

23 July 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

376,168

Highest price paid per share:

111.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

107.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

109.6204p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of (344,835,673) ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (344,835,673) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

109.6204p

376,168

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

7102

110.00

 08:52:49

00070724994TRLO0

XLON

4740

109.50

 08:52:49

00070724995TRLO0

XLON

1557

110.00

 08:52:49

00070724997TRLO0

XLON

414

110.00

 08:52:49

00070724996TRLO0

XLON

5255

110.00

 08:52:49

00070724998TRLO0

XLON

70

109.00

 09:39:49

00070726495TRLO0

XLON

2880

109.00

 11:02:31

00070728088TRLO0

XLON

70

109.00

 12:09:54

00070729883TRLO0

XLON

387

109.00

 12:14:03

00070729951TRLO0

XLON

559

110.00

 13:05:18

00070731312TRLO0

XLON

1197

110.00

 13:05:20

00070731313TRLO0

XLON

100000

110.25

 13:15:51

00070731485TRLO0

XLON

17100

109.50

 13:20:43

00070731542TRLO0

XLON

131

110.50

 13:32:43

00070731796TRLO0

XLON

6865

110.50

 13:32:43

00070731795TRLO0

XLON

286

111.00

 13:46:00

00070732116TRLO0

XLON

7158

111.50

 13:46:21

00070732122TRLO0

XLON

5215

111.50

 13:46:21

00070732121TRLO0

XLON

7437

111.50

 14:01:11

00070732533TRLO0

XLON

6532

111.50

 14:01:11

00070732532TRLO0

XLON

6460

111.50

 14:01:11

00070732531TRLO0

XLON

45

111.50

 14:01:11

00070732538TRLO0

XLON

25

111.50

 14:01:11

00070732535TRLO0

XLON

912

111.50

 14:01:11

00070732534TRLO0

XLON

563

111.50

 14:01:11

00070732545TRLO0

XLON

3443

111.50

 14:01:11

00070732544TRLO0

XLON

511

111.50

 14:01:11

00070732543TRLO0

XLON

3000

111.50

 14:01:11

00070732542TRLO0

XLON

5657

111.50

 14:01:11

00070732548TRLO0

XLON

3449

111.50

 14:01:11

00070732547TRLO0

XLON

326

111.50

 14:01:11

00070732546TRLO0

XLON

2889

111.50

 14:01:11

00070732550TRLO0

XLON

3473

111.50

 14:01:11

00070732549TRLO0

XLON

4783

110.50

 14:09:55

00070732781TRLO0

XLON

2160

110.50

 14:09:55

00070732780TRLO0

XLON

7453

109.50

 14:23:48

00070733119TRLO0

XLON

8154

108.50

 14:59:49

00070734160TRLO0

XLON

9063

108.00

 15:30:14

00070735524TRLO0

XLON

7363

108.00

 15:41:25

00070735962TRLO0

XLON

7061

107.00

 15:42:01

00070735966TRLO0

XLON

344

107.50

 15:42:02

00070735967TRLO0

XLON

70

107.50

 15:42:02

00070735968TRLO0

XLON

100000

108.50

 15:52:01

00070736304TRLO0

XLON

8821

109.00

 15:55:32

00070736481TRLO0

XLON

7653

109.00

 15:55:37

00070736483TRLO0

XLON

1007

109.00

 15:55:37

00070736482TRLO0

XLON

2527

109.00

 16:07:37

00070736983TRLO0

XLON

1340

109.00

 16:07:37

00070736982TRLO0

XLON

31

108.50

 16:21:34

00070737540TRLO0

XLON

2430

108.50

 16:21:38

00070737547TRLO0

XLON

200

108.50

 16:21:44

00070737550TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 335994
EQS News ID: 1952513

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

