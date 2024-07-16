Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

16 July 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 16 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 290,396 Highest price paid per share: 105.00p Lowest price paid per share: 104.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 104.9304p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 345,743,513 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (345,743,513) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 104.9304p 290,396

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 4766 105.00 08:59:27 00070648596TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 08:59:27 00070648595TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 08:59:27 00070648597TRLO0 XLON 9304 105.00 08:59:27 00070648598TRLO0 XLON 1930 105.00 08:59:27 00070648599TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 09:33:43 00070649325TRLO0 XLON 14268 105.00 09:33:43 00070649326TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 09:33:43 00070649327TRLO0 XLON 17074 105.00 09:33:43 00070649328TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 09:33:43 00070649329TRLO0 XLON 3658 105.00 09:33:43 00070649330TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 09:36:43 00070649371TRLO0 XLON 3732 105.00 09:36:43 00070649372TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 09:42:43 00070649466TRLO0 XLON 3840 105.00 09:42:43 00070649467TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 09:51:43 00070649593TRLO0 XLON 284 105.00 09:51:43 00070649594TRLO0 XLON 3907 105.00 09:51:43 00070649595TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 09:54:43 00070649655TRLO0 XLON 3704 105.00 09:54:43 00070649656TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 10:00:43 00070649870TRLO0 XLON 2120 105.00 10:00:43 00070649871TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 10:05:43 00070650284TRLO0 XLON 3335 105.00 10:05:43 00070650285TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 10:12:13 00070650688TRLO0 XLON 4321 105.00 10:12:13 00070650689TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 10:18:13 00070651178TRLO0 XLON 4491 105.00 10:18:13 00070651179TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 10:23:13 00070651351TRLO0 XLON 676 105.00 10:23:13 00070651352TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 10:24:40 00070651377TRLO0 XLON 4806 105.00 10:24:40 00070651378TRLO0 XLON 40396 104.50 10:52:33 00070651819TRLO0 XLON 2264 105.00 12:36:03 00070653361TRLO0 XLON 2640 105.00 12:36:03 00070653362TRLO0 XLON 1911 105.00 12:36:03 00070653363TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 12:36:03 00070653364TRLO0 XLON 3880 105.00 12:36:03 00070653365TRLO0 XLON 1389 105.00 12:36:03 00070653366TRLO0 XLON 2023 105.00 13:44:13 00070654383TRLO0 XLON 508 105.00 13:44:13 00070654384TRLO0 XLON 4123 105.00 13:44:13 00070654385TRLO0 XLON 2789 105.00 13:45:13 00070654393TRLO0 XLON 1285 105.00 13:45:13 00070654394TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 13:52:52 00070654605TRLO0 XLON 3941 105.00 13:52:52 00070654606TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 14:00:52 00070654805TRLO0 XLON 3684 105.00 14:00:52 00070654806TRLO0 XLON 1161 105.00 14:22:58 00070655252TRLO0 XLON 172 105.00 14:22:58 00070655253TRLO0 XLON 5249 105.00 14:22:58 00070655254TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 14:26:34 00070655300TRLO0 XLON 4133 105.00 14:26:34 00070655301TRLO0 XLON 1807 105.00 14:39:34 00070655610TRLO0 XLON 5500 105.00 14:39:34 00070655611TRLO0 XLON 1947 105.00 14:44:58 00070655685TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 14:44:58 00070655686TRLO0 XLON 769 105.00 14:44:58 00070655687TRLO0 XLON 1685 105.00 14:44:58 00070655688TRLO0 XLON 2157 105.00 15:30:48 00070657196TRLO0 XLON 503 105.00 15:30:48 00070657197TRLO0 XLON 3400 105.00 15:30:48 00070657198TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 15:30:48 00070657199TRLO0 XLON 12 105.00 15:30:48 00070657200TRLO0 XLON 3 105.00 15:30:48 00070657201TRLO0 XLON 2056 105.00 15:45:48 00070657574TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 15:45:48 00070657575TRLO0 XLON 3375 105.00 15:45:48 00070657576TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 15:53:43 00070657772TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 15:53:43 00070657773TRLO0 XLON 707 105.00 15:53:43 00070657774TRLO0 XLON 293 105.00 15:53:43 00070657775TRLO0 XLON 80 105.00 15:53:43 00070657776TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 15:57:43 00070657890TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 15:57:43 00070657891TRLO0 XLON 1287 105.00 15:57:43 00070657892TRLO0 XLON 295 105.00 15:57:43 00070657893TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 16:07:13 00070658208TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 16:07:13 00070658209TRLO0 XLON 486 105.00 16:07:13 00070658210TRLO0 XLON 800 105.00 16:07:13 00070658211TRLO0 XLON 142 105.00 16:07:13 00070658212TRLO0 XLON 743 105.00 16:17:13 00070658629TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 16:17:13 00070658630TRLO0 XLON 3057 105.00 16:17:13 00070658631TRLO0 XLON 68 105.00 16:17:13 00070658632TRLO0 XLON 530 105.00 16:17:13 00070658633TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 16:19:13 00070658695TRLO0 XLON 930 105.00 16:19:13 00070658696TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse