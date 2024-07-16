Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Funding Circle Holdings Aktie [Valor: 43565869 / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62]
16.07.2024 18:12:34

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings

Funding Circle Holdings
1.05 GBP 0.00%
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

16-Jul-2024 / 17:12 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

16 July 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

16 July 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

290,396

Highest price paid per share:

105.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

104.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

104.9304p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 345,743,513 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (345,743,513) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

104.9304p

290,396

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

4766

105.00

 08:59:27

00070648596TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 08:59:27

00070648595TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 08:59:27

00070648597TRLO0

XLON

9304

105.00

 08:59:27

00070648598TRLO0

XLON

1930

105.00

 08:59:27

00070648599TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 09:33:43

00070649325TRLO0

XLON

14268

105.00

 09:33:43

00070649326TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 09:33:43

00070649327TRLO0

XLON

17074

105.00

 09:33:43

00070649328TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 09:33:43

00070649329TRLO0

XLON

3658

105.00

 09:33:43

00070649330TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 09:36:43

00070649371TRLO0

XLON

3732

105.00

 09:36:43

00070649372TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 09:42:43

00070649466TRLO0

XLON

3840

105.00

 09:42:43

00070649467TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 09:51:43

00070649593TRLO0

XLON

284

105.00

 09:51:43

00070649594TRLO0

XLON

3907

105.00

 09:51:43

00070649595TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 09:54:43

00070649655TRLO0

XLON

3704

105.00

 09:54:43

00070649656TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 10:00:43

00070649870TRLO0

XLON

2120

105.00

 10:00:43

00070649871TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 10:05:43

00070650284TRLO0

XLON

3335

105.00

 10:05:43

00070650285TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 10:12:13

00070650688TRLO0

XLON

4321

105.00

 10:12:13

00070650689TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 10:18:13

00070651178TRLO0

XLON

4491

105.00

 10:18:13

00070651179TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 10:23:13

00070651351TRLO0

XLON

676

105.00

 10:23:13

00070651352TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 10:24:40

00070651377TRLO0

XLON

4806

105.00

 10:24:40

00070651378TRLO0

XLON

40396

104.50

 10:52:33

00070651819TRLO0

XLON

2264

105.00

 12:36:03

00070653361TRLO0

XLON

2640

105.00

 12:36:03

00070653362TRLO0

XLON

1911

105.00

 12:36:03

00070653363TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 12:36:03

00070653364TRLO0

XLON

3880

105.00

 12:36:03

00070653365TRLO0

XLON

1389

105.00

 12:36:03

00070653366TRLO0

XLON

2023

105.00

 13:44:13

00070654383TRLO0

XLON

508

105.00

 13:44:13

00070654384TRLO0

XLON

4123

105.00

 13:44:13

00070654385TRLO0

XLON

2789

105.00

 13:45:13

00070654393TRLO0

XLON

1285

105.00

 13:45:13

00070654394TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 13:52:52

00070654605TRLO0

XLON

3941

105.00

 13:52:52

00070654606TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 14:00:52

00070654805TRLO0

XLON

3684

105.00

 14:00:52

00070654806TRLO0

XLON

1161

105.00

 14:22:58

00070655252TRLO0

XLON

172

105.00

 14:22:58

00070655253TRLO0

XLON

5249

105.00

 14:22:58

00070655254TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 14:26:34

00070655300TRLO0

XLON

4133

105.00

 14:26:34

00070655301TRLO0

XLON

1807

105.00

 14:39:34

00070655610TRLO0

XLON

5500

105.00

 14:39:34

00070655611TRLO0

XLON

1947

105.00

 14:44:58

00070655685TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 14:44:58

00070655686TRLO0

XLON

769

105.00

 14:44:58

00070655687TRLO0

XLON

1685

105.00

 14:44:58

00070655688TRLO0

XLON

2157

105.00

 15:30:48

00070657196TRLO0

XLON

503

105.00

 15:30:48

00070657197TRLO0

XLON

3400

105.00

 15:30:48

00070657198TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 15:30:48

00070657199TRLO0

XLON

12

105.00

 15:30:48

00070657200TRLO0

XLON

3

105.00

 15:30:48

00070657201TRLO0

XLON

2056

105.00

 15:45:48

00070657574TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 15:45:48

00070657575TRLO0

XLON

3375

105.00

 15:45:48

00070657576TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 15:53:43

00070657772TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 15:53:43

00070657773TRLO0

XLON

707

105.00

 15:53:43

00070657774TRLO0

XLON

293

105.00

 15:53:43

00070657775TRLO0

XLON

80

105.00

 15:53:43

00070657776TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 15:57:43

00070657890TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 15:57:43

00070657891TRLO0

XLON

1287

105.00

 15:57:43

00070657892TRLO0

XLON

295

105.00

 15:57:43

00070657893TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 16:07:13

00070658208TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 16:07:13

00070658209TRLO0

XLON

486

105.00

 16:07:13

00070658210TRLO0

XLON

800

105.00

 16:07:13

00070658211TRLO0

XLON

142

105.00

 16:07:13

00070658212TRLO0

XLON

743

105.00

 16:17:13

00070658629TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 16:17:13

00070658630TRLO0

XLON

3057

105.00

 16:17:13

00070658631TRLO0

XLON

68

105.00

 16:17:13

00070658632TRLO0

XLON

530

105.00

 16:17:13

00070658633TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 16:19:13

00070658695TRLO0

XLON

930

105.00

 16:19:13

00070658696TRLO0

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 334531
EQS News ID: 1947543

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

