Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’037 -0.1%  SPI 16’033 -0.2%  Dow 39’320 -0.1%  DAX 18’236 -1.3%  Euro 0.9709 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’904 -1.3%  Gold 2’360 0.1%  Bitcoin 51’647 1.5%  Dollar 0.8975 0.0%  Öl 84.7 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Adecco1213860Holcim1221405Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Swiss Life1485278Meyer Burger Technology135706599
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Porsche - Absatzzahlen Q2 - pre Close call
Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Das macht der Dow Jones am Mittag
Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 mit positivem Vorzeichen
Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 klettert am Dienstagmittag
NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite klettert mittags
Suche...
ZERO Depot Krypto kaufen

Funding Circle Holdings Aktie [Valor: 43565869 / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.07.2024 18:01:23

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

finanzen.net zero Funding Circle Holdings-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Funding Circle Holdings
0.99 GBP 0.61%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

09-Jul-2024 / 17:01 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

9 July 2024 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

9 July 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

228,413

Highest price paid per share:

101.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

96.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

98.8739p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 346,919,890 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (346,919,890) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

98.8739p

228,413

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

6292

100.00

 09:22:01

00070563614TRLO0

XLON

8158

101.00

 10:24:04

00070564845TRLO0

XLON

6014

101.00

 10:26:08

00070564927TRLO0

XLON

3000

101.00

 10:45:14

00070565513TRLO0

XLON

5085

101.00

 10:45:14

00070565514TRLO0

XLON

3388

101.00

 10:45:14

00070565515TRLO0

XLON

4468

101.00

 10:45:14

00070565516TRLO0

XLON

3249

101.00

 10:45:14

00070565517TRLO0

XLON

3077

101.00

 10:45:14

00070565518TRLO0

XLON

5839

100.00

 11:27:43

00070566887TRLO0

XLON

2583

99.40

 12:26:52

00070568512TRLO0

XLON

1088

99.40

 12:59:24

00070569277TRLO0

XLON

5773

99.40

 12:59:24

00070569278TRLO0

XLON

714

99.40

 12:59:24

00070569279TRLO0

XLON

1822

99.40

 12:59:24

00070569280TRLO0

XLON

7033

99.00

 12:59:24

00070569281TRLO0

XLON

50000

97.50

 13:56:04

00070571226TRLO0

XLON

834

96.60

 13:56:31

00070571233TRLO0

XLON

643

96.60

 13:58:41

00070571274TRLO0

XLON

3679

96.60

 13:58:49

00070571285TRLO0

XLON

454

96.60

 14:28:41

00070572182TRLO0

XLON

1840

96.60

 14:32:10

00070572352TRLO0

XLON

1660

96.60

 14:32:10

00070572353TRLO0

XLON

92

96.60

 14:32:10

00070572354TRLO0

XLON

564

96.60

 14:32:10

00070572355TRLO0

XLON

4069

96.60

 14:32:10

00070572356TRLO0

XLON

7069

97.20

 14:51:40

00070573063TRLO0

XLON

1135

97.40

 14:59:09

00070573467TRLO0

XLON

267

98.80

 15:14:39

00070574181TRLO0

XLON

784

99.00

 15:15:39

00070574225TRLO0

XLON

1607

99.00

 15:15:39

00070574226TRLO0

XLON

2583

99.00

 15:15:39

00070574227TRLO0

XLON

7372

99.40

 15:15:43

00070574237TRLO0

XLON

3600

99.80

 15:15:53

00070574241TRLO0

XLON

25000

98.30

 15:16:18

00070574245TRLO0

XLON

2210

99.80

 15:16:39

00070574249TRLO0

XLON

8960

99.80

 15:16:39

00070574250TRLO0

XLON

8788

99.80

 15:16:39

00070574251TRLO0

XLON

5644

99.80

 15:16:39

00070574252TRLO0

XLON

3067

99.00

 15:55:58

00070575910TRLO0

XLON

5670

99.00

 15:55:58

00070575911TRLO0

XLON

3585

99.00

 15:55:58

00070575912TRLO0

XLON

3876

99.00

 15:55:58

00070575913TRLO0

XLON

15

98.20

 16:07:41

00070576463TRLO0

XLON

5763

98.20

 16:08:48

00070576508TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 333061
EQS News ID: 1942761

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1942761&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ ASM International
✅ Eli Lilly and Company

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13:57 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zalando SE
12:42 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero unter Druck
10:25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Helvetia Versicherungen, Swiss Life, Swiss Re
10:21 Freundlicher Wochenauftakt
09:48 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
06:21 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – 12‘000er-Marke weiterhin im Fokus
08.07.24 Kering auf dem Weg zu neuem Glanz?
05.07.24 Silver"s Outshining Gold
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’561.09 19.14 UBS6CU
Short 12’827.77 13.63 Y4SSMU
Short 13’285.55 8.87 SSWMCU
SMI-Kurs: 12’037.36 09.07.2024 17:31:54
Long 11’540.00 19.98
Long 11’320.00 13.81
Long 10’820.00 8.75
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Frankreich-Wahl: Darum legt der Euro etwas zu - EUR/CHF wenig verändert
Holcim-Aktie höher: Übernahme belgische Bauschutt-Recyclingfirma
Daten offengelegt: Das verdienen Tesla-Mitarbeiter in Grünheide
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Deutschland und USA trennen sich von Bitcoin und Ethereum
Ethereum-Mitgründer Vitalik Buterin kritisiert Krypto-Regulierung und bietet eigenen Lösungsvorschlag
Roche-Aktie profitiert: Roche erhält FDA-Zulassung für aufgefrischte Version von Susvimo und lanciert KI-gestütztes Diabetes-Tool
Alternative zu NVIDIA-Aktie: Corning-Papier steigt nach Prognoseanhebung kräftig
BP-Aktie verliert: BP muss im zweiten Quartal bis zu 2 Milliarden Dollar abschreiben
NIO Aktie News: NIO am Dienstagnachmittag mit Aufschlag
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit