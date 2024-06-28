Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Funding Circle Holdings Aktie [Valor: 43565869 / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62]
28.06.2024 18:06:42

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
0.96 GBP -1.84%
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

28-Jun-2024 / 17:06 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

28 June 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

28 June 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

329,934

Highest price paid per share:

99.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

96.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

98.1711p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 348,936,554 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (348,936,554) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

98.1711p

329,934

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

5085

97.80

 08:28:02

00070455342TRLO0

XLON

1272

97.80

 08:28:02

00070455341TRLO0

XLON

734

97.00

 08:28:03

00070455349TRLO0

XLON

4163

97.00

 08:28:03

00070455350TRLO0

XLON

1162

97.00

 08:28:03

00070455351TRLO0

XLON

168756

98.00

 09:27:17

00070456439TRLO0

XLON

295

99.40

 11:37:15

00070458347TRLO0

XLON

1221

99.40

 11:37:15

00070458349TRLO0

XLON

815

99.40

 11:37:15

00070458350TRLO0

XLON

6768

99.40

 11:37:15

00070458351TRLO0

XLON

228

99.40

 11:37:15

00070458353TRLO0

XLON

6093

99.40

 11:37:15

00070458361TRLO0

XLON

5405

99.40

 11:37:15

00070458362TRLO0

XLON

2723

99.40

 11:39:37

00070458392TRLO0

XLON

2167

99.40

 11:39:37

00070458393TRLO0

XLON

1609

99.40

 11:39:37

00070458394TRLO0

XLON

5864

99.00

 11:40:19

00070458397TRLO0

XLON

6373

98.80

 12:01:57

00070458621TRLO0

XLON

3627

98.80

 12:01:57

00070458622TRLO0

XLON

2203

98.80

 12:01:57

00070458623TRLO0

XLON

2723

98.80

 12:55:44

00070459420TRLO0

XLON

2971

98.80

 13:08:00

00070459586TRLO0

XLON

6425

98.80

 13:08:00

00070459587TRLO0

XLON

5707

98.80

 13:08:00

00070459588TRLO0

XLON

302

98.80

 13:08:13

00070459597TRLO0

XLON

6254

98.80

 13:08:13

00070459598TRLO0

XLON

5000

99.00

 14:28:25

00070461493TRLO0

XLON

663

99.00

 14:28:25

00070461494TRLO0

XLON

293

99.00

 14:51:42

00070462231TRLO0

XLON

403

99.00

 14:51:42

00070462232TRLO0

XLON

3320

99.00

 14:51:42

00070462233TRLO0

XLON

4767

99.00

 14:51:42

00070462234TRLO0

XLON

203

98.20

 14:59:31

00070462427TRLO0

XLON

281

98.20

 15:01:05

00070462470TRLO0

XLON

1876

98.20

 15:01:05

00070462471TRLO0

XLON

3809

98.20

 15:01:05

00070462472TRLO0

XLON

2195

97.80

 15:01:10

00070462475TRLO0

XLON

2802

97.40

 15:14:23

00070462878TRLO0

XLON

2722

97.40

 15:14:23

00070462879TRLO0

XLON

1

97.40

 15:14:23

00070462880TRLO0

XLON

64

97.40

 15:14:23

00070462881TRLO0

XLON

907

97.80

 15:39:23

00070463638TRLO0

XLON

2604

97.80

 15:39:23

00070463639TRLO0

XLON

1700

97.80

 15:39:29

00070463641TRLO0

XLON

1345

97.80

 15:39:29

00070463642TRLO0

XLON

4700

97.80

 16:00:21

00070464924TRLO0

XLON

827

97.80

 16:00:21

00070464925TRLO0

XLON

6401

97.80

 16:00:21

00070464926TRLO0

XLON

2106

97.80

 16:08:21

00070465629TRLO0

XLON

4212

97.80

 16:08:21

00070465630TRLO0

XLON

2163

97.80

 16:13:21

00070466057TRLO0

XLON

3053

97.80

 16:13:22

00070466058TRLO0

XLON

1271

97.80

 16:13:22

00070466059TRLO0

XLON

313

97.40

 16:13:22

00070466060TRLO0

XLON

6005

97.40

 16:13:22

00070466061TRLO0

XLON

5581

97.40

 16:13:22

00070466062TRLO0

XLON

1102

97.40

 16:21:47

00070466581TRLO0

XLON

218

97.40

 16:21:47

00070466582TRLO0

XLON

3408

96.80

 16:21:49

00070466585TRLO0

XLON

2674

96.80

 16:21:54

00070466593TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 331068
EQS News ID: 1936165

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

