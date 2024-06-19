Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

19 June 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 19 June 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 133,637 Highest price paid per share: 85.00p Lowest price paid per share: 82.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 84.1134p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 350,150,159 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (350,150,159) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 84.1134p 133,637

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 10000 84.00 08:26:38 00070338396TRLO0 XLON 7539 83.20 10:30:37 00070341920TRLO0 XLON 300 83.20 10:30:37 00070341921TRLO0 XLON 5101 83.20 10:30:37 00070341922TRLO0 XLON 23 83.20 10:30:41 00070341925TRLO0 XLON 8131 83.20 10:30:42 00070341926TRLO0 XLON 1363 83.00 10:30:46 00070341927TRLO0 XLON 211 83.00 10:30:48 00070341928TRLO0 XLON 32 83.00 10:30:49 00070341929TRLO0 XLON 11464 83.00 10:30:50 00070341930TRLO0 XLON 3536 83.00 10:30:50 00070341931TRLO0 XLON 2275 83.00 10:30:50 00070341932TRLO0 XLON 2264 83.00 10:30:50 00070341933TRLO0 XLON 254 83.00 10:30:51 00070341934TRLO0 XLON 4597 83.00 10:30:51 00070341935TRLO0 XLON 29 82.40 10:32:07 00070341960TRLO0 XLON 8 82.80 10:51:30 00070342559TRLO0 XLON 10358 84.00 12:10:03 00070344088TRLO0 XLON 15 84.00 12:50:28 00070344703TRLO0 XLON 15 84.80 13:01:01 00070344788TRLO0 XLON 12964 85.00 13:19:14 00070345005TRLO0 XLON 1962 85.00 13:19:14 00070345006TRLO0 XLON 15 85.00 14:41:21 00070346888TRLO0 XLON 15 85.00 14:44:21 00070346960TRLO0 XLON 6339 85.00 14:44:35 00070346961TRLO0 XLON 4786 85.00 14:44:35 00070346962TRLO0 XLON 6646 85.00 14:44:35 00070346963TRLO0 XLON 6125 85.00 14:44:35 00070346964TRLO0 XLON 1746 85.00 14:44:35 00070346965TRLO0 XLON 4800 85.00 14:44:35 00070346966TRLO0 XLON 586 85.00 14:44:35 00070346967TRLO0 XLON 610 84.60 15:43:06 00070348534TRLO0 XLON 15 84.60 15:44:18 00070348562TRLO0 XLON 15 84.60 15:47:29 00070348621TRLO0 XLON 15 84.60 15:50:19 00070348673TRLO0 XLON 15 84.60 15:53:05 00070348800TRLO0 XLON 875 84.60 15:53:36 00070348808TRLO0 XLON 15 84.60 15:55:35 00070348858TRLO0 XLON 15 84.60 15:58:03 00070348933TRLO0 XLON 5783 84.60 15:59:26 00070349001TRLO0 XLON 5863 84.60 15:59:26 00070349002TRLO0 XLON 4927 84.60 15:59:26 00070349003TRLO0 XLON 1990 84.60 15:59:26 00070349004TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse