19.06.2024 18:26:31

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
0.84 GBP 0.24%
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

19-Jun-2024 / 17:26 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

19 June 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

19 June 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

133,637

Highest price paid per share:

85.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

82.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

84.1134p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 350,150,159 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (350,150,159) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

84.1134p

133,637

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

10000

84.00

 08:26:38

00070338396TRLO0

XLON

7539

83.20

 10:30:37

00070341920TRLO0

XLON

300

83.20

 10:30:37

00070341921TRLO0

XLON

5101

83.20

 10:30:37

00070341922TRLO0

XLON

23

83.20

 10:30:41

00070341925TRLO0

XLON

8131

83.20

 10:30:42

00070341926TRLO0

XLON

1363

83.00

 10:30:46

00070341927TRLO0

XLON

211

83.00

 10:30:48

00070341928TRLO0

XLON

32

83.00

 10:30:49

00070341929TRLO0

XLON

11464

83.00

 10:30:50

00070341930TRLO0

XLON

3536

83.00

 10:30:50

00070341931TRLO0

XLON

2275

83.00

 10:30:50

00070341932TRLO0

XLON

2264

83.00

 10:30:50

00070341933TRLO0

XLON

254

83.00

 10:30:51

00070341934TRLO0

XLON

4597

83.00

 10:30:51

00070341935TRLO0

XLON

29

82.40

 10:32:07

00070341960TRLO0

XLON

8

82.80

 10:51:30

00070342559TRLO0

XLON

10358

84.00

 12:10:03

00070344088TRLO0

XLON

15

84.00

 12:50:28

00070344703TRLO0

XLON

15

84.80

 13:01:01

00070344788TRLO0

XLON

12964

85.00

 13:19:14

00070345005TRLO0

XLON

1962

85.00

 13:19:14

00070345006TRLO0

XLON

15

85.00

 14:41:21

00070346888TRLO0

XLON

15

85.00

 14:44:21

00070346960TRLO0

XLON

6339

85.00

 14:44:35

00070346961TRLO0

XLON

4786

85.00

 14:44:35

00070346962TRLO0

XLON

6646

85.00

 14:44:35

00070346963TRLO0

XLON

6125

85.00

 14:44:35

00070346964TRLO0

XLON

1746

85.00

 14:44:35

00070346965TRLO0

XLON

4800

85.00

 14:44:35

00070346966TRLO0

XLON

586

85.00

 14:44:35

00070346967TRLO0

XLON

610

84.60

 15:43:06

00070348534TRLO0

XLON

15

84.60

 15:44:18

00070348562TRLO0

XLON

15

84.60

 15:47:29

00070348621TRLO0

XLON

15

84.60

 15:50:19

00070348673TRLO0

XLON

15

84.60

 15:53:05

00070348800TRLO0

XLON

875

84.60

 15:53:36

00070348808TRLO0

XLON

15

84.60

 15:55:35

00070348858TRLO0

XLON

15

84.60

 15:58:03

00070348933TRLO0

XLON

5783

84.60

 15:59:26

00070349001TRLO0

XLON

5863

84.60

 15:59:26

00070349002TRLO0

XLON

4927

84.60

 15:59:26

00070349003TRLO0

XLON

1990

84.60

 15:59:26

00070349004TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 329054
EQS News ID: 1929201

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

