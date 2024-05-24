Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Meistgesucht
UBS Roche NVIDIA Novartis Nestlé Sandoz Swiss Re Holcim Zurich Insurance Lonza Meyer Burger ABB Swiss Life Luzerner Kantonalbank DocMorris
Funding Circle Holdings Aktie [Valor: 43565869 / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62]
24.05.2024 18:32:27

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
0.85 GBP 6.78%
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

24-May-2024 / 17:32 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

24 May 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

24 May 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

92,744

Highest price paid per share:

81.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

78.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

80.3285p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company’s issued share capital will consist of 353,164,033 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (353,164,033) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

80.3285p

92,744

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

9915

79.20

 09:04:15

00070063563TRLO0

XLON

93

79.20

 09:04:15

00070063564TRLO0

XLON

6232

79.20

 09:04:15

00070063565TRLO0

XLON

1979

78.60

 09:04:16

00070063566TRLO0

XLON

2400

78.60

 09:04:17

00070063567TRLO0

XLON

2538

78.60

 09:04:17

00070063568TRLO0

XLON

99

78.60

 09:28:21

00070063967TRLO0

XLON

8623

79.20

 10:01:13

00070064503TRLO0

XLON

6439

79.20

 10:01:13

00070064504TRLO0

XLON

8277

80.80

 13:57:32

00070069068TRLO0

XLON

1813

80.00

 13:57:32

00070069069TRLO0

XLON

2400

80.00

 14:00:02

00070069148TRLO0

XLON

6470

81.40

 14:45:05

00070070478TRLO0

XLON

6733

81.40

 14:45:05

00070070479TRLO0

XLON

9432

81.40

 14:45:05

00070070480TRLO0

XLON

6206

81.40

 14:45:05

00070070481TRLO0

XLON

6161

81.40

 14:46:05

00070070516TRLO0

XLON

6934

81.40

 14:46:05

00070070517TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 323849
EQS News ID: 1911047

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1911047&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

