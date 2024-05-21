Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
21.05.2024 18:34:19

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
0.80 GBP -1.00%
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

21-May-2024 / 17:34 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

21 May 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

21 May 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

144,121

Highest price paid per share:

80.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

77.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

79.3133p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 353,684,037 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (353,684,037) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

79.3133p

144,121

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

14

80.40

 09:21:40

00070011093TRLO0

XLON

98

80.40

 09:21:40

00070011092TRLO0

XLON

15

80.40

 09:21:40

00070011094TRLO0

XLON

6568

80.40

 09:21:40

00070011095TRLO0

XLON

864

78.80

 09:32:42

00070011581TRLO0

XLON

5714

78.80

 09:32:42

00070011582TRLO0

XLON

7238

78.80

 09:32:42

00070011583TRLO0

XLON

6379

78.40

 09:38:46

00070011943TRLO0

XLON

98

78.40

 10:17:46

00070013348TRLO0

XLON

6090

78.40

 10:25:51

00070013565TRLO0

XLON

6652

78.40

 10:25:51

00070013566TRLO0

XLON

10948

78.20

 10:25:51

00070013567TRLO0

XLON

6863

78.00

 10:34:02

00070013847TRLO0

XLON

98

77.80

 10:54:51

00070014456TRLO0

XLON

2721

79.40

 12:38:14

00070016540TRLO0

XLON

1690

79.40

 12:38:14

00070016541TRLO0

XLON

9

79.40

 12:38:14

00070016542TRLO0

XLON

83

79.40

 12:38:14

00070016543TRLO0

XLON

110

79.40

 12:38:14

00070016544TRLO0

XLON

4341

79.40

 12:38:14

00070016545TRLO0

XLON

23

79.80

 12:46:46

00070016681TRLO0

XLON

7

79.80

 12:46:46

00070016682TRLO0

XLON

2014

79.80

 12:46:46

00070016683TRLO0

XLON

2129

79.80

 13:06:38

00070017158TRLO0

XLON

8793

79.80

 13:06:38

00070017159TRLO0

XLON

161

79.80

 13:06:38

00070017160TRLO0

XLON

6536

79.80

 13:23:48

00070017500TRLO0

XLON

2224

79.60

 13:27:48

00070017622TRLO0

XLON

4339

79.60

 13:27:48

00070017623TRLO0

XLON

7292

79.20

 14:08:44

00070018808TRLO0

XLON

247

79.00

 14:55:59

00070020784TRLO0

XLON

390

79.00

 14:56:00

00070020786TRLO0

XLON

4

79.40

 14:57:55

00070020923TRLO0

XLON

285

79.40

 14:57:55

00070020924TRLO0

XLON

123

79.40

 14:57:55

00070020926TRLO0

XLON

339

79.40

 14:57:55

00070020927TRLO0

XLON

12

79.40

 14:59:55

00070021076TRLO0

XLON

100

79.40

 15:00:04

00070021103TRLO0

XLON

2105

79.40

 15:00:04

00070021104TRLO0

XLON

202

79.40

 15:15:20

00070022183TRLO0

XLON

890

79.60

 16:14:30

00070026031TRLO0

XLON

11

79.60

 16:14:51

00070026046TRLO0

XLON

22708

80.00

 16:22:51

00070026628TRLO0

XLON

1043

80.00

 16:22:51

00070026629TRLO0

XLON

15551

80.00

 16:22:52

00070026630TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 322948
EQS News ID: 1908067

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1908067&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

