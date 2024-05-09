Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

9 May 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 9 May 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 250,000 Highest price paid per share: 77.20p Lowest price paid per share: 71.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 73.8359p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 354,849,011 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (354,849,011) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 73.8359p 250,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 7988 77.20 08:29:51 00069876904TRLO0 XLON 7523 76.00 08:33:08 00069876961TRLO0 XLON 17054 76.40 08:55:50 00069877507TRLO0 XLON 2457 76.00 08:56:04 00069877510TRLO0 XLON 5414 76.00 08:56:04 00069877511TRLO0 XLON 105 77.20 09:28:00 00069878137TRLO0 XLON 8270 77.20 09:31:02 00069878190TRLO0 XLON 1922 77.20 09:31:02 00069878191TRLO0 XLON 6930 77.20 09:31:02 00069878192TRLO0 XLON 105 76.60 09:44:26 00069878428TRLO0 XLON 7443 76.60 09:44:26 00069878429TRLO0 XLON 2855 76.00 09:47:50 00069878472TRLO0 XLON 5709 76.00 09:47:50 00069878473TRLO0 XLON 25000 75.28 10:04:31 00069878801TRLO0 XLON 4565 75.40 10:09:47 00069878923TRLO0 XLON 3506 75.40 10:09:47 00069878924TRLO0 XLON 7133 74.00 11:45:43 00069880374TRLO0 XLON 3898 74.20 12:38:38 00069881587TRLO0 XLON 3715 74.20 12:38:38 00069881588TRLO0 XLON 4407 73.80 12:50:58 00069881939TRLO0 XLON 2474 73.80 12:50:58 00069881940TRLO0 XLON 622 73.80 12:50:58 00069881941TRLO0 XLON 2695 73.60 12:51:00 00069881942TRLO0 XLON 5389 73.60 12:51:00 00069881943TRLO0 XLON 44 73.40 14:21:52 00069884064TRLO0 XLON 63 73.40 14:22:10 00069884066TRLO0 XLON 105 73.00 15:02:21 00069885065TRLO0 XLON 9308 73.00 15:02:21 00069885066TRLO0 XLON 8496 72.60 15:16:30 00069885474TRLO0 XLON 8624 72.00 15:26:45 00069885714TRLO0 XLON 7562 71.60 15:44:49 00069886361TRLO0 XLON 244 71.40 15:45:49 00069886432TRLO0 XLON 487 71.40 15:45:49 00069886433TRLO0 XLON 105 71.40 15:45:49 00069886434TRLO0 XLON 7839 71.40 15:51:05 00069886521TRLO0 XLON 11806 71.40 15:53:49 00069886604TRLO0 XLON 4360 71.60 15:53:59 00069886618TRLO0 XLON 4468 71.60 15:53:59 00069886619TRLO0 XLON 5000 71.40 15:59:34 00069886936TRLO0 XLON 324 71.40 15:59:34 00069886937TRLO0 XLON 105 71.40 15:59:34 00069886938TRLO0 XLON 7551 71.40 16:05:19 00069887322TRLO0 XLON 719 71.00 16:05:46 00069887338TRLO0 XLON 5353 71.00 16:06:17 00069887383TRLO0 XLON 2955 71.00 16:07:00 00069887423TRLO0 XLON 4545 71.00 16:07:00 00069887424TRLO0 XLON 4406 71.00 16:07:13 00069887438TRLO0 XLON 5391 71.20 16:10:37 00069887667TRLO0 XLON 7253 71.20 16:13:49 00069888058TRLO0 XLON 2538 71.20 16:13:49 00069888059TRLO0 XLON 200 71.20 16:14:49 00069888105TRLO0 XLON 105 71.20 16:14:49 00069888106TRLO0 XLON 77 71.20 16:14:49 00069888107TRLO0 XLON 1230 71.20 16:14:49 00069888108TRLO0 XLON 32 71.20 16:14:54 00069888117TRLO0 XLON 1526 71.20 16:15:49 00069888321TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse