Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’266 0.5%  SPI 15’094 0.6%  Dow 38’647 1.1%  DAX 18’002 0.6%  Euro 0.9742 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’921 0.6%  Gold 2’296 -0.3%  Bitcoin 55’931 4.0%  Dollar 0.9051 -0.6%  Öl 83.3 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842HOCHDORF2466652Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Novo Nordisk129508879NVIDIA994529ABB1222171
Top News
Crédit Agricole-Aktie: Indosuez Schweiz steigert Ertrag - weniger Gewinn
NVIDIA-Grosskunde Softbank könnte KI-Riese zu weiteren Erfolgen verhelfen
KW 18: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
NASDAQ-Handel: So performt der NASDAQ Composite am Mittag
Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt am Freitagmittag zu
Suche...
0% Kommission
Funding Circle Holdings Aktie [Valor: 43565869 / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.05.2024 18:16:29

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

finanzen.net zero Funding Circle Holdings-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Funding Circle Holdings
0.68 GBP -3.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

03-May-2024 / 17:16 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

3 May 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

3 May 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

200,000

Highest price paid per share:

71.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

68.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

69.7661p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 355,225,715 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (355,225,715) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

69.7661p

200,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1800

71.20

 13:14:32

00069829078TRLO0

XLON

581

71.20

 13:14:32

00069829079TRLO0

XLON

7166

71.20

 13:14:32

00069829080TRLO0

XLON

3170

71.00

 13:16:41

00069829109TRLO0

XLON

5394

71.00

 13:16:41

00069829110TRLO0

XLON

2375

70.40

 13:25:05

00069829321TRLO0

XLON

6319

70.40

 13:25:05

00069829322TRLO0

XLON

9726

69.60

 13:42:54

00069831025TRLO0

XLON

7855

69.20

 14:00:50

00069831636TRLO0

XLON

2346

69.20

 14:00:50

00069831637TRLO0

XLON

9132

69.20

 14:00:50

00069831638TRLO0

XLON

4819

68.80

 14:14:40

00069832162TRLO0

XLON

2438

68.80

 14:14:40

00069832163TRLO0

XLON

1108

68.80

 15:10:40

00069835657TRLO0

XLON

12886

69.60

 16:05:02

00069838329TRLO0

XLON

5308

69.60

 16:05:02

00069838330TRLO0

XLON

22898

69.60

 16:05:02

00069838331TRLO0

XLON

2344

69.60

 16:05:02

00069838332TRLO0

XLON

7276

69.40

 16:05:33

00069838344TRLO0

XLON

1545

69.40

 16:05:34

00069838345TRLO0

XLON

3455

69.40

 16:05:34

00069838346TRLO0

XLON

5067

69.40

 16:11:33

00069838629TRLO0

XLON

6764

69.40

 16:11:33

00069838630TRLO0

XLON

1462

69.40

 16:14:07

00069838757TRLO0

XLON

5389

69.40

 16:14:07

00069838758TRLO0

XLON

8352

69.80

 16:14:07

00069838759TRLO0

XLON

5429

69.40

 16:14:08

00069838760TRLO0

XLON

200

70.00

 16:22:38

00069839211TRLO0

XLON

2788

70.00

 16:22:38

00069839212TRLO0

XLON

44608

70.00

 16:22:38

00069839213TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 319522
EQS News ID: 1895593

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1895593&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Welche Themen waren für Privatanleger auf der Invest 2024 besonders relevant? Werden die Anleger immer jünger und sind Dividendenaktien gefragt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer, Finanzjournalist und Blogger, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, über die diesjährige Invest Messe.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

17:09 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 114.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nvidia, Tesla
09:40 Marktüberblick: Bayer-Aktie nach Urteil gesucht
08:59 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenausklang
06:16 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Konsolidierung hält an
02.05.24 Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
02.05.24 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
02.05.24 Five things you should know about Aluminum futures
02.05.24 Die Schweiz: ein Land der Immobilien
02.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende bleibt erst einmal aus
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’744.96 19.47 BXSSMU
Short 11’972.27 13.94 0QSSMU
Short 12’427.47 8.89 JESSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’265.71 03.05.2024 17:30:00
Long 10’820.00 17.83
Long 10’567.47 13.61 SSQMJU
Long 10’135.37 9.00 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meldung an die SIX: ABB-Management verkauft Aktien - ABB-Aktie fester
Apple überzeugt bei Umsatz und Ergebnis: Apple-Aktie sehr fest
Fondsmanager setzen wieder auf China-Aktien: Was dahinter steckt
Ist ein Börsen-Crash nahe? Ex-Top-Diplomat warnt vor drohender Gefahr
Distanzierung von Cannabis-Riese Canopy: Constellation Brands greift durch
Coinbase schafft es in die Gewinnzone: Coinbase-Aktie dennoch tiefer
Aktienmärkte vor dem Absturz? Experte warnt: "Schmerzhafter Bärenmarkt" droht
HOCHDORF-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Grossaktionär fordert komplett neuen Verwaltungsrat
RENK-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}