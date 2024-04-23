Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Funding Circle Holdings Aktie [Valor: 43565869 / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62]
23.04.2024 18:06:15

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
0.56 GBP 17.26%
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

23-Apr-2024 / 17:06 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

23 April 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

23 April 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

39,891

Highest price paid per share:

49.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

49.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

49.0000p

 

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 356,064,598 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (356,064,598) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

49.0000p

39,891

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

3500

49.00

 08:23:22

00069663072TRLO0

XLON

9169

49.00

 08:23:22

00069663073TRLO0

XLON

18006

49.00

 08:27:24

00069663226TRLO0

XLON

9216

49.00

 08:47:12

00069663923TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 317450
EQS News ID: 1887511

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1887511&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

