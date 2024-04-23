|
23.04.2024 18:06:15
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares
|
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
23 April 2024
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:
The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.
Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 356,064,598 ordinary shares with voting rights.
There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.
The above figure (356,064,598) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Aggregate information:
Individual information:
- ENDS -
Enquiries:
Funding Circle:
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|POS
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|OAM Categories:
|2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
|Sequence No.:
|317450
|EQS News ID:
|1887511
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|
18:06
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
22.04.24
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
19.04.24
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
19.04.24
|Funding Circle Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
18.04.24
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
17.04.24
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
16.04.24
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
15.04.24
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
JETZT LIVE
Möchten Sie den Optionshandel von Grund auf lernen? Heute führt Sie der erfahrene Trader Marcus Ruhnau im Online-Seminar in die Cash Secured Put Strategie ein, eine erprobte Methode, die sowohl für Handelsneulinge als auch erfahrene Trader geeignet ist.Schnell noch kostenfrei anmelden!
Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV
Was macht die Firma Alquant, welche Probleme lösen sie und wie können Privatanleger dabei profitieren?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Quang Pham, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Alquant im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeitere Erholung: SMI zieht schlussendlich an -- DAX schliesst über 18'100er-Marke -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich höher
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt wiesen am Dienstag Aufschläge aus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Dienstag freundlich. Derweil tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}