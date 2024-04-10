Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
10.04.2024 18:16:57

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

10-Apr-2024 / 17:16 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

10 April 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

10 April 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

150,000

Highest price paid per share:

46.70p

Lowest price paid per share:

45.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

45.9417p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 357,292,551 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (357,292,551) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

45.9417p

150,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

28311

45.50

 10:56:56

00069519725TRLO0

XLON

9050

45.50

 10:56:56

00069519726TRLO0

XLON

8397

45.50

 10:56:56

00069519727TRLO0

XLON

864

45.90

 10:57:18

00069519748TRLO0

XLON

864

45.90

 10:57:18

00069519749TRLO0

XLON

5

45.90

 10:57:18

00069519750TRLO0

XLON

3728

45.90

 10:57:18

00069519751TRLO0

XLON

4827

45.90

 10:57:18

00069519752TRLO0

XLON

476

45.90

 11:06:08

00069519972TRLO0

XLON

3218

45.90

 11:06:40

00069519984TRLO0

XLON

1020

46.30

 11:44:20

00069520976TRLO0

XLON

10198

46.30

 11:44:20

00069520977TRLO0

XLON

2448

46.40

 12:13:20

00069521712TRLO0

XLON

3275

46.40

 12:48:20

00069522684TRLO0

XLON

2581

46.40

 12:48:20

00069522685TRLO0

XLON

8

46.40

 13:17:19

00069523628TRLO0

XLON

1230

46.40

 13:36:56

00069525390TRLO0

XLON

4869

46.40

 13:36:56

00069525391TRLO0

XLON

2361

46.40

 13:36:56

00069525392TRLO0

XLON

4352

46.70

 13:36:56

00069525393TRLO0

XLON

5535

46.70

 13:36:56

00069525394TRLO0

XLON

9129

46.20

 14:49:32

00069530924TRLO0

XLON

3256

46.00

 15:22:41

00069532816TRLO0

XLON

7100

46.00

 15:23:34

00069532867TRLO0

XLON

3101

45.90

 15:49:00

00069534059TRLO0

XLON

6538

45.90

 15:51:22

00069534117TRLO0

XLON

3368

45.90

 15:59:21

00069534425TRLO0

XLON

3248

45.90

 16:15:01

00069535001TRLO0

XLON

351

45.90

 16:17:57

00069535177TRLO0

XLON

2826

45.90

 16:18:48

00069535208TRLO0

XLON

1399

45.90

 16:18:48

00069535209TRLO0

XLON

5708

45.90

 16:18:49

00069535214TRLO0

XLON

3514

45.90

 16:21:21

00069535317TRLO0

XLON

2845

45.90

 16:21:21

00069535318TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 314862
EQS News ID: 1877905

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

