Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

10 April 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 10 April 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 150,000 Highest price paid per share: 46.70p Lowest price paid per share: 45.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 45.9417p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 357,292,551 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (357,292,551) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 45.9417p 150,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 28311 45.50 10:56:56 00069519725TRLO0 XLON 9050 45.50 10:56:56 00069519726TRLO0 XLON 8397 45.50 10:56:56 00069519727TRLO0 XLON 864 45.90 10:57:18 00069519748TRLO0 XLON 864 45.90 10:57:18 00069519749TRLO0 XLON 5 45.90 10:57:18 00069519750TRLO0 XLON 3728 45.90 10:57:18 00069519751TRLO0 XLON 4827 45.90 10:57:18 00069519752TRLO0 XLON 476 45.90 11:06:08 00069519972TRLO0 XLON 3218 45.90 11:06:40 00069519984TRLO0 XLON 1020 46.30 11:44:20 00069520976TRLO0 XLON 10198 46.30 11:44:20 00069520977TRLO0 XLON 2448 46.40 12:13:20 00069521712TRLO0 XLON 3275 46.40 12:48:20 00069522684TRLO0 XLON 2581 46.40 12:48:20 00069522685TRLO0 XLON 8 46.40 13:17:19 00069523628TRLO0 XLON 1230 46.40 13:36:56 00069525390TRLO0 XLON 4869 46.40 13:36:56 00069525391TRLO0 XLON 2361 46.40 13:36:56 00069525392TRLO0 XLON 4352 46.70 13:36:56 00069525393TRLO0 XLON 5535 46.70 13:36:56 00069525394TRLO0 XLON 9129 46.20 14:49:32 00069530924TRLO0 XLON 3256 46.00 15:22:41 00069532816TRLO0 XLON 7100 46.00 15:23:34 00069532867TRLO0 XLON 3101 45.90 15:49:00 00069534059TRLO0 XLON 6538 45.90 15:51:22 00069534117TRLO0 XLON 3368 45.90 15:59:21 00069534425TRLO0 XLON 3248 45.90 16:15:01 00069535001TRLO0 XLON 351 45.90 16:17:57 00069535177TRLO0 XLON 2826 45.90 16:18:48 00069535208TRLO0 XLON 1399 45.90 16:18:48 00069535209TRLO0 XLON 5708 45.90 16:18:49 00069535214TRLO0 XLON 3514 45.90 16:21:21 00069535317TRLO0 XLON 2845 45.90 16:21:21 00069535318TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse