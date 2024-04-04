Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.04.2024 18:48:58

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

04-Apr-2024 / 17:48 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

4 April 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

4 April 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

169,569

Highest price paid per share:

45.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

42.30p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

44.1413p

 

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 357,863,622 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (357,863,622) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

44.1413p

169,569

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

13186

42.90

 08:12:52

00069448271TRLO0

XLON

1060

43.00

 08:19:42

00069448400TRLO0

XLON

5000

43.00

 08:19:42

00069448401TRLO0

XLON

2543

42.30

 08:52:57

00069449097TRLO0

XLON

10252

42.30

 08:54:42

00069449151TRLO0

XLON

1325

42.80

 10:10:48

00069450644TRLO0

XLON

2199

43.00

 10:59:53

00069451477TRLO0

XLON

20000

43.00

 11:02:21

00069451501TRLO0

XLON

12072

43.40

 11:43:12

00069452194TRLO0

XLON

872

43.80

 12:09:12

00069452695TRLO0

XLON

85

44.90

 13:41:36

00069454316TRLO0

XLON

9760

44.90

 13:41:36

00069454317TRLO0

XLON

5633

45.00

 13:41:36

00069454318TRLO0

XLON

13045

45.00

 14:16:24

00069455144TRLO0

XLON

13179

45.00

 14:16:32

00069455161TRLO0

XLON

11845

45.00

 14:18:52

00069455233TRLO0

XLON

11840

45.00

 14:18:52

00069455234TRLO0

XLON

7328

44.90

 14:45:52

00069456161TRLO0

XLON

4309

44.90

 14:46:33

00069456170TRLO0

XLON

800

44.60

 15:07:35

00069457284TRLO0

XLON

648

44.90

 15:13:42

00069457518TRLO0

XLON

10424

44.90

 15:19:18

00069457724TRLO0

XLON

12164

45.00

 15:42:47

00069458846TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 313683
EQS News ID: 1873781

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

