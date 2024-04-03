Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.04.2024 18:11:46

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares
03-Apr-2024 / 17:11 GMT/BST

Funding Circle Holdings
0.43 GBP 6.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

03-Apr-2024 / 17:11 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

3 April 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

3 April 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

280,000

Highest price paid per share:

43.30p

Lowest price paid per share:

40.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

41.8980p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 358,033,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (358,033,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

41.8980p

280,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

11958

40.40

 08:21:12

00069431001TRLO0

XLON

8266

40.80

 09:02:17

00069431982TRLO0

XLON

3000

41.00

 09:02:45

00069431995TRLO0

XLON

3632

41.00

 09:02:45

00069431996TRLO0

XLON

24419

41.00

 09:03:08

00069432000TRLO0

XLON

13725

41.00

 09:03:10

00069432001TRLO0

XLON

12805

41.00

 09:03:13

00069432002TRLO0

XLON

1728

41.20

 10:29:11

00069434327TRLO0

XLON

3009

41.20

 10:29:11

00069434329TRLO0

XLON

18192

41.50

 10:45:04

00069434726TRLO0

XLON

4423

41.50

 10:45:04

00069434727TRLO0

XLON

2380

41.50

 10:45:04

00069434728TRLO0

XLON

6647

41.50

 10:45:16

00069434736TRLO0

XLON

12668

41.50

 10:45:17

00069434737TRLO0

XLON

4691

41.50

 10:45:18

00069434738TRLO0

XLON

2525

41.50

 10:45:18

00069434739TRLO0

XLON

6005

41.50

 10:51:24

00069434935TRLO0

XLON

5000

41.50

 10:51:29

00069434940TRLO0

XLON

5000

41.50

 10:52:36

00069434951TRLO0

XLON

740

41.50

 11:32:54

00069436042TRLO0

XLON

398

41.50

 11:32:54

00069436043TRLO0

XLON

5222

41.50

 11:34:05

00069436121TRLO0

XLON

4457

42.00

 11:43:02

00069436304TRLO0

XLON

7500

42.00

 11:43:02

00069436305TRLO0

XLON

3877

42.60

 13:13:24

00069437842TRLO0

XLON

2086

42.60

 13:13:24

00069437843TRLO0

XLON

8163

42.60

 13:24:25

00069438114TRLO0

XLON

4543

42.60

 14:10:17

00069439298TRLO0

XLON

3510

42.60

 14:14:17

00069439572TRLO0

XLON

2000

43.20

 14:55:06

00069441293TRLO0

XLON

2000

43.30

 14:55:06

00069441294TRLO0

XLON

13365

43.00

 14:59:08

00069441450TRLO0

XLON

35000

43.00

 15:31:02

00069443456TRLO0

XLON

7865

42.80

 15:50:20

00069444249TRLO0

XLON

8374

42.80

 15:50:21

00069444253TRLO0

XLON

16932

42.90

 15:57:16

00069444619TRLO0

XLON

3895

43.00

 16:09:00

00069445406TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 313387
EQS News ID: 1872771

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1872771&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

