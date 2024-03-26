Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.03.2024 18:09:36

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
0.45 GBP -1.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

26-March-2024 / 17:09 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

26 March 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

26 March 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

200,000

Highest price paid per share:

46.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

45.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

46.0954p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 359,043,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (359,043,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

46.0954p

200,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

542

46.10

 12:35:17

00069370473TRLO0

XLON

11065

46.10

 12:42:46

00069370640TRLO0

XLON

50121

46.10

 12:42:50

00069370659TRLO0

XLON

8455

46.10

 12:42:50

00069370660TRLO0

XLON

16020

46.10

 13:04:54

00069371163TRLO0

XLON

16460

46.10

 13:04:54

00069371169TRLO0

XLON

1425

46.10

 13:04:54

00069371170TRLO0

XLON

10384

46.10

 13:04:54

00069371172TRLO0

XLON

743

46.10

 13:04:57

00069371174TRLO0

XLON

500

46.10

 14:46:17

00069374205TRLO0

XLON

13250

46.20

 14:46:26

00069374209TRLO0

XLON

3424

46.20

 14:46:26

00069374210TRLO0

XLON

253

46.20

 14:46:26

00069374214TRLO0

XLON

723

46.20

 14:46:27

00069374216TRLO0

XLON

3141

46.20

 14:50:26

00069374357TRLO0

XLON

750

46.20

 15:07:11

00069374859TRLO0

XLON

5405

46.20

 15:20:02

00069375304TRLO0

XLON

11568

46.20

 15:20:02

00069375305TRLO0

XLON

6828

46.20

 15:20:03

00069375309TRLO0

XLON

5933

46.20

 15:20:04

00069375311TRLO0

XLON

2078

46.20

 15:43:04

00069376027TRLO0

XLON

12318

46.20

 15:46:41

00069376128TRLO0

XLON

346

45.60

 16:17:09

00069377519TRLO0

XLON

7397

45.70

 16:20:14

00069377671TRLO0

XLON

6116

45.70

 16:20:14

00069377672TRLO0

XLON

4755

45.70

 16:23:30

00069377805TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 312110
EQS News ID: 1867957

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1867957&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

