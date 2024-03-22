Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

22 March 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 22 March 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 250,000 Highest price paid per share: 49.00p Lowest price paid per share: 48.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 48.8283p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 359,493,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (359,493,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 48.8283p 250,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 14257 48.90 08:17:10 00069332908TRLO0 XLON 3381 49.00 08:29:16 00069333096TRLO0 XLON 9332 49.00 08:29:16 00069333097TRLO0 XLON 3483 49.00 08:29:16 00069333098TRLO0 XLON 9868 49.00 08:29:16 00069333099TRLO0 XLON 161 49.00 09:08:16 00069333986TRLO0 XLON 12788 49.00 09:10:09 00069334020TRLO0 XLON 11319 49.00 09:10:09 00069334022TRLO0 XLON 1500 49.00 09:31:01 00069334467TRLO0 XLON 50000 49.00 09:45:43 00069335039TRLO0 XLON 13539 48.70 14:28:13 00069341013TRLO0 XLON 11843 48.70 14:29:48 00069341066TRLO0 XLON 16490 48.70 14:37:40 00069341247TRLO0 XLON 739 48.70 14:37:41 00069341249TRLO0 XLON 9613 48.70 14:37:55 00069341260TRLO0 XLON 11919 48.70 14:38:00 00069341263TRLO0 XLON 11663 48.70 14:40:01 00069341341TRLO0 XLON 12855 48.70 14:49:43 00069341613TRLO0 XLON 4420 48.40 15:35:04 00069342884TRLO0 XLON 3773 48.70 16:08:44 00069344159TRLO0 XLON 3462 48.70 16:08:44 00069344160TRLO0 XLON 19952 48.70 16:08:44 00069344161TRLO0 XLON 3480 48.70 16:08:44 00069344162TRLO0 XLON 10163 48.70 16:08:44 00069344163TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse